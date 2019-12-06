RV and RV-related recalls for November 2019

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for November 2019 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Atlas motorhomes. The SH1 Breaker Terminal may be wired incorrectly, causing some of the 12V circuits to have insufficient overcurrent protection. Incorrectly fused wires may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire. Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will correct the wiring, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 14, 2019. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111, extension 7401 or 7411.

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Sport, Nest, Flying Cloud, International Serenity, International Signature, Classic, Globetrotter and Tommy Bahama trailers and 2020 Basecamp, Bambi and Caravel trailers. Due to improper welding, the Demco ball coupler installed on the travel trailers may not provide enough clamping force on the tow ball, potentially causing the coupler to separate from the tow ball. If the coupler separates from the tow ball, the trailer can detach from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Airstream will notify owners, and will send a temporary use adapter that can be slipped over the ball portion of the coupler to allow owners to tow their trailers. For the final remedy, dealers will add a shim plate to the backside of the ball coupler clamp to put it in position to apply the required clamping force on the tow ball, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 20, 2019. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 extension 7401 or 7411.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017 Dynamax DX3 and Force motorhomes. The front axle stabilizer bracket may not properly mount to the axle, and may break as a result. If the stabilizer bracket breaks, a sudden loss of vehicle control could occur, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners, and a Detroit Diesel dealer will perform the recall remedy. The stabilizer brackets and I-beams will be inspected and spacers and replacement stabilizer brackets will be installed, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began November 6, 2019. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-800-348-7440 or find a Detroit Diesel location here. Forest River’s number for this recall is 55-1105.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 Cherokee Alpha Wolf travel trailers. The wire supplying the 12V power for the refrigerator may have been connected incorrectly to the circuit breaker. The incorrectly connected wire may not have over-current protection, allowing the wire to melt, increasing the risk of fire. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will correct the wiring, free of charge. The recall began November 19, 2019. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 76-1109.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 EVO, Salem and Wildwood travel trailers. The trailer cooktops were installed with a rubber liquid propane (LP) gas line instead of a copper one. The rubber hose may melt, allowing gas to enter the vehicle, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will replace the rubber LP gas line with a copper gas line, free of charge. The recall began November 7, 2019. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-909-873-3777. Forest River’s number for this recall is 67A-1107.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 Shasta Oasis SST30QB and SST31OK trailers. The trailers may have been built with an incorrect length axle hanger, allowing the axle to contact the chassis while moving. If the axle hanger contacts the chassis, it can cause loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the equalizers, free of charge. The recall began November 1, 2019. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-528-8717. Forest River’s number for this recall is 53-1100.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 Sunseeker SSC2250SLEC, Freelander FLC26RSC, and Leprechaun LPC240FSC vehicles. The seatbelt-unfastened warning light will not illuminate for approximately five seconds after the ignition is moved to the “on” or “start” position. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.” Without the seatbelt warning reminder, the driver may forget to fasten the seatbelt, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and GM dealers will reprogram the instrument panel, free of charge. The recall began on October 29, 2019. Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782 or Forest River customer service at 1-800-348-7440. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1084.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 Surveyor trailers, model SVT33KFKDS. A fuse of the incorrect amperage was installed for the 12V refrigerator, potentially allowing the wiring to overheat. If the wiring overheats, an electrical short can occur, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect fuse with one of the correct amperage, free of charge. The recall began November 7, 2019. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 37-1108.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 East to West Delta Terra (model 312BH) and East to West Silver Lake (model 31KBH) recreational trailers. The overhead bunk fasteners may not be properly secured to the backer board of the bunk. If the fasteners are not properly secured, the bunk may fall, increasing the risk of an injury. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will properly secure the bunk to the backer, free of charge. The recall began November 1, 2019. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-264-6664. Forest River’s number for this recall is 500-1112.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain 2020 Amerilite, Conquest, Innsbruck, Grand River, Kingsport and Trail Master trailers. The gas refrigerator compartment may not be properly sealed, potentially releasing carbon monoxide or flammable unburned Liquid Petroleum (LP) gases throughout the trailer. If the refrigerator compartment is not properly sealed, carbon monoxide or propane could be released into the trailer, increasing the risk of fire, injury or death. Gulf Stream will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the gas refrigerator for proper sealing and repair, as necessary. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is 102919.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2017 Pinnacle Fifth Wheel trailers. The suspension on these vehicles may allow the tires to contact the structure when under a certain load, which can cause damage to the tires. If the tire becomes damaged, causing premature tire wear, it can cause loss of vehicle control and increase the risk of a crash. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the condition of the leaf spring, rubber equalizer and bump stop clearance, and provide replacement of the leaf spring or rubber equalizer if necessary. This repair will be done free of charge. The recall was expected to begin December 2, 2019. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901443.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Crossroads Sunset trailers, model 242BH. The interior range cooktop is installed in a cabinet that may not be entirely sealed from the furnace cavity. As a result, during furnace operation, the interior range cooktop burner flame may invert. If the cooktop burner flame inverts, there is an increased risk of a fire and injury. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the interior range cooktop with the furnace running, sealing it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 16, 2019. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 19-362.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020 Dutchmen Atlas 3382BH trailers. The trailers may have a non-metallic propane supply hose installed inside the burner box of the cooktop, instead of a copper supply hose. Under certain conditions, the heat from the range burner may cause the hose to melt and leak propane, increasing the risk of a fire or an injury. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will remove the non-metallic propane gas line and attach it to a copper propane gas line, free of charge. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 19-363.

Starcraft RV (Starcraft) is recalling 2016 Solstice Travel Star fifth wheel trailers equipped with Atwood on-demand water heaters. The water heaters have a water and gas valve that may cause the water heater to overheat the water in the hot water supply tap. The overheating of the water may result in the release of steam, possibly causing the operator to scald themselves, increasing the risk of injury. Starcraft will notify owners, and Atwood dealers will install a water flow adjustment stop key that prevents the recall condition from occurring, free of charge. The recall began on October 23, 2019. Owners may contact Starcraft customer service at 1-800-945-4787 or Atwood customer service at 1-877-546-9074.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Chateau 22B, 22E, 23U, 24F, 25V, and 28A, Daybreak 22GO, Four Winds 22B, 22E, 24F, 26B and 28A, Freedom Elite 22HE and 2020 Quantum GR22, and SE22 motorhomes. The seatbelt-unfastened warning light will not illuminate for approximately five seconds after the ignition is moved to the “on” or “start” position. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.” Without the seatbelt warning reminder, the driver may forget to fasten the seatbelt, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash. GM will notify TMC owners, and dealers will reprogram the instrument panel cluster, free of charge. The recall began October 3, 2019. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-630-2438, GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782 or TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000177.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Magnitude and Omni motorhomes. The seat recliner mechanisms may be missing the third pawl required for seat back strength, resulting in a loose seat back. These vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) numbers 202, “Head Restraints,” and 207, “Seating Systems.” An improperly assembled recliner mechanism may have reduced strength and may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Ford has notified TMC owners, and Ford dealers will inspect the seat structures and replace them, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began October 21, 2019. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000178.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2020 Sequence 20L motorhomes. The screws securing the solar panel to the luggage rack may fail causing the solar panel to detach. If the solar panel detaches from the luggage rack, it can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the screws with plates, carriage bolts, washers, and locking nuts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 3, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000179.

Voyager Industries, Inc. (Voyager Industries) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Yetti Fish House Angler, Grand Excape, and Traxx trailers. The vehicles may be missing retainer clips at the spindle nut, potentially causing the spindle nut to loosen and fall off. If the spindle nut loosens or fall off, the wheel may come off the axle assembly, increasing the risk of a crash. Voyager Industries will notify owners, and, if missing, dealers will install retainer clips at the spindle nut, free of charge. The recall began November 11, 2019. Owners may contact Voyager Industries customer service at 1-800-834-4940.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2011-2013 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles equipped with a 3.6, 5.7, or 6.4 liter engine and previously recalled under NHTSA Recall 14V530 or 15V115. The fuel pump relay inside the Totally Integrated Power Module (TIPM-7) may fail, causing the vehicle to stall without warning. A vehicle stall increases the risk of a crash. The remedy for this recall is still under development. Interim notices informing owners of the safety risk will be mailed beginning January 3, 2020. Vehicles that experience a fuel pump failure will receive an interim repair. Owners will receive a second notice when the final remedy becomes available. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is V62.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2014-2019 Ram 1500 and 1500 Classic Pickup trucks equipped with 3.0L Eco Diesel engines. The Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) cooler may crack and allow pre-heated vaporized coolant to enter the EGR system. This mixture may combust inside the intake manifold. Combustion in the intake manifold can increase the risk of a fire. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the EGR cooler, free of charge. Dealers will also inspect and, as necessary, replace the intake manifold. Interim notices informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed starting December 13, 2019. Owners will receive a second notice when the remedy becomes available. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is VB1.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan vehicles. The welds on the outboard rear seat strikers for the second row bench and second row bucket seats may fail during a front impact crash. The front outboard seat strikers for the third row bench seats may fail in the event of a rear impact crash. In addition, the second row bench and second row bucket seats may not withstand the required loads. If the seat strikers fail, the seat or seat belt may not adequately restrain the occupant, increasing the risk of injury. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will weld in a striker reinforcement bracket on the second and third row outboard seat strikers, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 13, 2019. Owners may contact FCA US customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA’s number for this recall is V91.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2019 Edge vehicles. The driver-side seat belt pretensioner anchor may have been improperly crimped, possibly resulting in the seat belt webbing detaching from the anchor in the event of a crash. In the event of a crash, seat belt webbing that detaches from the anchor will not properly restrain the driver, increasing their risk of injury. Ford has notified owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the driver’s side pretensioner assembly, free of charge. The recall began November 12, 2019. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 19S37.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2019 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The rear suspension toe link fasteners may not have been properly tightened to the frame, possibly allowing separation from the frame. A disconnected toe link can cause a sudden change to vehicle handling, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford has notified owners, and dealers will inspect and tighten the rear toe link fasteners, check and adjust the rear toe alignment, and inspect the rear tires for abnormal tire wear, replacing them if necessary. Repairs will be performed free of charge. The recall began November 14, 2019. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 19S36.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2019-2020 F-150 vehicles. The fastener securing the Power Distribution Box (PDB) 12V cable and Battery Monitoring System (BMS) eyelets to the positive battery terminal may loosen and affect the vehicle’s systems such as instrument panel displays and braking or steering assist. The engine could also stall. Inoperative vehicle systems or an engine stall can increase the risk of a crash. Reduced braking and steering efforts increases the risk of a crash. This condition could also create a resistive short, increasing the risk of a fire. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the positive battery cable/BMS/PDB joint for excess sealant adhesive and remove any excessive adhesive, reassemble the joint, and retorque the fastener, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began November 25, 2019. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 19S40.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, and GMC Yukon, and 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles equipped with a 5.3-liter engine, a 3.08-ratio rear axle and four-wheel drive. If a wheel-speed sensor fails while the vehicle is traveling between 41 and 60 mph in four-wheel or automatic mode, the Electronic-Brake Control Module (EBCM) software may activate the driveline-protection system. Unintended activation of the driveline-protection system will cause unintended braking on the wheel on the opposite side of the failed sensor, causing the vehicle to pull to one side unexpectedly, increasing the risk of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the EBCM, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 9, 2019. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-630-2438 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is N192261050.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, and 2020 Silverado 2500, Silverado 3500, Sierra 2500, and Sierra 3500 vehicles equipped with carpet floor covering. When the front seat belt pretensioners deploy, hot gas may vent through an opening in the pretensioner bracket, possibly igniting the carpet. A vehicle fire could result if materials ignite inside the vehicle. GM will notify owners, and dealers will close off the opening in the pretensioner bracket, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267. GM’s number for this recall is N192270600.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Pilot and 2019 Passport vehicles. The front frame left and right side upper members may not have been welded completely to the unibody. As such, these vehicles may fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) numbers 208, “Occupant Crash Protection” and 219, “Windshield Zone Intrusion.” In the event of a crash, incomplete body welding may provide inadequate protection to occupants, increasing the risk of an injury. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the vehicle for missing welds, free of charge. If the vehicle is identified as missing welds, the dealer will offer to repurchase the vehicle or provide a similar replacement vehicle. Owner notification will begin December 13, 2019. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is X6J.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2020 Palisade vehicles. The mounting bolts used to secure the side curtain air bags may damage the side curtain air bags during deployment. Damaged side curtain air bags may not inflate properly in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will install a protective cover on the mounting bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 3, 2020. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 186.

Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2003-2008 Mazda6, 2004-2005 MPV, 2004 RX-8, and 2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6 vehicles. These vehicles had their passenger frontal air bag inflators previously replaced under a prior recall using inflators of the same design. The inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflator with an alternate one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 18, 2019. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500, option 4. Mazda’s number for this recall is 2618F. Note: This recall supersedes recalls 13V130, 14V362, 14V773 and 15V869.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2015-2018 Nissan Murano, 2016-2018 Nissan Maxima, and 2017-2019 Nissan Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 vehicles. These vehicles were previously recalled and unrepaired, or inspected and determined to not need a repair, under recall number 18V-601. In addition, this recall expands the previous population. The Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) actuator pumps may allow brake fluid to leak onto an internal circuit board. A brake fluid leak on the circuit board may result in an electrical short, increasing the risk of a fire. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the ABS actuator, free of charge. Interim notices informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed beginning December 14, 2019. Owners will receive a second notice when remedy parts become available, currently expected to be during summer 2020. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Note: If the ABS warning light remains illuminated for more than 10 seconds after engine start up, owners are advised to park the vehicle outdoors away from other vehicles or structures and to not drive the vehicle.

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2017 Panamera 4, Panamera Turbo, Panamera Turbo Executive, 2017-2018 Panamera, Panamera 4S Executive, Panamera 4S, 2018 Panamera Turbo S Hybrid, Panamera 4 Hybrid Sport Turismo, Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, Panamera Turbo S Hybrid Sport Turismo, Panamera 4 Hybrid, Panamera 4 Executive, 2019 Cayenne Hybrid, 2019-2020 Cayenne, Cayenne S, Cayenne Turbo, 2020 Cayenne Coupe, Cayenne Turbo Coupe, and Cayenne S Coupe vehicles. The instrument cluster may not provide a visual warning when the brake pads are worn out. As a result, these vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 135, “Light vehicle brake systems.” If the driver is not alerted when brake pads are worn out, the vehicle may not respond as expected when braking, increasing the risk of crash. Porsche will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the instrument cluster, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 15, 2019. Owners may contact Porsche customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Porsche’s number for this recall is AKB8. Note: This recall supersedes recall 19V115 and includes vehicles that were previously remedied under that campaign.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Sumitomo) is recalling certain Falken ZIEX CT50 A/S tires, size P255/50R20 104V, having date code 1619, Dunlop SP Sport 5000 tires, size 215/45R18 89W, having date code 0919, and Goodyear Eagle LS2 tires size P215/50R17 90V, having date code 0619. An incorrect rubber compound may have been used in manufacturing, which may allow sections near the tread surface to become partially detached. A detached tread can decrease vehicle stability thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Goodyear Eagle LS2 tires size P215/50R17 90V, having date code 0619 have been recovered from dealer inventory before sold to consumers. Sumitomo will notify owners and dealers of the remaining recalled Falken ZIEX CT50 A/S tires, size P255/50R20 104V, having date code 1619, and Dunlop SP Sport 5000 tires, size 215/45R18 89W, having date code 0919. Dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 6, 2019. Owners may contact Sumitomo customer service at 1-800-845-8378.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

