RV Review: 2023 Jayco Eagle HT 320FBOK—spaaaacious

Today’s review is of the 2023 version of the Jayco Eagle HT 320FBOK. If you’re a regular reader of these columns, you might think that we just looked at this floor plan—and you’d be correct. But now I get the chance to ogle an Eagle for 2023. Hehe.



Jayco Eagle HT

First and foremost, if you’re thinking “half ton” when you see the HT designation, forget it. At almost 9,000 pounds, this is a big beast that you’re going to want to control with something that’s got some oomph behind it. That’s not your half-ton truck, no matter what.

But what you get in exchange is a solid, well-made and hefty trailer. Instead of that light-feeling ultralight build, this has a solid, substantial feel that’s not common in travel trailers.

In fact, in many ways, this is more like a fifth wheel than a travel trailer. Except, of course, where you hook it to that tow vehicle. So let’s start with the jacks.

2023 upgrades

One of the biggest things I saw in this trailer are the jacks. Normally that’s not something you’d get all excited about—but this is different. The jack system on this is much more like a fifth wheel than a travel trailer.

For example, there is no tongue jack. Instead, there are two landing gear jacks, as you’d see on a fifth wheel, and that’s how you raise and lower the front of this trailer. There are a lot of advantages to this, the first of which is that you likely can drop down the tailgate of your truck because there isn’t a jack there.

The tongue of this trailer features two 30-pound propane bottles. Behind those is a rather large shelf where you could put a generator, if you chose to, or batteries, or all sorts of things. Rather than simply being the typical battery rails, this is an actual shelf. It is under a cove in the new front cap of this trailer, so it would be a great spot for a genny.

On the subject of that front cap, this is the first Eagle that sports a front windshield—but it actually makes sense the way it’s been implemented.

Front bedroom

One of the highlights of these trailers is an interior ceiling height that’s about six inches greater than you’d normally find in a travel trailer. At seven feet in interior height, this gives the Eagle a very, very open feel.

The windshield implementation on this specific model features a bench across the front in the bedroom and then closets on either side of that bed. It’s actually a nice place to sit. Also, there’s a big storage bay behind the sofa, sort of like a hope chest.

You can get either a queen- or king-sized bed in this model. The side tables on the queen-sized configuration are, of course, much larger. So if you’re wanting someplace to put phones or tablets or a CPAP machine, these are a good place for those.

The slide room on the road side also features windows in the side of the slide box. So you could open those for ventilation, plus there’s a window at the back. Jayco also has blackout shades all around.

Going into the main living space, there are closets on either side of the door of this trailer, one by the door and another on the road side. Likely, at least one of these will serve as a pantry.

A usable kitchen in the Jayco Eagle HT

Cooks will like a decent amount of counter space, lots and lots of drawers, and a big oven and microwave. This is an actual, real, usable kitchen. You also get a choice between a 12-volt DC compressor fridge or a propane-electric traditional RV gas absorption model.

Those waiting for a nice meal can sit in either a dinette or at a freestanding table and chairs, chosen at the discretion of whoever filled out the order form. While choosing things, that individual would also be able to choose between a trifold couch or theater seats, and this would be directly opposite the TV.

That slide room also features a flush floor like you’d see in some of those fancy Class A motorhomes. The flooring in the slide is the same as the rest of the floor, so it really works out nicely.

Jayco Eagle HT 320FBOK 1 of 12

Flushing success

Lastly, the bathroom is also a big space in here. That extra ceiling height absolutely plays out well in the shower. The bathroom itself is spacious, too.

Further, there’s a space here that could serve multiple purposes. You could outfit this trailer with a washer and dryer by removing a cabinet, and it is plumbed for that. But if you leave it as it is, there’s a lot of storage, including hanging storage. There’s even a full-length mirror in here.

Jayco things

Jayco has been working to differentiate their offerings in a lot of ways. The one that I most gravitate toward is their JaySMART™ lighting system, where they flash the upper marker lights with the turn signals and also flash the side marker lights.

Those flashing upper lights might have stopped the idiot who rear-ended our travel trailer a couple of weeks ago—so I am a huge, huge advocate of this. Yes, I am referring to the new trailer we got in May. If you want more info on that, I mentioned it in my podcast, which you can hear here and see photos of the mess.

Jayco also has something called the JayPort™, which looks just like a receiver hitch but on the side of the trailer. This is where you’d hang the included Blackstone griddle. It’s a great idea.

There’s also a receiver hitch at the back of the trailer, but no bumper. No worries about that stinky slinky, folks. Jayco has a plastic tube for it under the trailer, which won’t rust.

Lastly, there is a provision to mount the observation camera over the door of this trailer so you can see who’s out there and what they’re up to when you’re inside without opening the door. Nice.

Boondocking and travel access in the Jayco Eagle HT 320FBOK

I am going to guess that this trailer is going to see more use as a destination model than anything. It really would be a nice rig to have if you’re traveling full time, particularly if you travel for work.

If you are off the grid, that 81 gallons of fresh water storage and 71 gallons of gray water storage would come in super handy. I could see a generator making a lot of sense out there in that alcoved tray on the tongue.

You’re not going to be able to access anything of consequence with the slides in, so this is not a mid-journey star. But I don’t see that as much of a big deal, either.

In conclusion

There is a lot to like about this, but the huge water storage and fifth wheel-like landing gear top my list. The interior is very, very spacious, and the whole trailer has a solid, high-quality feel to it.

I do wish the RV industry would never, ever, ever again use any designation that hints at what can tow trailers and, instead, provided universal information to help buyers make a safe and informed decision. But Jayco isn’t indicating that the HT means half ton. I can just see some dealers taking it and running with it.

The way this trailer feels and the open, high-end vibe just make this a cut above. It’s funny when I have to go looking for things I don’t like. The only thing I can spot here is the floor ducted heating, but that’s such a small nit to pick, quite frankly.

I think Jayco really nailed it here.

More from Tony

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

If you’re RV shopping here are some tips on RV shopping from a former RV salesperson—me!

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. He also works closely with a number of RV manufacturers to get an inside look at how things are done and is a brand ambassador for Rockwood Mini Lite with his wife, Peggy.

You can also check out his RV podcast with Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT1941