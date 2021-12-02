RVelectricity™ Newsletter Q and A’s: Lithium batteries; Campground pedestals

The following are a couple of questions from my new RVelectricity™ Forum on RVtravel.com. These are regarding lithium battery charging and what to do when you encounter bad campground power at the pedestal.



Lithium Battery Charging

Q: What do you think would be the best way to charge my lithium batteries in my RV while on the road? I think I may need to install a specific converter to charge them while driving, as from what I understand, my current one is not optimal for lithium batteries. Let me know what you think. Thanks. —Joe A: You’ll want something like a REDARC BCDC 1225D DC to DC charger that will boost your alternator voltage to full charge your lithium battery while limiting the charging current to protect the alternator. You’ll also need to run a heavy wire and Anderton connector between your truck and trailer to handle the charging current. Note that even a 25-amp charger will fully recharge a 100 amp-hr battery in about 4 hours of driving. —Mike

Bad Campground Power

Q: This summer we encountered what I would consider unacceptable electrical service at a U.S. Forest Service campground in coastal North Carolina. Thanks to an inexpensive “plug-in” voltmeter inside the coach, I became aware of very low voltage, often dropping below 100 volts. Further research with a conventional voltmeter at the pedestal, I not only confirmed those low readings, but discovered that it was only on one leg of the 50-amp connection; the other leg registered near 130 volts.

The off-site management of the campground was essentially non-reachable except by email, non-responsive, and seemingly uncaring. Even the campground host’s complaints about her low voltage fell on deaf ears. Perhaps I was lucky, since my AC labored through our stay and we had minimal problems (primarily the microwave kicking out), but it left me with these questions:

1. While my AC and microwave both seem to still work satisfactorily, could I have incurred damage which may rear its ugly head somewhere in the future?

2. Should I have involved the local code enforcement authorities (considering that the campground electrical system may not meet code)? Likewise, should I have contacted the local electrical utility?

3. What action would you take if you found a campground electrical supply unacceptable and the campground management unresponsive?

Thank you. —James

A: Sadly, the National Electrical Code doesn’t have an actual minimum voltage violation. They have a suggested min/max range, but even 100 volts isn’t a violation.

Yes, extended running at 100 volts can damage your air conditioner and residential refrigerator, but not your microwave. But it is cumulative damage which can shorten the compressor life by years.The voltage droop on one leg is likely due to current imbalance in the split-phase distribution system. It could be a simple fix for the campground, but unfortunately, I can’t get any of the campground groups to fund me or allow me to teach them how to correct it.

If you have pictures and contact info for the campground, you can email them to me at mike@noshockzone.org and I’ll try to sort this out. But I’ve been fighting this battle for 10 years and the campgrounds don’t respond to my inquiries.