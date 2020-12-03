RV Review: 2021 inTech Terra Oasis Travel Trailer

By Tony Barthel

One of the things I enjoy about these RV reviews is finding unique takes on RVs from smaller manufacturers. One of those is the 2021 inTech RV Terra Oasis travel trailer. I’ve seen a similar floor plan to this one in the past in the AVIA by nuCamp RV, but inTech has a different take on the design.

Unlike that trailer, the inTech design uses more common components in theirs such as traditional heat, AC, water heater, and other parts you’ll see in a wider number of RVs. That means that the Oasis has an MSRP that is more than $10,000 less. There also aren’t as many fancy electronic gizmos in this trailer, but the ones that are here definitely count.

I like these floor plans where the front of the trailer has a U-shaped dinette, then there’s a kitchen, a bathroom that essentially bisects the trailer, and then a bedroom. It seems that higher-end trailers like this one, the AVIA, Airstream trailers, and others do not have slide rooms.

The front living space on this trailer is made more livable with a huge front windshield that essentially slopes downward and toward the back of the trailer. That windshield comes with a cover from the factory that I’ve been told is easy to install and the windshield itself is a three-ply laminated glass product similar to an automotive windshield. Still, that cover is a good idea.

While we’re up front, inTech has concealed both the two propane tanks and the battery(ies) under covers in the trailer. The tanks are under a cover/door arrangement, whereas the battery compartment is under that U-shaped dinette with a vent to the outside.

I like this arrangement since I know of people who have had both batteries and propane tanks stolen from the tongue of their trailers. Furthermore, having the battery compartment in the body of the trailer means that the battery is at the same temperature as the occupants. Should you upgrade to a lithium battery solution this means that the battery will charge as it’s not below freezing if you’re using the trailer.

Also, that battery isn’t accessible to people who might want it more than you do, and it just makes the front of the trailer look nicer.

Designing an RV is always a balance of compromises no matter what, and the choices inTech made intrigue me. For example, they have a two-burner cooktop but put a convection microwave below that where you might expect to have a traditional oven. The microwave is pretty sizable based on what I was able to see, but I didn’t get specs on the dimensions. It does appear larger than some RV ovens.

However, something I’ve been seeing with increased frequency is the use of a 12vdc compressor refrigerator. The advantage of this is that it can cool very quickly. These have been proven to be very efficient and they don’t require vent holes in the outside of the RV, meaning one less potential for leaks. Of course, the downside is they draw more power from the 12-volt system than a traditional gas-electric RV refrigerator. If you like boondocking you are probably already prepped for this with either a good solar charging system or a generator.

inTech has fitted this trailer with a power awning that has a wind sensor with a high/low sensitivity switch. If I had a dollar for the number of times customers asked about awning replacements due to wind damage I would have quite a pile of money. I like that the awning extends by just pressing the extend button twice, sort of like the power windows in my truck.

One of the real standout features of this trailer is how they’ve approached cold weather operation. There is a heated and enclosed underbelly that keeps your pipes and tanks above freezing when you’re using the trailer, but there are also 12-volt heating pads and even heated pipes so you can tow the trailer from wherever you’re freezing your buns off to that tropical destination without worrying about the water freezing and damaging the trailer in transit.

Once you’re at your tropical place, perhaps a shower is in order. The shower in this trailer is its own “closet” of sorts where there’s nothing else in the room. There is a short seat/shelf and the showerhead is mounted on a bar to be adjustable for height. There is an LED light strip around the perimeter of the vent above the shower and the door itself is gasketed so, perhaps, it can keep the water out and potentially reduce how much of your singing others can hear as well.

On the other side of the hallway is a toilet room. Inside, there is an indirect lighting “halo” around the mirror which is pretty cool along with another ring of LEDs around the vent in the ceiling. There is also a usable amount of knee space on “the throne,” which is a plus, and a sink in the bathroom along with a nice shelf.

Back in the bedroom, you get a real queen-sized bed and windows on three sides. In some ways, it mirrors the front dining room but the windows aren’t quite as large as they are up there. Still, they are bigger than in most travel trailers.

There are a lot of nice detail touches in this trailer, like those heated hoses. Another of these is exemplified by the light switch at the entrance to the bedroom space that has a redundant switch on the driver side bedside table. You can walk into the bedroom and turn on the lights and then turn them back off once you get into bed. Seems like a little thing but it’s this kind of attention to detail of which there are examples all over this trailer.

Want more? How about a Maxxair fan both at the front and back of the trailer? There’s a plastic tube to store the stinky slinky instead of having it rusting the inside of your back bumper. inTech has fitted a receiver hitch to the frame of the trailer rated for up to 100 lbs. The thermostat is programmable, and the AC is ducted at the top but differently than I’ve seen in other RVs and almost like the vents on the dash of a car. There is 7 feet of headroom at the peak in this trailer. The touches go on and on.

Under the walk-around bed is a significant storage area. There is storage above the bed in three cabinets and then a sort-of closet at the foot on the camp side of the bed, but not any real place to hang things like jackets and sweaters as you might find in some travel trailers.

Outside that bedroom, there is a large pass-through storage space that goes the width of the trailer. You can order this trailer with an outdoor kitchen on a drawer-type arrangement which does consume the space in that pass-through on the camp side, but the driver side is still open. That optional kitchen consists of a gas cooktop and a 12-volt cooler.

One odd thing – there is a spray port on the driver side of the trailer which is opposite where the optional outdoor kitchen is.

Lastly, this entire trailer’s frame is made of welded aluminum. Not just the ribs in the upper structure but the chassis and entire cage. The roof is one piece of fiberglass along with each side wall so it seems that water intrusion is something that is going to be of little concern to owners of this trailer.

With very few exceptions, there is a lot to like about this new design. In fact, this might be one of the better new trailers I’ve seen on the market in a while… and I have seen a lot of trailers. While it’s certainly not inexpensive, it seems to be a decent value for all the thought and components that have gone into its design.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.