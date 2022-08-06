RV boo-boos: Which came first—the extended slide or the accident?

It’s a shame that when we run across some of these “dilly” RV accident photos, we don’t have access to eyewitnesses. In this week’s boo-boo, we’re faced with a “chicken or egg”-type incident involving a slide-out accident. Here’s the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Dunkin (@cashforrvs)

The question that comes to mind is this: Was the slide-out accident caused by someone leaving the slide extended? Or did the slide come out after somebody got clobbered? We dunno. Maybe this was your RV—and if it is, please know we feel your pain! But if it is, drop us a line and let us know just what happened. By the way, need tips on picking an RV body shop? Look here.

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. From slide-out accidents to garden-variety oopsies, we’re looking to hear from you!

