By Clint Norrell

Thinking it was the only safe way to cross the country to visit their grandkids, close friends bought their first RV. After questioning us for months, they finally purchased a brand we warned against from a volume dealer with a questionable reputation. The problems started immediately.

The stabilizers wouldn’t retract. The upgraded TV and the microwave were improperly wired. There were electrical wires that hadn’t been connected, pipes that leaked, and all the promised help disappeared. Roadside service didn’t come. Dealers that carried the brand wouldn’t do warranty work because they hadn’t sold the product.

Three thousand miles from home they played with their grandkids and stewed about getting screwed. Wanting to wash their hands of it all, take their loss, and move on … my friends will return to the selling dealer for warranty work before swallowing the terms of a buy-back offer. They want the RV to be in as good condition as possible before some other sucker gets stuck with it.

That will be the end of my friend’s RVing experience. It could have gone better if the RV industry was driven by pride instead of corporate greed. But with billions in back-ordered RV sales, why should they care about customer satisfaction?

They don’t! It’s a whole lot cheaper to assign a flunky to answer the complaint phone than to hire quality control personnel and allow them to slow down production … especially when all that most consumers care about is, “What does it look like, how much does it cost, and when can I get it?”

##RVT1006