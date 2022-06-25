RV Rider bike rack is made just for RVers

Now that we are traveling more and taking both our bikes with us, we needed a heavy-duty rack to handle my eBike along with my husband’s “old-fashioned” one. My Lectric eBike spent the trip from Arizona to Minnesota folded up in the back of the car, but I wanted the seats back! I called Lectric eBikes to get a recommendation on a rack for their bikes. They suggested the RV Rider bike rack by Hollywood Racks.

“Buy the best and only cry once”

There is an amazing array of bike racks out there. With the popularity of eBikes, there are even more than I would have expected. The RV Rider is pricey and I needed to do research and due diligence before buying it. Hollywood Racks was highly rated in all the bicycle articles, bike rack reviews and with owners, so we decided to give it a try. It is available from Amazon.

RV Rider is designed for RVs and electric bikes

I combed through Hollywood Racks’ lineup of bike racks and found that the RV Rider model was made specifically for eBikes and for use on motorhomes, fifth wheels, or a vehicle being flat towed. The RV Rider is hitch-mounted and designed to handle the extra weight of electric bikes. My husband has a standard lightweight bike, but my electric one weighs in at 61 pounds. The rack is not lightweight, either, and weighs in at 63.5 lbs.

Specs: Hollywood Racks RV Rider The RV Rider requires a minimum Class III 2″ receiver hitch and can’t be used with a 1 1/4″ – 2″ hitch adapter or with a bumper mount hitch adapter. This particular model is not recommended for pull-behind travel trailers or pop-ups. Fits fat tires up to 5”.

Frame grabbers fit a range of 1” – 2”.

Double-walled receiver tube.

Two bike capacity—max 80 lbs. each.

Maximum wheelbase 60”.

Minimum wheelbase 36”.

Ratchet wheel holders.

Keyed alike hitch pin, 8 ft. security cable.

Can be used on front hitches.

Not for gasoline bikes, trikes, mopeds, motorcycles, or scooters.

Weight 63.5 lbs.

Lifetime warranty.

Assembly

The box was heavy and was shipped via UPS. It came with a lot of parts! I was glad my non-instruction-reading husband asked his buddy over for lunch and installation. His friend reads the instructions and checked each step and every part off the instruction page as they used them. The instructions are clear and easy to follow. Hollywood Racks also has a video to follow if instruction reading is just not happening.

Installation

It is heavy and unwieldy, but my husband and I together can easily lift the assembled rack and put it in the hitch receiver. I liked that there is a lock for the hitch pin so someone can’t just take the whole rack with bikes. Although I think loaded with the bikes they would need a forklift!

Securing the bikes

Big tires and fat tires fit! They even have adapters for smaller tires. We used an adapter on the rear eBike to lift it off the chain. The ratchet straps secure the wheels and the frame clamps securely hold the bike. The frame clamps even lock!

Safety straps are included to secure bikes to the rack. There is also an additional set included to secure the rack to the RV’s frame.

Storing

The rack folds up when not in use, although folding it does mean unscrewing and replacing knobs, washers and bolts.

Modification is NOT recommended

Note: Modification is NOT recommended by Hollywood Racks. However, we have seen several motorhomes using this modification. Until we get a flat tow vehicle that has a hitch (our little KIA can’t even have a hitch installed) we are mounting the rack on the motorhome and then towing the car. If a Monoco can do it, why not us?

Dual hitch receiver

We had some trouble finding a dual hitch receiver long enough to not hit the fiberglass on the back of the motorhome that was rated high enough for the weight of the rack and towing capacity for the car. I ended up ordering one through our tow bar company, but it didn’t work. So I combed the internet and Amazon to find one secure enough.

Safety cables

Once we installed the tow bar to the dual hitch, we realized that the safety cables were too short. A quick search on Amazon proved we were not the first ones with this issue, and we were able to order safety cable extenders. We decided that paying double for the Demo brand of cables was worth it. We’re still working on the brake install, but that will be by a professional, not us.

RELATED

##RVT1058