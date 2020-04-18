RV Club Directory for the USA and Canada

Welcome to the most complete and up-to-date RV club directory in North America. But we need your help to tell us which clubs we’ve missed. If yours is not on this list or the information we show here is not quite accurate, please email Diane(at)RVtravel.com and she’ll add your club or update your current listing. Please include the club name, a brief description, its website address and contact information. If you have a suggestion for the Special Interest Clubs category, we’d love to hear from you. This is a work-in-progress and your input will be very useful. Please note: Information in this directory is generally from the club’s website.



THE MAJOR CLUBS



👍 Escapees RV Club. Website.

The Escapees RV Club is one of the oldest and largest RV membership organizations. Its mission is to provide a total support network for all RVers, accomplished through providing a mail forwarding service, domicile assistance, RVing-related discounts, educational programs, and most importantly, inclusion in the Escapees family of RVers. Its magazine is the best about RVing that’s currently published. Many events are hosted throughout the year to bring members together and build community, including Hangouts, Escapade, Convergences, and chapter and Bird of a Feather (BOF) gatherings. If you join one RV club, this should be it. It’s Xscapers sub-group appeals to younger RVers. We strongly recommend a membership.

Good Sam Club

With more than two-million members, this is the largest club for RVers. Today, the main benefit of a membership is 10% discounts at Camping World and on campsites at more than 2,400 RV parks. Anyone who camps at these parks more than about 10 times a year will save money if they have a membership. We only recommend joining if you shop a lot at Camping World and/or stay often at commercial RV parks, where the 10% discount adds up. Otherwise don’t waste your money

👎FMCA. Website.

Club for owners of all types of RVs. Many regional and special interest chapters. Local rallies and two annual national rallies. The organization of mostly RVers 70 years old and older is struggling mightily with a declining membership. Its once-thick and informative magazine was worth the price of a membership, but its pages have dropped by half in recent years and its editorial matter often too focused on “supporting your club” rather than providing useful information. FMCA may appeal to some older RVers because of its member benefits, but for $85 a year to join, we don’t see the value.

Explorer RV Club. Website.

The largest national Canadian RV club serving ALL RVers. Membership in the Explorer RV Club offers many benefits including: discounts on camping fees; discounts on home, auto, travel and RV insurance (in some provinces); discounts on hotel fees and on-the-road travel; discounts on emergency road service; and many more benefits.



👍 RVillage. Website.

“Connect with other RVers wherever you are.” Free to join. Worth joining.

RV BRAND CLUBS



Airstream Central. Club directory website.

Over 30 Airstream clubs in the U.S. and Canada listed in this directory.

Airstream Club (Vintage). Website.

The Vintage Airstream Club is “the largest and most enthusiastic Intra-Club of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International Inc.” The website lists numerous resources and year-round events. The information trio of the Vintage Advantage, Archives and Website constitute a well-rounded tutorial of trailer tales, repair, restoration and operation.

Alfa Owner’s Club. Club directory website.

Aliner Owners Club. Website.

“The mission of the Aliner Owners Club is to promote camaraderie among owners of our unique campers and to maximize our A-frame camping experience.” Ownership of an A-frame-style camper (not just Aliner) is required for membership. There are 12 regions covering the United States and Canada. “Friends don’t let friends use canvas.”

Allegro Club. Website.

Official membership organization of Tiffin motorhome owners.

Alpine Coach Association. Website.

An independent group of Alpine Coach owners located in several regions of the U.S. and more planned.

Alpenlite Travel Club. Club on Facebook.

Ameri-Camp Family of Owners. Website.

“Although the Ameri-Camp Company has closed their doors, the Ameri-Camp Family of Owners continues to remain a dedicated and strong group committed to maintaining quality family values and promoting great RV entertainment through our annual rallies.”

American Clipper Owners Club. Website.

A club with several chapters for owners of American Clipper, which were built between 1973 and 1980.

American Coach Association. Website.

“The web home for the proud owners of American Coach Luxury Motorhomes,” with several regional chapters.

AutoMate R.V. Club. Website.

“The AutoMate RV Club was formed by AutoMate RV owners for AutoMate RV owners. The Club is an independent organization. It is not affiliated with nor sponsored by AutoMate Recreational Vehicles, Inc.”

Avion Travelcade Club (now defunct). This website has Avion information.

Beaver Ambassador Club. Website.

“The Beaver Ambassador Club (BAC), a chapter of the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), is an international motor home organization, located throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, for owners of Beaver and other qualifying coaches.”

Bigfoot Owners Club International. Website.

BOCI is a non-profit club for Bigfoot owners and dealers.

Born Free Leap’n Lions RV Club. Website.

The Born Free Leap’n Lions RV Club is a brand-specific RV Club open to Born Free Motorcoach owners only, with members in six regions throughout the U.S. A chapter of the FMCA.

Bounders of America. Website.

BOA is a non-profit organization formed in 1991 to promote camaraderie, pride of ownership, and use of Bounders for pleasure. BOA is an international organization with U.S. and Canadian chapters.

Bounders United (International). Website.

A non-profit international RV club which “offers fun, relaxation, and information.”

Cardinal RV Club. Website.

A blog “Where Cardinal and Blue Ridge Owners Communicate! Privately owned and operated with no affiliation with Forest River Inc.” With hundreds of topics and thousands of posts.

RV Travel Club. Website.

“For over 40 years our club has provided its members with the means to gather and share common interests. Information regarding the operation and maintenance of our rigs and other RV products and services is shared at our camp-outs, our rallies, and through the many forums on the “member only” pages of this website. Owners of all self-contained RVs are invited to join The RV Travel Club and see all the club has to offer.”

Casita Travel Trailer Club. Website.

“The online home for Casita Travel Trailer owners, with members from the USA, Canada and Japan, and readers from over 20 other countries around the world. The only requirement to join The Casita Club is to post on The Casita Club Forums and be a part of the greatest RV Club on the net!!”

Cedar Creek RV Owners Club. Website.

A not-for-profit club formed for owners of Cedar Creek Fifth Wheels, Travel Trailers, Silverback or DayDreamers.

Chinook Camping Club East and West. Website.

“Owners of Chinook Motor Homes from across the United States and Canada can enjoy any of the activities and read Newsletters from either the Chinook Camping Club or the Chinook RV Club.”

Coach House Owners’ Club (CHOC). Website.

A chapter of FMCA, CHOC is made up of like-minded people who own a Coach House motorhome for their recreational pursuits, including rallies and rendezvous, along with their CHOC Talk newsletters and Facebook group page.

Coachmen Owners Association. Website.

Their goal is to help you extend the boundaries of your world, develop friendships and build memories that will last a lifetime. “With over 132 chapters and more than 8,000 members, the Coachmen Owners Association offers wonderful retreats to destinations far away and close to home.”

Converted Coach Group. Website.

A chapter of FMCA which covers all of North America, for coach conversion owners as well as those who don’t own a converted coach.

Cortez National Motorhome Club (now defunct).

CortezCoach.com. Website.

“The Official Home of the International Cortez Owners Association.” Cortez is a Class-A motor coach made in the United States between 1963 and 1979.

Country Coach International Club. Website.

“The original Country Coach owners club” and “the fourth largest FMCA chapter,” with over 1,000 members across the country and internationally, and with lots of benefits, including discounts.

Diesel RV Club. Website.

“The purpose of the Diesel RV Club is to serve all Family Motor Coach Association members with an interest in diesel powered motorhomes and coaches – whether Type A, B or C … [with a] mix of technical and social activities.”

Discovery Owners Association. Website.

A non-profit organization by and for owners of Discovery motor homes by Fleetwood RV, Inc. There are currently 10 active DOAI chapters across the US and Canada for Discovery Motorcoach owners.

The Dolphins. Website.

Chapter of FMCA for owners of Dolphin motorhomes and all National RV motor home products, with members mostly in California and Arizona.

Excel State Clubs. Directory.

A list from Peterson Industries of state clubs for Excel 5th wheel owners. “If you’d like to find out more about what clubs have formed in your state, or perhaps get information about starting a club, you’ll get an introduction here!”

Fleetwood MotorHome Association. Website.

“Fleetwood Motorhome Association is the official owners’ club of Fleetwood RV. The association was formed with support from Fleetwood RV and is open to all owners of motor homes built by Fleetwood RV and American Coach.”

FMC Motor Coach Owner’s Club. Website.

A chapter of Family Motor Coach Association, mainly for owners of FMC Motor Coaches, but “visitors are welcome to browse our files for useful information about this unique coach that we all love to restore, drive, and restore some more.” “Only one thousand fifty of these collector motor homes were built from 1972 to 1976. We are all proud owners of a rare and beautiful accomplishment in mechanical engineering.”

Forest River Owners’ Group. Website.

“The Forest River Owners’ Group, or FROG™, is made up of Forest River and affiliated brand RV owners from all across the United States and Canada, dedicated to having fun and enjoying the RV lifestyle, however they define it.”

Foretravel Motorcade Club. Website.

The Foretravel Motorcade Club, sponsored by Foretravel, Inc. and exclusively for Foretravel owners, is one of today’s largest and most active owner’s clubs. The Club hosts, plans, and directs grandventions, rallies, motorcades, and special events. The Club has chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Freightliner Chassis Owners Club. Website.

FMCA’s largest chapter, the purpose of which is to promote social, recreational, and informational exchange activities.

Georgie Boy Owners Club. Website.

GeorgieBoyClub.com is an online gathering place for Georgie Boy motorhome owners. This site has been created for the benefit of Georgie Boy RV owners and those who are admirers of the Georgie Boy motorhome product.

GMC Motorhome Clubs. Club directory website.

A long list of GMC motorhome clubs, as well as GMC specialty clubs.

GMC Motorhomes International. Website.

A chapter of the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), made up of over 1400 owners and enthusiasts of the classic GMC Motorhomes that were produced from 1973 to 1978.

GMC Western States Club. Website.

Promoting the preservation of the classic 1973-1978 GMC Motorhome.

Heartland Owners Club. Website.

“Chapters of the Heartland Owners Club continue to form all over the United States and Canada. With your Club Membership and access to the Heartland Owners Forum where owners share stories, recipes, photos, experiences, tips, tricks and knowledge… you’ll be set to get the most enjoyment out of your Heartland RV ownership.”

Hi-Lo Trailer Forum. Website.

A Hi-Lo camper travel trailer forum with thousands of posts including a list of clubs.

HRRVC (formerly Holiday Rambler Recreational Vehicle Club). Website.

Update: In June 2018 the board of directors approved to change from Holiday Rambler RV Club to HRRVC, allowing any RV owner eligible to become a club member. There are also several special interest chapters.

InterVec-Phoenix Travel Club. Website.

“A club for owners of small motor homes and campervans. The official club for owners of Phoenix Cruiser, Phoenix Sport, InterVec Falcon and InterVec Horizon RVs.” “Membership is open to any owner of a camper van or small Class C RV.”

Jayco RV Club aka Jayco Travel Club. Website.

Membership in Jayco Travel Club is open to owners of all RV brands manufactured by Jayco Mfg. Inc. Chapters throughout the U.S. and hoping to expand into Canada.

Kings on the Road RV Club. Website.

A national club with several chapters, for owners of King of the Road RVs.

Lazy Daze BOF, Escapees RV Club. Website.

For owners of Lazy Daze Class C motorhomes. Meet at Escapades and other selected Escapees gatherings.

Lazy Daze Caravan Club. Website.

The Lazy Daze Caravan Club is a separate legal entity from Laze Daze, Inc. The only requirements for membership in the Caravan Club are to be an owner of a Lazy Daze motorhome and to have attended a caravan. There are no fees or annual dues required for caravan membership.

Lazy Daze Owners’ Group. Website.

The Lazy Daze Owners’ Group website is open to anyone who owns or has interest in Lazy Daze Class C motorhomes. The LDO Group is “full service” in that there is an active interchange among members regarding most facets of RVing, Lazy Daze repairs, accessories, improvements, travel tips, all what you would expect to find in an RV affinity group. Please follow the simple instructions on the home page for joining the group. This site is not sponsored by, endorsed by, or affiliated in any way with with Lazy Daze, Inc. of Montclair, CA.

Leisure Travel Vans International. Website.

This club is a chapter of the FMCA and welcomes all current FMCA members from Canada and the USA who own a Leisure Travel Vans or Triple E Recreation Vehicle. Its goal is to encourage friendships, mutual support and exchange of ideas at recreational and educational gatherings especially at national rallies.



Mandalay Travel Club. Website.

A membership club that is open to all owners of Mandalay, Presidio and Valencia Class A diesel Motorhomes.

Marathon Coach Club International. Website.

The Marathon Club was the first in the industry to hold a rolling rally in Europe, and it has hosted several events in Canada in addition to many events in the U.S.

Montana Owner’s Club. Website.

“Where the Montana, Big Sky and Mountaineer Owners Camp in Cyber Space.”

Monaco America. Website.

An international club for the owners of any model of a motor coach that qualifies for membership in the Family Motor Coach Association. Monaco America is a chapter of the FMCA.

Monaco Coach Owners Association. Website.

Directory of Monaco owner groups.

Monaco North Central. Website.

A chapter of Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), and open to owners of Signature, Executive, Dynasty, Windsor, Camelot, Diplomat, Knight or Cayman Diesel Pusher who reside in the North Central states as well as outside that region.

Monaco Romers. Website.

A chapter of Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), and open to owners of all diesel models with a Monaco logo.

Monaco’s in Motion. Website.

An international chapter of Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) where “Members lead other Members on Motorcoach Caravans around our beautiful country.”

National RV Central States Club. Website.

A chapter of Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), originally for owners of any model of motorhome manufactured by National RV, Inc., but now open to any motorhome owner who is a member of FMCA.

National Serro Scotty Club. Website.

The National Serro Scotty Club is a strong network of vintage trailer aficionados with hundreds of members in every state and in Canada, Denmark, and Germany. It was credited in Douglas Keister’s book “Teardrops and Tiny Trailers” as the reason Serro Scotty trailers “continue to thrive and survive.”

Newell Owners. Website.

“A website for Newell Coach owners and those interested in becoming the owner of a luxurious Newell Motorcoach!”

Newmar Kountry Klub. Website.

An exclusive club for owners of Newmar recreational vehicles with members all over the U.S. and Canada.

North East Lazy Daze Caravan Club. Website.

This club was formed in 2003 and focuses on Lazy Daze camping in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions. Their goal is to provide a forum for Lazy Daze motorhome owners to meet and socialize with fellow LD owners in an outdoor environment. All Lazy Daze owners and their guests are invited to attend their gatherings, and LD “wannabees” are encouraged to visit. This is an “informal” group, with no dues or by-laws. (Not affiliated with Lazy Daze, Inc.)

Northwest Trek Fun Club (NWTFC). Website.

“The Northwest Trek Fun Club (NWTFC) was formed with the idea that Safari Trek owners are people who are unique because the Trek design is quite unique. We are people who like to get out and visit the very beautiful sites and history of North America but we do not want to do it in a huge motor home. While our focus is the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia, the Yukon Territories, Alberta and Alaska, we also have members from all over the country. We invite all Safari TREK owners to join us as guests at our rallies.”

Northwood RV Owners Association. Website.

“The purpose of NROA is to help you make the most out of your Northwood product. Whether you’re a full-time or weekend RV’er this website is for you.” “Northwood RV Owners Association is a independently owned and operated website and is not affiliated with Northwood Mfg. nor does Northwood Mfg. have any control over this site.”

NO-TOW-BAGOS. Information.

For owners of Winnebago “H” frame coaches (Phasar, LaSharo and Rialta).

Open Range Owners. Website.

This Forum is created, supported, managed and maintained by volunteers who own Open Range campers. They have over 3,000 members, with over 6,000 topics posted on this site, which is totally independent of the company.

Prevost Community. Website.

“The Prevost Community website has been developed to bring all owners, drivers and builders of Prevost coach conversions together on one web site. The site is not intended to replace any existing Prevost enthusiast’s website(s) but to supplement it with what we hope to be the greatest concentration of Prevost conversion resources on the internet.” This is a “free membership club open to all Prevost coach owners and similar, large, luxury motorhomes. One of the highlights of PC is a diesel fuel discounts program.”

Prevost Owners Group (POG). Website.

Prevost Owners Group is a paid membership club for Prevost motor coach owners. “This site is available on a 24/7 basis to any POG member with information for Prevost owners or anyone with an interest in Prevost ownership, lifestyle or general information.”

Prevost Prouds. Website.

A chapter of the Family Motor Coach Association. Membership is available for owners of motor coaches manufactured by Prevost Car, Inc., with members throughout the United States and Canada. Their mission is to promote fellowship and cooperation among family motor coach owners, promote and provide rally activities, and conduct other functions for Prevost Proud members. They have two national rallies each year.

Ramblin’ Pushers. Website.

A Holiday Rambler Recreational Vehicle Club Chapter. The mission of Ramblin’ Pushers is “To provide information to our members to help them safely and properly operate and maintain their respective Holiday Rambler diesel motorhomes and to enhance their ownership experience.”

Redwood Owners Group. Website.

The Redwood Owners Group (ROG) is a not-for-profit group that was created, and is managed/operated by ROG owners. Membership is open to all owners, former owners and RVing enthusiasts with an interest in the Redwood/Crossroads top-of-the-range 5th wheels. The ROG operates a full website with a comprehensive technical library, a large category-based discussion forum and photo gallery. Every summer the ROG organizes and hosts an annual National Rally in Shipshewana, IN, just a few miles from the factory. The many attendees enjoy excellent presentations, complimentary service from factory technicians and the company of fellow owners. The ROG welcomes owners from all across North America.

Roadtrek International. Website.

Roadtrek International is open to all owners of Roadtrek motorhomes who are members of Family Motor Coach Association. There are rallies held at sites around North America every year.

Royale Coach Club. Website.

A chapter of the Family Motor Coach Association, open to all owners of a Royale Coach by Monaco. In addition, a Royale Coach Club member may sponsor an owner of any Prevost conversion coach to become a member of the club.

Safari International. Website.

Safari International is one of the largest chapters of the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) with members located throughout the United States and Canada. Membership is open to all current and former owners of Safari brand motorcoaches.

Scamp Owners International. Website.

Anyone who owns or is interested in Scamps or similar small fiberglass travel trailers are invited to join Scamp Owners International. These molded fiberglass trailer enthusiasts share repairs, modifications, ScampCamps, camping locations, resources, pictures and many stories.

SOI Motorhome Club, formerly Sportscoach Owners International. Website.

SOI was formerly the Sportscoach Owners International when it was exclusively for Sportscoach motorhomes; however, now as the SOI Club, “we accept members from all brands and welcome everyone to all our events.”

Starcraft International Camper Club. Website.

With chapters throughout the U.S. and in Canada, Starcraft International Camper Club is open to all owners of Starcraft RVs.

Suites Owners International Travel Club, Inc. Website.

“The Club is self-sponsored and self-supporting and is open to any owner of a Luxury Suites recreational vehicle made by DRV Mfg. The Club is neither part of, nor formally operated and/or managed by DRV. The purpose of the Club is to promote friendship and exchange of ideas and experiences through social RVing activities among its membership both at the international and regional levels.”

Sunline Owner’s Club. Website.

Created in 2006 as on on-line gathering place for Sunline travel trailer, 5th wheel, and truck camper owners. SunlineClub.com is not affiliated with the Sunline Coach Company of Denver, PA.

SunnyTravelers. Website.

The SunnyTravelers is a club organized for the enjoyment of all owners of SunnyBrook or Mobile Scout brand RVs.

Superior People Chapter. Website.

Chapter of Family Motor Coach Association, mostly made up of owners or former owners of Superior motor homes.

Teardrops n Tiny Travel Trailers. Forum website.

Thousands of topics and posts about Teardrops and other tiny travel trailers.

Teton Club International. Website.

For owners or prior owners of Teton RVs. Affiliated with Forks RV, Inc. as the “new authorized Home for Teton Club International members.” Continental Coach owners have full membership privileges in TCI.

Thor Diesel Motorhomes Club. Website.

For owners of diesel products from Four Winds International, Damon Motor Coach, Mandalay Luxury Coach, and Thor Motor Coach.

Titanium RV Owners Forum. Website.

This large, category-based Forum is a no-cost resource for all Titanium owners, former owners, and wannabes. They also have a great photo gallery in addition to a classified section to buy and sell Titaniums or related RV products. Their helpful members are from all over Canada, the United States and overseas.

TrailManor TrailBlazers Club. Website.

The TrailManor Trailblazers is a camping club for TrailManor Owners.

Traveling Supremes. Website.

A club for owners of Travel Supreme RVs.

Ultra Van Motor Coach Club. Website.

A club for all who are interested in Ultra Vans, this is a Chapter of the Corvair Society of America. “Ultra Van, The World’s Largest Production Corvair!” The Ultra Van is a unique motorhome that was produced in limited quantities by Ultra, Inc. of Hutchinson, Kansas, until June of 1970.

Vintage Airstream Club. Website.

Is your recreational vehicle made by Airstream AND 25 years or older? Are you a member of the WBCCI (Wally Byam Caravan Club International)? Then you qualify for membership in the VAC.

Vixen Owners’ Association. Website.

“The Vixen, an international, yet all-American, motor home. Vixen owners and those who are still waiting for their ‘Vixen moment’ are welcome to join.” The Vixen was produced by the Vixen Motor Company, Inc., in Pontiac, Michigan, from 1986 to 1989. This group provides numerous benefits including technical support and social gatherings, called Prides, for its members, who are located all over the world.

Wally Byam Caravan Club International. Club website.

The WBCCI (named after the inventor of the Airstream) today is one of the largest recreational vehicle organizations in the world, with more than 12,000 members.

Westfalia Owners. Website.

An international club for VW Westfalia (Westy) owners.

Winnebago International Travelers (WIT). Club website.

(for owners of Winnebago, Itasca, Rialta, Vectra or Luxor motorhomes.)

GENERAL INTEREST CLUBS AND RESOURCES



Campster. Website.

This website provides a platform where campers and RVers can share their experiences through reviews, journals, photos, and more. Campster is a place where you can plan a trip, learn about new places, share your experiences, meet new friends, and stay in touch with fellow campers.

Camping PA. Website.

“CampingPA.com is a camping and outdoor website that is both informative and interactive. We are an excellent source of camping related topics/ideas/tips, a directory of campgrounds in PA, classifieds, discussions on outdoor activities and attractions, recipes, photos… just to name a few.”

DMV Made Simple. Website.

A privately owned website, not connected to the government. This is “the largest driver-related site on the web, servicing over 80,000,000 visitors a year.” Everything you need to know about your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles and about vehicles — and then some! BBB rated A+.

Explorer RV Club. Club website.

The largest national Canadian RV club serving ALL RVers. Membership in the Explorer RV Club offers many benefits including: discounts on camping fees; discounts on home, auto, travel and RV insurance (in some provinces); discounts on hotel fees and on-the-road travel; discounts on emergency road service; and many more benefits.

Families On The Road. Website.

A community website where the focus is on the unique issues that face families traveling with children.

Family Campers & RVers. Website.

“Where strangers become friends and friends become family.” An international organization with many chapters, where all campers, regardless of type or brand of RV or tent or trailer, are welcome.

Fulltime Families. Website.

“The best resource for your family’s full time RV adventures and aspirations.” Benefits include discounts on services and products, a family-friendly campground directory, and year-round activities across the country.

International Camper Club. Club website.

The International Camper Club, also known as the ICC, was incorporated in 2003 and welcomes all brands and types of RVs. The club’s focus is on family camping and socializing with fellow campers and RVers. Their motto is: “Come for the fun — Stay for the friendships!”

International Truck Camper Owners Association. Website.

The international organization for truck camper owners and manufacturers.

NADA Guides. Website.

New and used RV prices and values.

National RV Dealers Association (RVDA). Website.

“RVDA, The National RV Dealers Association, is the only national association dedicated to advancing the RV retailer’s best interests through education, member services, industry leadership, and market expansion programs that promote the increased sale and use of RVs and that enhance the positive image of the RV experience.”

North American Family Campers Association. Website.

NAFCA is an all- volunteer organization made up of people who love camping. “We welcome all kinds of camping units from tents to diesel pushers. Our members are single or married, young or old or in between.”

North American Truck Camper Owners Association (NATCOA). Website.

Part of the International Truck Campers Owners Association. A non-profit RV organization dedicated to promoting the Truck Camper as an RV Lifestyle.

Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA). Website.

“The Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) is the national trade association representing recreation vehicle (RV) manufacturers and their component parts suppliers who together build more than 98 percent of all RVs produced in the U.S.”

Recreation Vehicle Owners’ Association of British Columbia (RVOABC). Website.

The R.V. Owners’ Association of B.C. is a non-profit organization of people who own, rent or hope to own a recreation vehicle, including trailers, vans, campers, and motorhomes. The Association has been servicing the needs of RVers in B.C. for half a century. They hold rallies, send out newsletters, offer discounts from their commercial members, and provide lots more benefits for their members.

Recreation Vehicle Rental Association (RVRA). Website.

“The Recreation Vehicle Rental Association (RVRA) is a national association of companies that rent recreation vehicles (RV). Renting an RV continues to grow in popularity. RV rentals offer the ideal way to try RV travel for a weekend trip or a month-long vacation of a lifetime.”

RV Care-a-Vanners. Website.

RV Care-a-Vanners is a volunteer program for anyone who travels in a recreational vehicle, wants to build Habitat houses and have fun doing it. RV Care-A-Vanners welcomes people of all ages, from all walks of life who want to pick up a hammer and help change lives.

United Motorcoach Association. Website.

An association of motorcoach owners and industry suppliers with over 1000 members located all across North America.

Workamper News. Website.

“As the #1 Resource for Workamping, WKN helps RVers find great jobs in great places to support their RV lifestyle. Members receive a bi-monthly magazine and a wealth of online tools to help them learn about the Workamping lifestyle, find the right jobs for them, and connect with fellow Workampers. Holds educational online webinars and live events throughout the U.S.”

SPECIAL INTEREST CLUBS OR WEBSITES



Campster. Website.

Special interest groups include: Kayaks, white water rafting, canoes; College Students Camping; Yooper Campers; Himalayan Group; My Fun Group; Golf Carting; Tracking; Bluegrass; and more.

COOKING

Cook’s Corner. Website.

A Good Sam Club RV Community.

Campster.com. Website.

A website with different groups you can join, including Dutch Oven Cooking, Wood-cooking club, and Camp Cooking Club.

DANCING

National Square Dance Campers Association Inc. Website.

The National Square Dance Campers Association is the oldest, non-profit, square dance camping association, with chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada.

DISABLED

Handicapped Travel Club. Website.

The HTC was formed in 1973 to encourage people with disabilities and their families to travel, to meet and to share information on making recreational vehicles accessible for the disabled. “Fun and Fellowship” is their motto.

RVing Accessibility Group. Website.

An online resource with the goal of “providing Peace of Mind by enhancing the awareness for recreational accessibility through education, example and experience to the disabled community, as well as public and private businesses that serve the public, for the benefit of our disabled population be it age, injury or illness.”

MILITARY

Good Sam Club – Military Membership and Veterans. Website.

“Active military personnel receive a complimentary Club membership. It’s our way of saluting and thanking our soldiers for the service they provide to our country. Veterans are eligible for a discounted Life membership rate.”

Milit-AIR-y. AIR Forum.

For Airstream owners who are “military folks Active, Guard, Reserve, Disabled, or Retired, and the people that support them. We welcome all from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and the Coast Guard.” Regarding dues: “We paid our dues with service to this great nation. Lest we do not forget that all gave some, but some gave all.”

S*M*A*R*T – Special Military Active Recreational Travelers. Website.

“Special Military Active Recreational Travelers (SMART) brings military veterans (active, retired, & honorably discharged) together to share camaraderie, travel, RVing, and to support our veterans. We provide information for the military RV family, and support welfare programs while ‘Seeing the Country We Defend.'” This is a not-for-profit organization run by and for veterans. Watch this video.

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Geocaching. Website

Okay, not technically an “RV club” (although there are some out there), but you can use your RV to get to a bunch of these sites. Geocaching is an outdoor adventure where players use a free mobile app or a GPS device to find cleverly hidden containers. There are more than 1 million active geocaches and more than 800,000 geocachers in the U.S. What a great hobby for RVers! Okay, not technically an “RV club” (although there are some out there), but you can use your RV to get to a bunch of these sites. Geocaching is an outdoor adventure where players use a free mobile app or a GPS device to find cleverly hidden containers. There are more than 1 million active geocaches and more than 800,000 geocachers in the U.S. What a great hobby for RVers!

RADIO

Good Sam’s Radio Hams. Website.

A Chapter of the Good Sam Club. Members are licensed amateur radio operators, affiliated with the ARRL. They have monthly campouts in Southern California, Nevada and Arizona.

The RV Radio Network. Website.

The RV and Ham Radio Club. The RV Radio Network is an ARRL-affiliated association of RV enthusiasts who also share an interest in Amateur Radio. Here you will find information about rallies, hamfests, radio nets, and other activities of interest to the members of our club. You will also find various other Ham Radio and RV references and sources of information.

ROADSCHOOLING

Roadschooling – Families Homeschooling on the Road. Facebook page.

Families On The Road. Website.

Roadschooling resources for homeschooling on the go.

RV MAINTENANCE, SAFETY AND OPERATION

Ramblin’ Pushers. Website.

A Holiday Rambler Recreational Vehicle Club Chapter. The mission of Ramblin’ Pushers is “To provide information to our members to help them safely and properly operate and maintain their respective Holiday Rambler diesel motorhomes and to enhance their ownership experience.”

SINGLES

Loners on Wheels. Website.

Loners on Wheels is an international “RV Club of legally single men and women who enjoy traveling, camping, RV caravaning and the lifestyle of singles; we are not a matchmaking or dating service, companionship and support is what we’re about.” Started in 1969, it has chapters in most states.

Wandering Individuals Network. Website.

Go RV camping with other singles of all ages all over the U.S., Canada and Mexico. WIN offers a variety of activities to choose from during an average of 80 caravans, circuits and gatherings each year, including hiking, biking, sightseeing, kayaking, zip-lining, boat tours, museums, plays, factory tours, and more.

VINTAGE RVs

American Clipper Owners Club. Website.

A club with several chapters for owners of American Clipper, which were built between 1973 and 1980.

Cortez National Motorhome Club (now defunct).

CortezCoach.com. Website.

“The Official Home of the International Cortez Owners Association.” Cortez is a Class-A motor coach made in the United States between 1963 and 1979.

FMC Motor Coach Owner’s Club. Website.

A chapter of Family Motor Coach Association, mainly for owners of FMC Motor Coaches, but “visitors are welcome to browse our files for useful information about this unique coach that we all love to restore, drive, and restore some more.” “Only one thousand fifty of these collector motorhomes were built from 1972 to 1976.”

GMC Western States Club. Website.

Promoting the preservation of the classic 1973-1978 GMC Motorhome.

GMC Motorhomes International. Website.

A chapter of the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), made up of over 1400 owners and enthusiasts of the classic GMC Motorhomes that were produced from 1973 to 1978.

National Serro Scotty Club. Website.

The National Serro Scotty Club is a strong network of vintage trailer aficionados with hundreds of members in every state and in Canada, Denmark, and Germany. It was credited in Douglas Keister’s book “Teardrops and Tiny Trailers” as the reason Serro Scotty trailers “continue to thrive and survive.”

Teardrops n Tiny Travel Trailers. Forum website.

Thousands of topics and posts about Teardrops and other tiny travel trailers.

Tin Can Tourists. Website.

Tin Can Tourists is an all make and model vintage trailer and motor coach club whose goal is to promote and preserve vintage trailers and motor coaches through gatherings and information exchange. Organized in 1919, the club is open to everyone and ownership of a vintage trailer or motor coach is not a prerequisite for membership.

Ultra Van Motor Coach Club. Website.

A club for all who are interested in Ultra Vans, this is a Chapter of the Corvair Society of America. “Ultra Van, The World’s Largest Production Corvair!” The Ultra Van is a unique motorhome that was produced in limited quantities by Ultra, Inc. of Hutchinson, Kansas, until June of 1970.

Vintage Airstream Club. Website.

Is your recreational vehicle made by Airstream AND 25 years or older? Are you a member of the WBCCI (Wally Byam Caravan Club International)? Then you qualify for membership in the VAC.

Vixen Owners’ Association. Website.

“The Vixen, an international, yet all-American, motorhome. Vixen owners and those who are still waiting for their ‘Vixen moment’ are welcome to join.” The Vixen was produced by the Vixen Motor Company, Inc., in Pontiac, Michigan, from 1986 to 1989. This group provides numerous benefits including technical support and social gatherings, called Prides, for its members, who are located all over the world.

Wally Byam Caravan Club International. Website.

The WBCCI (named after the inventor of the Airstream) today is one of the largest recreational vehicle organizations in the world, with more than 12,000 members.

Westfalia Owners. Website.

An international club for VW Westfalia (Westy) owners.

VOLUNTEERS

Campers on Mission. Website.

Campers on Mission (COM) is a national fellowship of Christian campers who share their faith and serve in various ways while they camp. Membership is open to Christian campers of all denominations, and there is no membership fee.

Friends of Angel Bus. Website.

“The Friends of Angel Bus chapter of the Family Motor Coach Association exists to recruit and support FMCA members who volunteer their time and the use of their coach to help those in need through the Angel Bus program. It functions like other FMCA chapters holding business meetings and rallies in conjunction with FMCA international conventions. We provide FMCA members with information about Angel Bus and our chapter; share our experiences and what we learned to help others on their missions, and provide material that members can take back to their home chapters to help recruit more Angel Bus volunteers.”

RV Care-a-Vanners. Website.

RV Care-a-Vanners is a volunteer program for anyone who travels in a recreational vehicle, wants to build Habitat houses and have fun doing it. RV Care-A-Vanners welcomes people of all ages, from all walks of life who want to pick up a hammer and help change lives.

WORKING

Workamper News. Website.

Not a club, but “As the #1 Resource for Workamping, WKN helps RVers find great jobs in great places to support their RV lifestyle. Members receive a bi-monthly magazine and a wealth of online tools to help them learn about the Workamping lifestyle, find the right jobs for them, and connect with fellow Workampers. Holds educational online webinars and live events throughout the U.S.”

SOCIAL RV CLUBS



Aliner Owners Club. Website.

“The mission of the Aliner Owners Club is to promote camaraderie among owners of our unique campers and to maximize our A-frame camping experience.” Ownership of an A-frame-style camper (not just Aliner) is required for membership. There are 12 regions covering the United States and Canada. “Friends don’t let friends use canvas.”

BabyBoomer RV Club. Website.

A Yahoo! Group intended primarily for baby boomers, empty nesters, winter Texans, etc. located in and around Texas and the hill country. Do you own a motorhome, travel trailer, fifth wheel, bus or popup RV and need to use it more? We do too – thus the reason for forming this group.

Boomer Birds of a Feather Group. Website.

An Escapees BOF special interest group which is “an unstructured social group for those with a youthful mindset (all ages invited to join). We purposefully have no officers, no activity directors, and no published rules.”

Born Free Leap’n Lions RV Club. Website.

The Born Free Leap’n Lions RV Club is a brand-specific RV Club open to Born Free Motorcoach owners only, with members in six regions throughout the U.S. A chapter of the FMCA.

Chavurat Yehudim—CHAI. Website.

“The Chai – Chavurat Yehudim Chapter of the Family Motor Coach Association is a group of Jewish families who enjoy traveling in our Motor Homes.”

Family Campers and RVers. Website.

“Where strangers become friends and friends become family.” “If you like camping, fun, and fellowship, you will love Family Campers & RVers. And all campers, regardless of type or brand of RV or tent or trailer, you are WELCOME in Family Campers.” With chapters across the U.S. and Canada, and a wide variety of programs.

Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA). Website.

“The Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) is an international organization for families who own and enjoy the recreational use of motorhomes. With approximately 85,000 active member families, FMCA is the world’s largest motorhome owners group.”

Foretravel Motorcade Club. Website.

The Foretravel Motorcade Club, sponsored by Foretravel, Inc. and exclusively for Foretravel owners, is one of today’s largest and most active owner’s clubs. The Club hosts, plans, and directs grandventions, rallies, motorcades, and special events. The Club has chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Harvest Hosts. Website.

“Welcome to Harvest Hosts, an online program with a network of wineries, farms and attractions that invite self-contained RVers to visit and stay overnight for free! Harvest Hosts provides the opportunity to travel to new areas, have unique experiences and enjoy purchasing locally grown and produced products.”

Highland Rim Travelers RV Club. Website.

“We are a group of people with a common love of the great outdoors and RVing. We take a weekend trip once a month (March – November) in and around the great state of Tennessee and northern Alabama. We hope to see you around our campfire soon.” All types of RVs are welcome.

InterVec-Phoenix Travel Club. Website.

“A club for owners of small motor homes and campervans. The official club for owners of Phoenix Cruiser, Phoenix Sport, InterVec Falcon and InterVec Horizon RVs.” Membership is open to any owner of a camper van or small Class C RV.

Loners of America (LOA). Website.

“This site is an attempt to revive the Loners of America club … [a] Club for Single RVers.”

Loners on Wheels. Website.

Loners on Wheels is an international “RV Club of legally single men and women who enjoy traveling, camping, RV caravaning and the lifestyle of singles; we are not a matchmaking or dating service, companionship and support is what we’re about.” 50 chapters in the USA and Canada.

Mandalay Travel Club. Website.

A membership club that is open to all owners of Mandalay, Presidio and Valencia Class “A” diesel Motorhomes. MTC is a member of FMCA.

NAARVA – National African-American RVers Association. Website.

A national club with numerous chapters throughout the U.S. “NAARVA is futuristic in its outlook, concerned about the environment, and a facilitator of family values.”

National Camping Travelers. Website.

The Masonic Family Camping Club of the National Camping Travelers is an organization dedicated to bringing Masonic families together for fun and fellowship. There are 60 chapters in the U.S. and one in Canada.

National United Methodist Campers. Website.

It’s not necessary to be a Methodist to join or have a good time with these fine folks. This group has been around since 1975.

North American Family Campers Association. Website.

“NAFCA is an all- volunteer organization made up of people just like you. Our common bond is our love of camping. We welcome all kinds of camping units from tents to diesel pushers. Our members are single or married, young or old or in between.” Their chapters are located “all over New England, one in Canada, and one that meets in Florida in the winter months.”

North American Truck Camper Owners Association (NATCOA). Website.

Part of the International Truck Campers Owners Association. A non-profit RV organization dedicated to promoting the Truck Camper as an RV Lifestyle.

Rainbow RV. Website.

“Rainbow RV is the largest Gay and Lesbian RV and Tent Camping Membership Club in North America. In existence since 1997, Rainbow RV has attracted over 7,000 members and completed more than 1,000 camping events. Our members are LGBT couples and singles with tow or drive recreational vehicles, off road jeep and tent backpack equipment.”

RVing Women. Website.

“RVing Women is a National network whose members come from across the US and Canada. Established by and for women who are interested in RVing, we have Chapters across the country that offer camping, educational, and social events. We are a diverse group of women who enjoy many indoor and outdoor activities and hobbies.”

Sun Seekers RV Club. Website.

A chapter of the ALFA Owner’s Club. “Alfa and non-Alfa owners are encouraged to join. Non-Alfa owners do need to be sponsored by a current member however. Our motto is: ‘Getting to know you better.’ Our purpose is to promote good fellowship and fun.”

Tin Can Tourists. Website.

Tin Can Tourists is an all make and model vintage trailer and motor coach club dedicated to promoting and preserving vintage trailers and motor coaches through gatherings and information exchange.

Wally Byam Caravan Club International. Website.

Also known as RV Association of Airstream Owners. The WBCCI (named after the inventor of the Airstream) today is one of the largest recreational vehicle organizations in the world, with more than 12,000 members.

Wandering Individuals Network. Website.

WIN members “own all kinds of RV’s: vans, trailers, motor homes, and buses, small to large, inexpensive or not. We are attracted to who you are, not what you drive.” “We have members in most states of the US, provinces of Canada, Mexico and Europe.” “To qualify to join you must be traveling alone in your RV. However, once you’re in, you may travel with whomever you choose.”

DISCOUNT RV CLUBS



Boondockers Welcome. Website.

“You have reached the forefront community for RVers, in particular for those concerned about rising costs, those wanting an option when all the campgrounds are full (or closed for the season), and those who call yourselves true ‘boondockers.’ At Boondockers Welcome you can connect with other RVers who have a location for you to dry camp for the night; it might be in their driveway or a field on their farm. The view may be of amber waves of grain or of the McDonald’s parking lot… but it will be a free place to park where you don’t have to worry about idling truck engines, security, or that dreaded knock on the window at 2 am.”

Country Coach International Club. Website.

“The original Country Coach owners club” and “the fourth largest FMCA chapter,” with over 1,000 members across the country and internationally, and with lots of benefits, including discounts.

Cummins Power Club. Website.

The club is designed for Recreational Vehicle owners with Cummins engines or Onan generators. The vehicle use must be non-commercial. The Cummins Power Club service[s] our Cummins customers with expanded services and benefits. [Not a “social” club.]

Explorer RV Club. Club website.

The largest national Canadian RV club serving ALL RVers. Membership in the Explorer RV Club offers many benefits including: discounts on camping fees; discounts on home, auto, travel and RV insurance (in some provinces); discounts on hotel fees and on-the-road travel; discounts on emergency road service; and many more benefits.

Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA). Website.

“The Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) is an international organization for families who own and enjoy the recreational use of motorhomes, and recently towable RVs. It’s membership is down for previous years, at about 78,000 active members in 2019.

Harvest Hosts. Website.

“Welcome to Harvest Hosts, an online program with a network of wineries, farms and attractions that invite self-contained RVers to visit and stay overnight for free! Harvest Hosts provides the opportunity to travel to new areas, have unique experiences and enjoy purchasing locally grown and produced products.”

Passport America. Website.

“The First and Original 50% Discount Camping Club is the most popular discount camping, RVing, family recreational resource available. Since 1992 we have provided the best discounts on nightly camping rates to thousands of members at hundreds of campgrounds, RV Parks, and resorts … affiliated with Passport America in the US, Canada, and Mexico … New campgrounds joining almost daily!”

RVing Women. Website.

“RVing Women is a National network whose members come from across the US and Canada. Established by and for women who are interested in RVing, we have Chapters across the country that offer camping, educational, and social events. We are a diverse group of women who enjoy many indoor and outdoor activities and hobbies.” “A growing number of businesses offer discounts to our members. These savings are available in RV parks and repair shops, for coach components, accessories and other fun RV products we can’t live without.”

