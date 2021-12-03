RV review: 2022 Aliner “Family” A-frame – the right choice?

I was recently talking to someone about RVs (what a shocker, eh?) who mentioned that they live where there’s a homeowners association that doesn’t allow vehicles to be parked in the driveway for more than a few hours. Furthermore, they had read my article about the incidence of theft in RV storage lots, so they also didn’t want to have to store an RV there.

Oh, they also were the happy owner of a brand-new Ford Ranger. While they’re surprisingly capable for their size, you still want to tow well within the limitations of any vehicle, in my opinion.

What would I suggest? Perhaps an Aliner might be just the ticket. Depending on your camping style, this could solve all the issues presented to me in this conversation. Best of all, the MSRP on these is under $25,000 (depending on how it’s configured, of course).

Not enough camper?

When I suggest to people that they get something like an Aliner, a lot of folks assume that they’re difficult to set up or just don’t have the accommodations of a traditional travel trailer. There is some merit to this, but not much.

For example, setting these up is pretty easy. If you get the Aliner “Family” model, for example, there are dormers on both sides which really open up the space.

So the set up involves opening those dormers and flipping them up from inside. Two choices exist for the dormers: canvas-sided or hard-sided. It’s good to know that if you’re headed to places where there may be bear, some campgrounds won’t let you stay there if you have canvas walls in your RV.

Further, I think it’s a bit easier to set up the dormers where they’re solid walls. You just unclip them and then push them up from the inside. The walls push and latch into place and it’s a really, really easy process.

The roof in the Aliner “Family” A-frame is easy to push up

The roof itself also is really easy to push up as it’s counterbalanced with gas struts. Aliner even has a pole integrated into the roof so that those who might be more vertically challenged can still easily raise and lower the roof. Once the A-frame is in place, the walls simply push up from inside and you’re set.

It honestly took me about as long to write this description as it would take to set up the trailer – it truly is an easy process.

Since all the seams in this trailer are usually covered by overlapping metal edges, they’re protected well from the elements. So while it might seem that this could be a leaky affair, it really isn’t.

Since the roof is A-shaped, the ceiling height at the center is pretty great.

Seating for seven people in the Aliner “Family” A-frame

The “Family” model also has seating for seven people, although that would be pretty tight. There is sleeping for four, but the bed along the front is a 32” X 80” bed so it’s pretty small. There’s another bed along the road-side wall which is 44” X 72”, so you get more width but less height. Finally the back of the trailer has a sofa which is your dining space during the day but becomes a 60” X 80” bed at night.

While Aliner makes a number of models, one of the things I liked about this “Family” model was the kitchen, most of which is outside. We’ve looked at a few trailers that have similar kitchens in a drawer including the new Opus OP15, the Opus OP2 and even the fancy inTech Terra Oasis.

In the case of this trailer, however, the sink is still inside the trailer itself. However, the refrigerator and stove top are outside. I know there are going to be some of you who really dislike this configuration. I can’t fault you for that – it is a bit odd. Yes, it maximizes the interior space – which is good in this model. But you also have to be fully dressed if you’re going to make coffee in the morning and, frankly, that’s not how I usually camp.

Talk about scaring the bear away!

This model does feature a swivel cassette toilet in a cabinet. That cabinet, when you hang the shower curtains, also happens to be the shower for the rig. There’s a water heater aboard, but you only have 11 gallons to draw from if you’re off the grid.

Aliner company history

Aliner is still an independent company that started when founder Ralph Tait began building folding trailers in his garage in Oregon. Essentially, others saw these and wanted one so he continued building until the family moved the operation to Pennsylvania. From there, two of the sons of the founder would build a trailer. The third son would take the family wagon and go sell it, with the process repeating itself.

Today one of the telling things about the company and the products, in my eyes, is that there is an avid fan base with plenty of those enthusiasts sharing photos and stories about their trailers. Some of those travelers even have been up to the frozen land of Alaska. A YouTuber, Slim Potatohead, actually lived in one of these for several years and documented his journeys.

In summary

There are a number of things I really like about these. I believe the assumption that they’re difficult to set up means a lot of people for whom this would be a good choice actually don’t look at them. That’s unfortunate.

One of the numerous details that I like about these Aliners is the fact that the substrate in the walls is Azdel, a man-made waterproof material. Also, all of the seams feature significant overlapping extruded aluminum structures, so they are protected from the elements.

Further, these are light enough and there are handles on the outside so you can actually push this into the garage or wherever you might need to park it. Jockeying this around is pretty easy.

Some surprising things in the Aliner “Family” A-frame

You’ll find a few things that might be a surprise, including a window-style air conditioner under the rear couch to keep things cool here.

Furthermore, as I tend to share pretty frequently, the fact that these trailers aren’t above the profile of the tow vehicle when you’re driving also means less wear and tear on that tow vehicle. It also reduces the demands on that vehicle. In case you’re not catching my drift (darn straight that pun was intended), that translates into better fuel economy.

The beauty of the RV industry is that there’s almost something for everybody and I think a lot more everybodies should at least consider something like this.

