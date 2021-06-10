RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 10, 2021

Issue 1619

Some Bounder, Holiday Rambler and Southwind motorhomes have been recalled. Deadly gasses could seep into living area. Read all about it.

Today’s thought

“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” ―Michael Jordan

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Egg Roll Day!

On this day in history: 1793 – The Jardin des Plantes museum opens in Paris. A year later, it becomes the first public zoo.

Tip of the Day

Ways to keep the cool air IN the RV and the hot air OUT!

By Nanci Dixon

Keeping the cool in and the heat out of the RV can be very important in the scorching summertime heat. Where I’m writing this it is 98 degrees – humid and HOT. Our inside RV thermostat reads 99 degrees, and I don’t know if it can even read triple digits! Sometimes it seems cooler outside than in the RV. Wait… sometimes it is cooler outside.

Here are several tips to keep the cool air in and the heat out that you may not have thought of.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Work and Play 27LT Toy Hauler. As he reports, “This is a nice package overall and they have a lot of cargo-carrying capacity. Another big plus in a toy hauler is the sheer amount of fresh water they carry – 98 gallons in this case.” Learn more and take a look around.

How to prepare easy, delicious meals in an RV

The thrill and adventure of an RV camping trip always fills me with excitement. I look forward to relaxing and enjoying the beauty of natural surroundings, and I also eagerly anticipate the pleasure of leisurely breakfasts and dinners. Because I believe that the quality of a trip is often greatly influenced by the quality of the food, I’ve been determined since my first trip to prepare camper meals that are just as delicious as what I prepare at home. But who wants to spend all their vacation time in an RV galley? Read more.

Quick Tip

Towing? Watch brake laws!

Most U.S. states and Canadian provinces have their own laws on the requirement for brakes on a towed trailer. The word trailer also applies to a vehicle being towed behind a motorhome. These laws are normally based on the amount of weight being towed. One problem with this is that it might be legal to tow a 2,000-pound trailer with no brakes in the state where you live, but as soon as you cross the state line of a bordering state it is illegal to tow the same trailer without brakes. Add to this your insurance company may not cover you in the event of an accident involving a trailer with no braking system. Again, the most important reason is for your safety and the safety of others. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Website of the day

25 Best Things to Do in Lake Tahoe

If you haven’t spent time at Lake Tahoe, you’re missing out. Check out this list of the 25 best things to do while visiting and you’re surely going to plan a trip.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Never buy coffee or tea again! No, really! Check it out.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 64 percent of long-time RVers believe it is more challenging to be an RVer today than it was 10 years ago

• 9 percent bought their RV from Camping World

• 27 percent say they have felt uncomfortable about their safety in an RV park before

Recent poll: How often do you camp more than 100 yards from the nearest other camper?

Recipe of the Day

Loaded Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato Salad

by Crystal Schlueter from Babbitt, MN

Holy cow, this is a unique potato salad recipe. Like Crystal says, it’s a cross between Buffalo chicken wings and loaded baked potatoes. Super creamy, it has a great kick from the wing sauce. We loved all the extra toppings. Red pepper adds a pop of sweetness. Onions give the potato salad a savory flavor. Bacon adds a touch of smokiness. There are tons of fantastic flavors in this potato salad. A must-make for a tailgate, but would be delicious at a cookout too.

If you make this, invite us over! Get the recipe.

JUST UPDATED! Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order.

Trivia

How many tweets (from Twitter) does the CIA read in a day? 5 million! Can you believe it?

*Speaking of Twitter, yesterday we told you the number of pages a book would have to be to contain every tweet tweeted in just one day. The number will blow your mind!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Pepper is our travel companion. She’s almost 14 and rules our 40-foot 5th wheel. She has her favorite cabinet to sleep in and we bought this Sabre because of all the windows she uses to look out of. Of course, she decides when I’ve been on the computer too long and she wants a nap.” —Jay Ward

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Why do cow milking stools only have three legs?

Because the cow has the udder!

