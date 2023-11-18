The problem with RV manufacturer’s warranties: Are they worth buying a new RV?

The debate between new versus used RVs is as old as RVing itself. Sure, there is depreciation to consider, as well as the price. However, one of the biggest reasons people go with a new RV is often the manufacturer’s warranty. But is it really worth it?

A new RV manufacturer’s warranty is not like a car warranty

Sure, the concept of having everything fixed on your RV for the first year is tempting. Just like when purchasing a new car, having this peace of mind is a helpful benefit. However, a new RV warranty is not at all like a new car warranty!

When you purchase a new car, you know that your new car may receive service at the dealership you purchased the car from or any other dealership that carries that brand. The car manufacturer has arranged with dealerships that carry their product to provide vehicle service across locations.

The process of new car warranties is somewhat streamlined regardless of location. It’s as easy as calling and making an appointment to take the car in. You often can even receive a loaner car if your vehicle is in the shop for an extended period of time. If you have never purchased a new RV, you may be shocked to learn that the manufacturer warranty doesn’t work quite so smoothly.

So why is an RV manufacturer’s warranty different than a new car warranty? In a nutshell, each RV dealership does what it desires as far as servicing warranties. There is no accountability to the manufacturer to service units in a streamlined way or specific time frame.

The big problem with an RV manufacturer’s warranty

The biggest issue with an RV manufacturer’s warranty is actually trying to use it. When you contact an RV dealership for a service appointment, it can honestly be shocking how long it takes to get in for an appointment. Even more surprising is how long it takes the dealership to get the parts required to perform the repair.

We learned the hard way never to leave your RV with a dealership until you verify they have the needed parts in stock and are ready to begin working on your RV. Otherwise, your appointment time may arrive, and then your RV could sit there waiting even longer to begin repairs until the parts arrive. We have even tried to speed up the process by contacting the manufacturer directly for the parts to get the ball rolling. It’s extremely frustrating!

It’s nothing to be told you need to wait 3-6 months to get in for service. We once waited seven months to get our RV in for repair. Then, when your appointment date arrives, don’t expect to get your RV back quickly. Our experience has been that it always takes much longer than the dealership says it will. It can be an even slower process if you don’t check in on the progress every day. Meanwhile, you have lost the use of your new RV throughout this process. Unlike with car warranties, there aren’t usually loaners to use in the RV world.

The dreaded question: Did you buy your RV from us?

If you have tried using your RV manufacturer’s warranty at a different dealership than you purchased it from, you may get this dreaded question. Unlike with car warranties, the dealerships call the shots on how they service RVs. Most of the ones we have dealt with over the years put you on an even longer waiting list if you didn’t purchase your RV from them.

As an example, we are full-time RVers from Kansas City, MO. We purchased our first new fifth wheel in Duluth, MN. By the time we needed to first use our RV manufacturer’s warranty, we were out in California. We called a local dealership that sold our brand and were instantly asked if we bought it from them. When we said no, we were told we couldn’t bring it in for a warranty service appointment for 11 months!

This wasn’t a one-time issue, either. During our years on the road, we purchased a second new fifth wheel from a different manufacturer and have discovered this same issue across the country. Dealerships seem to focus on the sale, and without service oversite by the manufacturer, servicing RV warranties doesn’t appear to be a priority.

What is the solution?

There appears to be a higher demand for RV technicians than the current supply. Since part of the issue is finding qualified help at RV dealerships, manufacturers should also cover certified RV mobile repair services to provide warranty work. This would speed up the service backlog while also allowing RVers to remain in and keep using their RV throughout the process for most repairs. Customers would appreciate the convenience, making this solution a win-win for everyone.

As full-time RVers, we use mobile repair constantly. We simply can’t interrupt our travels every time a repair is needed. Plus, when we are without our RV, we have the added expense of hotels or rentals, which is never ideal. We have always received excellent and fast service through mobile repair.

RV manufacturers should never allow a dealership to sell their product without abiding by a service standard. If they are serving as a brand dealer, then they must also be a service provider regardless of where the customer purchased the RV. Until the manufacturers hold the dealerships that sell their products accountable to a service standard, this will continue to be an issue.

What about you?

I would love to hear about your experiences with getting service for your RV or using an RV manufacturer’s warranty. Have you ever gotten the dreaded question regarding where you purchased the RV? Have you ever used mobile repair? What is the longest you have ever waited for a service appointment? Please leave us a comment!

