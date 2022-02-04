RV Daily Tips. Friday, February 4, 2022

Issue 1790

Today’s thought

“All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle.” ―St. Francis of Assisi

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Homemade Soup Day! Mmmm… French Onion Soup sounds good! So does Chicken and Wild Rice soup… And we can’t forget about this Spicy Chicken Curry Soup. OK, now we’re hungry…

On this day in history: 1789 – George Washington is unanimously elected as the first President of the United States by the U.S. Electoral College.

Tip of the Day

Dump your holding tanks in your home septic system?

We often see RVers give advice that dumping holding tanks at home is not a problem – even into septic systems, rather than a city sewer system. Here are a couple of points to keep in mind:

Home systems are generally tasked to handle a relatively low flow of sewage over a period of hours. Dumping a large amount of RV waste at once could lead to disturbing the layer of sludge in a home septic tank – possibly causing it to break up and move out into the leach field. That can lead to an expensive clogged system. If you have both full black and gray water tanks, it might be best to dump one at a time, spacing the dumping out over a couple of days. Continue reading.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Tips for RV consignment selling

Today’s RV review update…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews updates to the Alliance Paradigm 310RL. As he reports, “Walking through the rig itself really opens your eyes to the textures and feel of a unit. I’ve written before that this is a common floor plan for a fifth wheel, so a company really has to make things different in order to stand out. I believe Alliance has done that.” Read more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2022 Impression 240RE? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Doesn’t my LP tank have an excess flow valve?

Dear Dave,

On the propane tank, isn’t there a safety valve that shuts the tank off if there’s a sudden leak such as a ruptured line? Also, you mentioned open flames used on appliances. I believe that on mine there is no open flame; they have a sparker. —Ben

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Will reflective material damage my RV’s windshield seal?

Check the specs before buying an RV

Unfortunately, the decision to buy an RV is often based on looks rather than function. Many buyers fail to take a close look at specifications until after the sale – often discovering the unit doesn’t fit their planned uses for it. Here is a list of some items to check out before buying an RV.

Reader poll

Did you play on a sports team in high school?

Swing, kick, throw, row… whatever… just tell us here.

Trivia: Who is the largest consumer of fireworks in the U.S.? A) The City of Las Vegas; B) The National Park Service; C) The Texas State Government; or D) The Walt Disney Company? The answer is below.

RV Maintenance Log Book keeps track of everything for you!

This RV maintenance log book allows you to document and track all repairs and work done on your RV. If you bought your RV used, wouldn’t this have been nice to have with the sale?! Keep track of everything in your RV – all the work done on it (and where and when), specific part models, your favorite black tank cleaner, the lightbulb bases you use, paints and fabrics, and much more. This will be a lifesaver down the road. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Easy nighttime lighting for walking safety

Wolfe Rose says: “If you’ve walked your dog or star-gazed after dark and don’t have your flashlight along, you’ve likely found the firepit when it hit your shin or tripped over buried boulders and tree roots. Pick up several solar LED garden lights at the dollar store and such hazards will be lit without having to leave your RV lights on.” Thanks, Wolfe!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Gary Krom

2019 Grand Design Momentum 376TH

“Had a few issues initially. Took care of them. It has great storage including two pass-through storage spaces. It can also store long items to about 10 feet. A small garage under the bed is great. We use it as a ‘shed.’ It has a full-size Weber grill, 49CC motorbike, propane fire pit, and a bunch of other stuff to be comfortable with. Love the front living room. Love the outdoor kitchen since it prevents cooking odors in the RV. Kind of like being at home but on the road!”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

For Lovers Only…

Listen up, romantics. If you have a special someone you’d like to surprise with a secret message right here on this website (could be your wife, husband, partner, child, neighbor, friend, etc.) submit it to us here. Don’t use their real names, use a special name that only they’ll recognize. Oh, how fun it will be when they read it! You’ll make their day! We’ll feature these in our upcoming newsletters, so keep your eyes open.

Here are a couple of responses.

To: Zoom

From: Hey You

“After 51 years of marriage and together 5 years before that, I wouldn’t trade a minute for anything in the world. I love you!”

To: Brick

From: Bitter

“Dear Bitter, I love and appreciate you too! (1/26/22 newsletter). And thank you too, for being my soulmate in life, and also my “solemate” on all our trail adventures.”

Recipe of the Day

Mexican Corn Soup

by Wanda Grundmann from Kenner, LA

Thick, creamy, and full of flavor, this is a unique tortilla soup. There isn’t much meat in it but it’s thick like a chowder. The seasoning combination gives this corn soup a Southwest feel. What’s unusual, is corn tortillas are cooked down like dumplings and adds a nice corn flavor. Super hearty, this is a delicious soup on a cool, crisp evening.

It’s National Soup Day and this seems like the perfect way to celebrate! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Sinful Cheese Dip

Trivia

The Walt Disney Company is the largest consumer of fireworks in the U.S. If you’ve been to Disneyland or Disneyworld, you probably guessed this since you’ve probably been to one of their daily fireworks shows. The annual cost amounts to about 50 million dollars a year on fireworks.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Abbie was nine when we bought our first camper four years ago, but she took to it right away! Her favorite spot, which is rarely ideal, is underneath. Since this photo, taken in the Tetons last year, we’ve purchased a dog cot to keep her off of the dirt and gravel (and offers some protection from ticks!). She’s the PERFECT travel companion!” —Dana Eulert

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Book is a must-have for state park campers!

This book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Even though this should say 2022, it still made us laugh!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

