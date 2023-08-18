RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 18, 2023

Issue 2190

“Don’t compromise yourself—you’re all you have.” ―John Grisham

Tip of the Day

Take a ranger-led night hike. The views (and wildlife) are worth it

By Gail Marsh

“Whoa, there! Back it up! I understand, and enjoy, hiking, but I’m not sure I understand (or could ever enjoy) night hiking. Maybe I’ve heard too many campfire horror stories, but finding my way through a dark forest doesn’t exactly get me excited—in a good way, that is. I mean, there are dangers in the night, right?”

Knee-jerk reaction

That was my first reaction when my husband suggested that we go night hiking, but I finally agreed. A nearby state park offered a nighttime hike experience that boasted “starry skies, nocturnal animal sightings, and information,” all led by a forest ranger. We signed up to go and then I did a little research.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook."

My RV bathroom has sewer flies even with tank valves closed. Help!

Dear Dave,

The RV’s gray and black tank valves are closed, so how am I getting black sewer flies in my bathroom? How do I get rid of them? —Laurel, 2006 Holiday Rambler

In the RV shop with Dustin

Looking at the new CURT CrossWing fifth wheel hitch

At my shop, California RV Specialists, we are product distributors and have a wide selection of Curt Manufacturing products in stock for next-day delivery, including trailer hitches, ball mounts, safety chains, custom wiring, and hitch locks. Today, we’re looking at the brand-new CURT CrossWing fifth wheel hitch.

Video of the day

An RV waterpark! Is Florida’s Splash RV Resort worth it?

By Cheri Sicard

What could be better in the hot days of summer than an RV waterpark? The team from Life Rerouted takes us to Splash RV Resort & Waterpark in Milton, Florida, where they enjoyed a weeklong stay a year ago.

When they visited, parts of the park were still under construction. But know that this is an up-and-coming park with lots more features and amenities to come.

However, the star of the show, the waterpark, was open.

The incredible story of how the West’s last boomtown was saved by beer

By Randall Brink

Schlitz beer made Milwaukee famous, but it no doubt helped save the gold camp of Goldfield, Nevada, as well. Traveling over U.S. Highway 95 through western Nevada is one of the beautiful RV road trips in the American West. … On Highway 95, you’ll pass through what remains of the last gold rush boomtown, Goldfield, Nevada, about twenty miles south of Tonopah. … You’ll enjoy this! Continue reading.

Reader poll

Have you ever eaten snails?

Brand-new book for cheap city and town park camping

In most cases, camping in city and town parks costs less than nearby private or other better-known public camping areas. In many cases, the overnight fee is $10 or less, with many sites still free. Some even include free or inexpensive utility hookups. Now, our friends at Roundabout Publications along with The Ultimate Campgrounds Project have published a directory of these under-publicized parks. The first edition of its “Camping in America’s City & Town Parks” is now available. Continue reading about this great new resource.

Quick Tip

Tangled cords? It’s a wrap!

Gshindler64 sent along a tip on storing electrical cords. “Empty toilet paper or paper towel cardboard tubes make excellent, safe storage for the cords. The cords can be loosely wrapped around your hand or loosely folded at their natural folds and inserted into the tubes. (Just remember that wrapping the cords too tightly will eventually damage the wires.) The tubes can be marked with a Sharpie to identify the contents.”

Website of the day

9 Scenic Canada Road Trips Within 2 Hours of the U.S. Border

It’s time to take a day trip (or a several-night trip) to these beautiful places within just two hours of the border. Sounds pretty nice, eh?

Recipe of the Day

Slow Cooker Fajitas

by Melissa Lewis from Romney, WV

Fajitas are an easy dinner option and this slow cooker version is fabulous. The meat is tender and absorbs the flavor of the spices and jalapeno. We opted for steak, but chicken would be super tasty too. These Crock Pot fajitas are great if you’re busy and figuring out dinner. The slow cooker does all the work for you. Just set out your favorite toppings and each family member can assemble their own fajitas.

Trivia

The 10 activities that contributed most to U.S. lightning fatalities between 2006 and 2020 were: 1. Fishing; 2. Beach activities; 3. Camping; 4. Farming and ranching; 5. Riding a bicycle, motorcycle or ATV; 6. Boating; 7. Social gatherings; 8. Roofing; 9. Headed to and from or waiting for a vehicle; 10. Yard work.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Scarlett travels really well in the RV. She also stays alone in the RV when we’re away without chewing or disturbing anything. She’s aggressive with other dogs, but with people, a light scratch on the head and she immediately rolls over for a belly rub! Then, she’s yours forever.” —David Hatfield

Pocket-sized pain and bug bite itch relief balm is good to have!

This small anti-itch and pain balm is good to keep in your pocket or purse any time you’re around pesky mosquitoes. It’s an all-natural balm made with essential oils that helps relieve pain and reduce swelling. It also helps with spider bites and bee stings. Learn more or order. And see other bug-bite relief and prevention options in this article.

Leave here with a laugh

René Descartes, the philosopher, is known for his most famous maxim, “Cogito, ergo sum,” which means “I think, therefore I am.” One night Descartes was in his favorite bar. Closing time rolled around, and the barkeep said, “It’s closing time, Mr. Descartes. One more for the road?” Descartes replied: “I think not.” POOF! Thanks, Russ De Maris!

