RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 8, 2022

Issue 1921

Today’s thought

“Expose yourself to your deepest fear; after that, fear has no power, and the fear of freedom shrinks and vanishes. You are free.” ―Jim Morrison

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day! (Nope, we’re not kidding. If you have zucchini in your garden, you’ll understand.)

On this day in history: 1908 – Wilbur Wright makes his first flight at a racecourse at Le Mans, France. It is the Wright Brothers’ first public flight.

Tip of the Day

7 unusual uses for aspirin as you RV

By Gail Marsh

As RVers, my husband and I like to pack “light.” That means we pack our RV with a minimum of items. When we discover that a single item can be used in multiple ways, it’s a real bonus! With that in mind, here are some of our favorite (and admittedly unusual) uses for aspirin when we RV. We usually buy uncoated aspirin, and the following aspirin-hacks all use the uncoated tablets.

Today’s RV review…

Northwood Arctic Fox North Fork 22G—no slide

Tony writes, “The build quality and thoughtfulness that are part of these campers make them an absolute favorite of mine. Further, friends who have purchased them based on reviews I’ve written or even advice I’ve offered have reinforced my feelings—they’re well-built.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What water pressure should I have at the campground?

Dear Dave,

When at a campground, what is the suggested psi setting for an adjustable water pressure regulator? —Tony, 2003 Holiday Rambler Vacationer

RVelectricity ™

Important! Don’t take shelter under a tree during a storm

Sadly, three people lost their lives a few days ago during a lightning storm near the White House in Washington, D.C., and one person, at last report, was in critical condition. This took place in Lafayette Park, a place I know very well from having done sound for presidential inaugurations years ago. And yes, I was stationed right in Lafayette Park controlling sound for the parade route. The takeaway is to NEVER take shelter under a tree during a lightning storm.

Video of the day

10 odd but awesome RV tools your rig needs

By Cheri Sicard

Most of the items covered in this video are not usually thought of as RV tools, per se, but having them onboard sure can make RV life easier.

The folks from the Long Long Honeymoon have compiled a handy list of items that work as RV tools. You might even have some of these things already, but you might not have thought about using them in your RV.

The Wild Side: Getting closer to critters is easy for RV travelers

By Scott Linden

Relaxing at the edge of a sparkling trout stream, I caught movement on the far bank. The undulating form quickly became an otter, in search of a meal, adventure, fun? How simple it was to sense its fleeting presence – gone in an instant. It reminded me that often all you need to do to savor our wild world is to hold still. … America’s favorite outdoor activity is wildlife watching, and RVers are ideally equipped to get up close to bees and bunnies, frogs and other fauna. Continue reading.

Quick Tip

No-bonk awning arms

Pity those of us who aren’t always aware of our surroundings, or walk about in the dark. Smack into a deployed awning arm, it can really bruise you. Make “bumpers” for your awning arms by slitting a large “swim noodle” lengthwise and fitting it over the arm. Or try large foam pipe insulation—it’s already slit.

Website of the day

OpenTable

OpenTable is the largest restaurant reservation website in the country, so there’s a good chance you already know about it. But here’s a trick you might not know: At the top, enter your desired dining date and time, how many people are in your party, and location, and every restaurant in your area with an available reservation will pop up. Now that’s helpful!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• How much money can you really make work camping?

• Electric vehicles could change the way we camp

• Gadget Review: Air Lift helper springs for Ram 1500

Recipe of the Day

Good Ol’ Goulash

by Callie Godwin from Choctaw, OK

A great no-frills goulash that has a wonderful home-cooked flavor. Slow cooking the goulash enables the ingredients to mingle and creates fantastic flavor. It’s super easy to make, but it does take some time in the Crock Pot. The perfect meal when you have projects going on at home and want a home-cooked meal but don’t have time to spend in the kitchen.

Trivia

If you’ve ever flown on an airplane, you probably know that there’s a small square or rectangle piece of cloth on the headrest right where your head, well, rests. Do you know what it’s called? During the Victorian and Edwardian eras, it was popular for men to groom their hair with oil, typically palm or coconut oil. The oil blends were known as “macassar oil” due to the widespread belief that the ingredients were purchased from the port of Makassar in Indonesia. The oil was so thick on men’s hair that it would bleed off and onto the upholstery of chairs, which led to the housewives covering the arms and backs of the chairs with a washable cloth. From that day forward, those little cloths, still to this day on the back of airplane seats, are known as antimacassar cloths.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We always travel with our two Shelties and small Border Collie in our 24-foot Class C. On a recent trip through North Carolina, we spent a delightful week at 4 Paws Kingdom, the only all-dog campground & RV park in the U.S! On a morning walk, Cordova Mall decided to pose by the entrance sign in case we wanted to snap a picture. Who could resist? 🙂 ” —Kip Kirby

Leave here with a laugh

