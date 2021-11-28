Opinions wanted: What do record manufacturing results really mean for RVing future?

The news out of the RV industry continues to be a bit, well, confusing.

The RV Industry Association announced last week that 2021 would be the year RV manufacturers set an all-time record for factory shipments to dealers and RVers around the country.

RV makers managed to crank out another 57,971 units in October, an increase of 22.5 percent compared to October 2022. This October also set an all-time one-month record for shipments by more than 18 percent.

October’s performance already makes 2021 the best year ever for factory shipments, and there are still two months to go.

So, all is right again in the world of RVing, right? Hardly. While the RV Industry Association touts the numbers – and they are quite impressive – they don’t mention in their press releases that all of those RVs going out the factory doors are already spoken for and aren’t available to anyone who hasn’t already plunked down their deposit money.

Both Winnebago Industries and mega-manufacturer Thor announced months ago that they were facing order backlogs that totaled into the billions of dollars. Both companies said it would likely be at least the latter part of 2022 before backlogs began to clear. No word on backlogs from the other big player, Forest River, but it’s probably safe to assume they are in the same boat when it comes to keeping up with pre-sold orders.

That means that despite the record production, buyers waiting with purchase orders in hand will likely continue to wait, albeit maybe not quite as long.

You can still find RV dealers who seem to have very few lot inventory problems, but there are many more who say their inventories are well below normal. If you’re one of those millions of wannabe RVers who are still waiting for RV dealership lots to refill to shop for the model you want, you’re just going to have to wait for those order backlogs to clear.

What about quality?

Some experienced RVers are making noise about avoiding RV units produced during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

Unemployment around the RV manufacturing mecca of Elkhart, Indiana, continues to hover around 2.4 percent. It’s hard for any employer there to find qualified workers. It’s also hard to imagine that inexperienced assembly line workers cranking out record amounts of RVs can simultaneously have their eyes fully trained on quality. Even RV transporters – those independent contractors who haul new RVs from factories to dealers – are complaining online about the construction quality they are seeing.

The RV Industry Association’s job is to keep the RV party going. Right now, they have an easy task as millions of new potential RVers continue to flock to the camping lifestyle.

“Despite the challenges we have faced with supply chain and workforce, what is really remarkable is the way the RV industry has found ways to overcome the issues and deliver 12-straight months of record shipments,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby in a recent release. “We know more and more people want to get outdoors and experience the joys of RVing with their friends and families and our manufacturers and suppliers have responded impressively to keep more and more RVs heading to dealerships every month.”

What’s next?

One thing is clear: RV manufacturers’ production numbers will continue to set impressive marks as they approach 600,000-plus new rigs next year. The supply chain will get unkinked, and millions of newbies will be there to throw their money down on anything that rolls out of the plants.

If experienced RVers looking for an upgrade decide the price isn’t worth the quality they see, they’ll be asked to step aside and make room for the masses of less experienced buyers waiting anxiously in the wings, wallets at the ready.

Those 600,000 or so new rigs obviously won’t help crowded conditions in U.S. campgrounds. Yet investors are flocking into the camping business with their money, and new parks and park expansions are on the way. Unfortunately, it takes longer to build a new RV site than it takes to build a new RV.

It’s going to take a while for the RVing and camping explosion to shake out and, along the way, there are going to be many big decisions made by industry leaders.

What would you tell RV manufacturers?

Forest River CEO Pete Liegl, Thor Industries’ CEO Bob Martin, and CEO Mike Happe from Winnebago Industries are all giants in the RV industry and hold the keys to RVing’s future.

Believe what you will about their motivations, but these aren’t foolish men. They were all around for the recession that nearly crippled the industry in 2008 and used it as an opportunity to expand their brands through the acquisition of struggling companies.

Let’s pretend for a moment that those three fellows are anxiously awaiting your input regarding the ONE THING they could do to help RVers. What is the single most important thing these three need to know, from your viewpoint?

This is your chance. In the comments below, tell Pete, Bob and Mike your suggestions. Let’s keep your comments concise, constructive, and civil. Maybe we’ll all learn something.

