RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “Cutting up old scrubs to make masks”

EDITOR'S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Sheryl's story:

I have been a nurse since 1975 and a travel nurse since 2005. We have been full-timing since then. I am a NICU nurse and a volunteer lobbyist on behalf of the March of Dimes and mothers and babies. I was a flight nurse for 20 years. When our helicopter crashed I got right back on the new copter and flew off into the Florida night to rescue a sick baby. For the past 15 years I basically worked to travel. COVID-19 will put an end to all that. In my isolation, I had a hard time getting fabric to make masks. I am cutting up my old scrubs and bleaching the fabric to make those masks. This is my retirement party. I am so happy to just fade out of nursing living right on the Pacific Ocean.

I have had my “hero” days and have really had two families for 45 years, my babies and the family I actually gave birth too. As a NICU nurse, I have been witness to thousands of births. I am a compassionate expert at supporting families as their child slips from this world. Unfortunately, I am not going to rise to this COVID-19 challenge. My family is thrilled I choose my health and them this time.

We MAY have flattened the curve here in San Francisco so, as a result, a large bay area hospital has announced they are going to lay off staff. So much for the business of health care, which believes it is okay to throw away “heroes.”

When the virus first started to hit the city that I fell in love with, I felt intensely guilty because I was unable to help out. Now I look out over the replenishing waves and my soul is renewed. I sent my husband away in early March to “protect” him from a COVID-me. My night in shining armor has loaded up the RV and is on his way back to me. I will leave a part of my heart in nursing and in San Francisco but life, love and travel are constants.

— Sheryl Zampino

