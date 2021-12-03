RV Daily Tips. Friday, December 3, 2021

Issue 1745

“Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind.” ―Rudyard Kipling

Pet safety during the holidays: Don’t let the Grinch steal your pet’s Christmas!

The holidays are coming! Pets are known to spoil a good Christmas party by getting into trouble. What are some of the things you should be aware of to prevent a costly trip to the emergency clinic? These things!

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Aliner “Family” A-frame. As he reports, “There are a number of things I really like about these. I believe the assumption that they’re difficult to set up means a lot of people for whom this would be a good choice actually don’t look at them. That’s unfortunate.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why won’t my Kwikee Level Best hydraulic jacks lift?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2007 Itasca Sunova with a Kwikee Level Best system. I added a little more than 1/2 quart of Dexron III and now the jacks operate very slowly and not all together. When they are finally all down, they will not lift the unit. —Roy

Read Dave’s response.

Wow! Is this home-built RV incredible or what?

Several readers have sent us this photo which has apparently been making the rounds on social media. Wow! Somebody went to a whole lot of trouble to build this beauty, which inside looks more like a classic wooden boat than an RV. Check it out!

Reader poll

If you have an outdoor TV on your RV, how often do you watch it?

Quick Tip

Pay close attention when setting up or breaking down for travel

Monte K. writes about a concern for RVers when trying to set up or break down for road travel – that is, the dangers of getting distracted while setting up/tearing down, especially hooking/unhooking. “I am always surprised when other RVers insist on trying to visit at that particular time. I understand non-RVers, but not RVers, being a distraction.

“Our method of defusing this situation: My wife will come to my rescue and engage any chatterboxes while I concentrate on my routine, especially while hooking up our toad. Even then, it is possible to make mistakes. I recently pulled out of our spot with the emergency brake set and flat-spotted the rear toad tires. We do have a routine where my wife watches the tow bar click in and the wheels roll, right after we check the lights. Somehow we goofed this one time and now we need two new toad tires. It has made us somewhat paranoid and MUCH more careful to follow our routine.” Thanks for the important reminder, Monte!

"Why I love my RV"

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Bob Lawrence

1984 Bluebird Wanderlodge

“We looked for almost two years to find a well-built RV to full-time in. We were from the Seattle area and we found this RV outside of Nashville. Flew back, saw it was as advertised and bought it for $55,000 in 2003. These were built on the school bus chassis and were made custom ordered back in Georgia for well-off clients, as each has individual paint jobs as well as custom interiors. Ours weighs 42,000 lbs. with an upgraded 400 hp Detroit engine. These were the top-of-the-line RVs before Prevost made theirs. They have had accidents, but nobody has ever died in one of these. Pure steel! They still hold their value as well as any 1984 RV can. They carry 300 gallons of diesel with 100 gallons of water with 60-gallon gray and black tanks. People stop and stare at our rig in RV parks and walk right past the newer (all look the same) Thor products out there. Best bang for the buck out there if taken care of.”

Website of the day

22 Awesome Holiday Decoration Ideas For Your RV

Some of these ideas for holiday decorations are just too cute! We’ll have to take some of these and do them around our RVs!

Recipe of the Day

Stuffed Green Peppers

by Natalie Loop from Hudson, MI

A fantastic old-fashioned stuffed bell pepper recipe how Grandma would make it. The combination of beef and pork gives these peppers a slightly different flavor profile. This is a satisfying dish. The combination of cheese inside the pepper and on top is perfect. Easy enough to cook any time, but they could easily be served for a special dinner.

Can’t go wrong with stuffed peppers, and these sound and look especially tasty! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Pepper Steak on Rice

Trivia

The world receives enough sunlight in one hour on any given day to provide enough solar energy to fully power the entire world for an entire year.

*According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), the _____ of _____ is at its _____ since it began monitoring it in _____. Can’t fill in the blanks? Yesterday’s trivia fills them in for you!

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Meet Holly, our rescue Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix. She’s every bit a diva, who loves to travel, ignores toys, and will chase after every squirrel she can see. While she likes her mommy, she can’t let me out of her sight. I’m her ’emotional-support-human.’ Lol.” —James DaVanzo

Light-up Christmas camper is a must-have for holiday decor!

Oh, have you ever seen anything so cute? And not only is it cute, but it also lights up! This adorable hand-painted vintage camper is perfect for adding holiday cheer to your table, mantel, kitchen, bedside table, bathroom and more! The camper comes with a 5′ plug-in light cord and extra bulbs. You gotta have it! (We do too!) Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

What’s made of leather and sounds like a sneeze?

A shoe!

