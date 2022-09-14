RV Review: Leisure Travel Vans updates Murphy bed models

Today’s RV review is of the 2023 Leisure Travel Vans models with a new Murphy bed lounge system. I have to say, as I’m seeing things roll out for 2023, this might be the most exciting time I’ve seen in the RV industry. That’s not only because it really seems that there’s some actual innovation, but also that RV manufacturers are listening.

And innovating. But for real this time.

2023 cool feature

Leisure Travel Vans has been long regarded as a manufacturer of high-quality RVs. Very specifically, they make two lines of Class C RVs: the Unity, based on the Ford Transit cutaway chassis, and the Wonder, based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cutaway chassis.

Oftentimes you can choose the same floor plan available on either chassis and base your decision on the chassis itself. If you want a diesel, go Mercedes. If you want something your local Ford dealer can maintain, then it’s going to be the Transit.

This model represents a shift in some of the thinking over at Leisure Travel Vans. One of the things this unit incorporates is a central air conditioning system, rather than the traditional “direct dump” air conditioner.

But, more than that, this incorporates the Truma Aventa air conditioner. This is a game-changing unit that is potentially the most energy efficient unit on the market. The Aventa offers three motor speeds, including a night mode.

The power draw on this system is also considerably less than other RV air conditioners. This is used to enable rigs like the Winnebago Micro Minnie FLX to run that system completely from battery power for hours at a time, for example. But it also doesn’t hurt that it’s quiet and efficient.

Another Truma system was also shown in the preproduction prototypes of this model—the Truma VarioHeat system. This system is also quiet and efficient and delivers heat to the coach uniformly and consistently.

Murphy’s bed in Leisure Travel Vans

What prompted Leisure Travel Vans to shout from the hilltops about this model, however, is their new Murphy bed implementation.

Located in a slide room on the road side, this system is exceptionally well designed, to my eyes.

When the bed is up, there are two reclining lounge chairs on the road side of the coach. Each one features a power recline mechanism which, of course, includes a kick-up footrest that moves with the recliner.

We’ve all seen someone use one of these, right? This isn’t miraculous.

But transitioning it from seating surfaces to Murphy bed is where this really shines. The two recliners do not need to be powered down at all, which is typically how this works.

Instead, you just move a couple of cushions and the backrests fold down with the base of the bed. Simple. You don’t even have to do much with the headrests of the recliners. They’re on cloth strips so they just hang when the seats are folded flat.

The bed does have a lip on it to extend the mattress, and there is a seam and folding place on the base of the mattress. But I suspect you won’t feel this as it’s down by your feet. That is, unless you’re sleeping with your head on that end of the bed.

Sit in bed or recline and watch TV

But you wouldn’t likely want to, as the wall behind the bed also incorporates two platforms that swing out so you can sit in bed and watch the TV, which sits on the camp side of this trailer on a manual televator. You can swing these platforms out and they stop at different spots so that they let you sit in bed or recline a bit.

There is a window and shelf up behind the bed, which would be a good place to put your noisy toys or CPAP machines. But Leisure has also put USB ports as well as an induction charger on either side of the bed, so you could just put those digital gadgets there.

Interestingly, you can put the Murphy bed down even if the slide room is in, which surprised the heck out of me. Essentially, all the slide room does is expand the floor space, but you could fully utilize the rig with the slide in. The bed measures 65” X 74” inches—not bad.

When the slide is out, this is a fully walk-around bed. But that’s not the case with the slide in. However, I would imagine the only time you’d be using the bed with the slide in is mid-journey moochdocking spots, so this is totally no big deal to my eyes.

Also, super kudos to Leisure Travel Vans for designing this space in such a way that it’s usable mid-journey and also for showing this in their demonstration, indicating that they intentionally did this.

Leisure Murphy bed models 1 of 8

The rest of the story of the Leisure Travel Vans

While the floor plan for the rest of this model is technically similar to what Leisure Travel Vans has been doing with the side Murphy bed, it’s also totally different.

The kitchen has been reconfigured and utilizes a two-burner induction cooktop. It also seems that the counter space has been increased by a decent amount.

The bathroom has flipped sides from previous models but still occupies much of the rear of this coach. There is a corner radius shower. This is a dry bath if you were wondering.

In conclusion

Based on your responses in the past, there are a number of you who aren’t fond of Murphy beds, and I can appreciate that. But this is certainly one of the best implementations of the Murphy bed that I’ve seen in a lot of ways.

Other than that, there are a number of other platform variations that Leisure Travel Vans offers that would appeal to various prospects, depending on priorities. On the subject of priorities, however, it appears that Leisure Travel Vans absolutely has theirs in order.

I do not have a chart for this model; however, you can see previous RV reviews of similar models by checking out my story about Leisure Travel Vans.

There is also more information about this model available from Leisure Travel Vans.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

