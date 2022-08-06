Friday, August 5, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBlogsRV Horror Stories
BlogsRV Horror Stories

RV boo-boos: Which came first—the extended slide or the accident?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
slide-out accident

It’s a shame that when we run across some of these “dilly” RV accident photos, we don’t have access to eyewitnesses. In this week’s boo-boo, we’re faced with a “chicken or egg”-type incident involving a slide-out accident. Here’s the image.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kevin Dunkin (@cashforrvs)

The question that comes to mind is this: Was the slide-out accident caused by someone leaving the slide extended? Or did the slide come out after somebody got clobbered? We dunno. Maybe this was your RV—and if it is, please know we feel your pain! But if it is, drop us a line and let us know just what happened. By the way, need tips on picking an RV body shop? Look here.

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. From slide-out accidents to garden-variety oopsies, we’re looking to hear from you!

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1064

Previous articleHow to find farmers’ markets while RVing
Next articleIs this your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.