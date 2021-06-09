RV Review: Featherlite 7841 Living Quarters Horse Trailer

I have been giving an in-person workshop over the past year called RV Basic Training. Essentially it’s the two-day version of the brief walk-through you get when you buy an RV. The classes are small but always full, and the participants seem pretty happy. But I was surprised when one attendee said she was bringing her horse trailer. What?

Turns out what she was bringing was a Featherlite 7841 Living Quarters Horse Trailer. Apparently, these things are all the rage for people who attend multiple-day horse shows. I had no idea. This is a bit surprising since I have loved RVs since I was a wee lad and my parents’ house bordered on a horse ranch. Folks would come from all over and show what their horses could do.

What the Featherlite Living Quarters Horse Trailer is

In the case of the trailer at the class, it was an 8’ model where the front was living quarters for the humans and the back was living quarters for the horses. A wall and bathroom separate the two spaces – which is a nice touch.

The idea is that you can go to a horse event and spend the night in your trailer with all the provisions one might expect in an RV, while the back is designed to transport the horses. There are models of varying sizes but the one at the class was the smallest of the series, offering an eight-foot living space.

These trailers are gooseneck trailers. It’s like a fifth wheel but with a trailer ball in the bed of the pickup truck tow vehicle.

It’s important to know that Featherlite is fairly welcoming with their offers to customize these trailers. While the one I saw in person and the one I saw on their website were very similar, there are a number of options and details you can customize to your needs and desires.

Another thing is that you can choose from a number of exterior colors – including bright red.

What’s inside

The interior of this trailer featured a galley on the camp side which incorporated a small sink and two-burner flush-mount stove. There’s also a smaller three-way fridge under the counter. Over the galley is a cabinet that incorporates storage and a microwave.

Opposite that is a couch that folds out to a bed – increasing the number of equestrian enthusiasts that can reside inside.

Over the pickup box is a mattress on the floor, essentially, and there are steps up to this loft area. Closets and storage surround the bed, and there’s storage under the couch as well.

The bathroom is at the midpoint of the trailer with everything you could want: a toilet, shower and sink.

The horses

My sister was the one who loved and cared for horses, whereas I was more of a gasoline guy. So I have to be the first to admit I don’t know diddly squat about horses other than I have had several friends bitten or kicked by them. So I keep my distance.

But the back space can hold two of these graceful creatures with windows and other provisions to keep them comfortable.

How it’s made

The horsey space is also where you can see how this trailer is made, completely out of welded aluminum. The quality of the materials and the welding really showed that these are carefully crafted. Outside is all sheet aluminum all around, and the quality feel extends there as well.

Details like an aluminum battery box and other factors really point to these being a higher-end product rather than built for price first. The over-bed area is another place where you can see the structure of the trailer and examine the welds and materials.

And, on the subject of price, I know some of you are going to be bothered by the fact that I just couldn’t find any pricing for these. Usually I have specific sources for this information but they all fell through.

These trailers are in short supply

The lady who took my class said these were in really short supply, and that was before the pandemic fiddled with pricing and availability of RVs and such.

Interestingly, she referred two friends who had similar trailers and we had a whole workshop full of these Featherlite trailers and their human caretakers.

Among the things that I liked about these also included the fact that they used a torsion axle. Also the interior materials and overall build were high quality.

Interestingly, my first attendee brought her son and, since the trailer was new, he outfitted the horse section as a separate sleeping quarters temporarily while he was attending the class. He really fixed it up well and made the otherwise-stark living quarters into quite the fancy digs.

Speaking of which, the interior portion dedicated to we humans also was nicely appointed but on par with most modern travel trailers, and it was really as fancy as some fifth wheels or motorhomes. I guess you could describe it as “modern standard RV.”

But, you know, with a big horse stable in back.

