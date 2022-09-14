RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Issue 1948

Today’s thought

“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” ―Mahatma Gandhi

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eat a Hoagie Day!

On this day in history: 1959 – The Soviet probe Luna 2 crashes onto the Moon, becoming the first man-made object to reach it.

Tip of the Day

Tow vehicle wiring tester can save some anxiety while traveling

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Part of towing your RV responsibly is making sure your trailer lights are working properly. Why are my running lights or brake lights not working on my travel trailer or fifth wheel? We have all been there and asked those questions one time or another, which is why you should have a tow vehicle wiring tester with you when out traveling. This tester may not solve all of your issues, but it can definitely help you pinpoint some of the basic problems you may encounter while towing.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

Leisure Travel Vans updates Murphy bed models

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the 2023 Leisure Travel Vans models with a new Murphy bed lounge system. I have to say, as I’m seeing things roll out for 2023, this might be the most exciting time I’ve seen in the RV industry. That’s not only because it really seems that there’s some actual innovation, but also that RV manufacturers are listening. And innovating. But for real this time. … Based on your responses in the past, there are a number of you who aren’t fond of Murphy beds, and I can appreciate that. But this is certainly one of the best implementations of the Murphy bed that I’ve seen in a lot of ways.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I winterize my RV’s slide room?

Dear Dave,

With winterization right around the corner, I am wondering if we should lube the slide room—specifically the slide mechanism and/or the rubber seals. If so, should it be done before winter storage or in the spring when dewinterizing? Do you recommend any specific brand of lubricant? Thank you. —Leigh, Imagine 2022 22MLE

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

Bear safety: How to use bear spray scenarios and demos you MUST SEE!

By Cheri Sicard

The video below on how to use bear spray is a must-see for ANYONE recreating in bear country, including campers, RVers, hikers, horseback riders, anglers, etc. And bear country encompasses a whole lot of wilderness territory in the United States and Canada.

The 10 minutes you spend watching could literally save your life or the life of a friend or family member.

Hosted by certified bear safety expert Chuck Bartlebaugh, the video below is filled with tips and wisdom from a true expert about how to use bear spray.

Watch the video

Beware! Mirror glaze finish attracts wild birds. They dented and scratched our RV!

By Nanci Dixon

Camping in a state park in Missouri a few weeks ago, a young male cardinal saw his reflection in our bedroom window. It took a while for us to figure out that the sound at the back of the motorhome was him ramming himself into the window relentlessly. I shooed him away before he seriously hurt himself or broke our window. I quickly forgot about it, but when I went back inside the motorhome a bit later, I heard a Click! Bam! Click! again and started searching for what was rhythmically making that noise. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you believe there should be “No Campfire” zones in RV parks?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Sticky vent lid

Is it hard to open your roof vent lid? There may be a couple of reasons for this. First, try to open it. If it won’t open, the seal may be stuck. Go up on the roof (or have someone do it for you) and pry up the edges of the vent lid. Careful! The lid may be brittle from UV exposure and break, in which case it will need to be replaced. Once the edges feel free, go down and crank the vent up, or have a helper do it, so you can see under and around the vent lid. If the mechanism is heavily corroded, a spray lubricant may be in order to free it up. If it’s just a little sticky, a regular silicone-type lube will work just fine in the mechanism. If the seal is sticky, apply a seal lubricant and treatment like you would use for your slideout seals. You can use just about any lubricant or treatment for rubber, but it has to say it’s safe for rubber. Always use any of these products sparingly.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Fall foliage family fun: Skip the highway and jump on any of these 10 best fall train rides

Well, that very descriptive, lengthy headline pretty much says it all. Stop driving for a few days and go see the sights… on rail!

Recipe of the Day

Graham Cracker Pudding

by Erica Freyer from Mocksville, NC

This cool and creamy no-bake dessert is so good. With all its layers, this version of an eclair cake reminded us of a graham cracker pudding lasagna. The peanut butter was an added flavor we loved and it also protected the crackers from becoming completely soft. A very thin layer of chocolate pudding on top is the perfect touch. If you need a great make-ahead dessert, give this recipe a try. It can really sit overnight to allow the graham crackers to soften. Delicious for a potluck.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In 1827 an English pharmacist named John Walker was trying to create a new explosive. He was mixing chemicals with a wooden stick and noticed that a tear-shaped glob had dried on the end of the stick. Trying to clean it off, he scraped the stick across the stone floor and all of a sudden, the tip burst into flame. Walker had accidentally invented the world’s first friction match.

*After two weeks of wear, a pair of jeans will have grown how much bacteria on them? You might not want to know, but if you do you can find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our sweet girl, Zoey, was transported from GA to CT by Second Chance Pet Rescue and right into our hearts. She has one eye, a bad hip, and numerous other issues, and we couldn’t love her more. She is our camping buddy and, though not crazy about water, kayaks with us as well.” —Karen McKiernan

[Editor: Love her smile!]

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

By RV Travel publisher Chuck Woodbury

Book for newbie RVers a must-have!

If you are planning to buy your first RV or are just getting started with your first rig, this book by RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury should be a must-read. The ABCs of RVing answers important questions that newbie RVers don’t even know enough to ask! Read this, and you’ll save countless hours of research and avoid making costly rookie mistakes. It’s available in both printed and free Kindle Unlimited editions.

Leave here with a laugh

