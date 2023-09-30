The pros and cons of RV covers: Are they worth it?

It was a slow day at our local RV dealership. I was there to see about the air conditioner replacement covers we’d ordered and planned on a quick pick-up and exit. A new RV salesman spotted me and changed my plans. He began with a question: “Hey, there. About RV covers … Are they worth it?” I checked around me and even looked behind me before realizing Bart was speaking to me. (I knew he was Bart because his name tag told me so.) While the parts department gal went to look for our air conditioner covers, I was stuck, and Bart sprang into action.

Pros of RV covers

“Do you have a cover for your RV?” Bart wanted to know. I started to answer but he launched into a well-rehearsed spiel. Here are the positives of owning an RV cover, according to Bart.

Protects from weather. RV covers shield your rig from harsh weather conditions. They act as a barrier against rain, snow, hail, and harmful UV rays, preventing damage to the exterior and interior components.

Extends lifespan. By reducing exposure to the elements, these covers can extend the life of your rig. This can ultimately save you money by reducing the need for costly repairs.

Prevents fading and oxidation. The sun’s UV rays can cause paint to fade and the exterior to oxidize over time. Covers act as a sunscreen, of sorts, preserving the look of your rig.

Protects from damage. RVs parked under trees are prone to damage from falling limbs, sap, and bird droppings. Covers protect against these nuisances.

Keeps it clean. They keep your RV clean, reducing the need for frequent washing. This is especially helpful during long periods of storage.

Cons of RV covers

When he stopped to take a quick breath, I asked Bart about the downfalls of owning an RV cover. He hesitantly named the following “cons.”

Difficult installation. Putting on an RV cover can be a challenging and time-consuming task. It often requires at least two people and requires climbing on top of your rig. (Bart noted that a “young, fit person like yourself” would have no problem. Eye roll.)

Condensation. RV covers can trap moisture underneath, leading to condensation issues. This can result in mold and mildew growth, which can be harmful to the RV’s interior as well as exterior.

Cost. Quality covers can be expensive, and you may need to replace them every few years due to wear and tear. (Bart pointed out that the covers were currently on sale, of course.)

Limited access. Once your RV is covered, it can be challenging to access the interior. This inconvenience should be taken into account when choosing the cover that’s right for you. (Bart assured me that a custom-fit cover made especially for our RV would provide access via a zippered “door” area.)

Occasional weather damage. In windy areas, RV covers can flap in the wind, potentially causing damage to the RV’s exterior finish.

Honesty or schmoose?

I appreciated Bart’s honesty (well, except for his “young, fit” attempt at flattery). He took the time to list the pros and cons of these covers in a fairly balanced way. Of course, he was hoping for a sale.

I thanked Bart for his time and then explained that because we use our RV for all but a few weeks each year, we have no use for a cover. He smiled and wished me a good day.

Do you agree with Bart’s assessment of RV covers? Tell me in the comments, please.

RELATED

##RVT1124