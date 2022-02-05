Is your RV stove harming you and the environment?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

“Your gas stove could be hurting everyone around you,” shouts the headline from a recent issue of Popular Science. The subtitle, “A new report has found that stoves are constantly emitting fumes—warming the planet and endangering your health.” Is your RV stove a guilty party?

Kitchen stoves and “climate impact”

The Popular Science article trots out information from a recent report from Stanford University. The research says kitchen stoves are “constantly emitting methane” that has “a climate impact comparable to adding a half a million gas-powered cars to the roads.” It doesn’t matter, say researchers, whether the stove is actively cooking something, or not. “We found that over three-quarters of the methane emissions from stoves are emitted while the stove is off,” said Eric Lebel, the lead author of the study. “So these little tiny leaks from the stoves, they really do add up.”

Is your RV stove, while looking shiny and innocent, really adding to global warming? In a word, “No.” While there are concerns that RVers need to address in terms of safety, your RV kitchen appliance is not contributing in any great way to global warming. Does this fly in the face of the Stanford study?

What’s that gas?

What needs to be taken into account is the type of gas burned in the majority of American “sticks and bricks” kitchens. When Grandma pops the turkey dinner into that great big oven, she’s pretty likely cooking with natural gas. When you putt down the road in your motorhome or trailer, you can be sure your source of cooking fuel is propane—not natural gas. There’s a big difference where the environment is concerned.

Natural gas is a byproduct of oil drilling. Initially, natural gas was seen as a bothersome “waste product,” until clever marketers found a way to use and sell it. Natural gas is made up of 70 to 90 percent methane, which many point to as a potent greenhouse gas. On the other hand, propane is actually extracted from natural gas. How much methane is in “LP” or propane? Not more than 1.6%. So the worries of warming up the atmosphere from whipping up dinner on your RV stove are basically non-existent.

But on the other hand

That doesn’t mean that cooking with gas is a completely harmless affair. There are other byproducts of gas, LP or natural, that can cause problems. Both propane and natural gas put off nitrogen oxide, in roughly the same amounts per amount of heating power. The American Lung Association warns, “Nitrogen dioxide causes a range of harmful effects on the lungs, including: Increased inflammation of the airways; worsened cough and wheezing; reduced lung function; increased asthma attacks; and greater likelihood of emergency department and hospital admissions.”

With those problems in mind, who in their right mind would cook with gas? The right-minded RVer who simply reaches up and turns the switch. The switch? Yes, the range hood switch. By ventilating the kitchen, harmful nitrogen dioxide is pulled away from your RV stove and out of the rig. Interestingly, this same ventilation can remove other harmful byproducts associated with cooking, regardless of whether that stove is gas or electric.

In a perfect world, we could look forward to no harm to health, no harm to the environment. The perfect world has yet to arrive. The ability to safely transport and use a heating fuel with relative health and environmental safety at this point still looks to be in the propane gas corner. Just use it wisely.

