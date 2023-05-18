Lance 650 short bed truck camper: Small space but smart bathroom

Looking for a full-featured truck camper that can fit in a short bed? The Lance 650 might be what you need.

The team from Magellan and Greyhound give us a tour in the video below. These are not salespeople but rather RVers who have used this RV after upgrading from a truck cap camper.

Likewise, in addition to a tour of the Lance 650 truck camper itself, they give practical tips on how they are utilizing its space.

The Lance 650 is Lance’s current lightest production model camper designed for 150/1500 series short-bed trucks. It weighs in at 2,108 pounds with standard equipment. This camper is perfect for 5 1/2-foot truck beds.

There’s a lot to like about this small camper including some nice small touches like the pull-down shade on the back door or the built-in toilet paper cover in the wet bath.

The bathroom in this truck camper is impressive, especially when you consider that this camper fits in a short bed truck, giving you a shower, a sink, and a standard RV toilet. You will find access to the camper’s plumbing system conveniently housed under the bathroom sink.

The dinette area is well thought out with a big seating area and a fully moveable and rotating table that can be configured for whatever way you want to use it. The dinette converts to an additional sleeping area if needed, and there is storage behind the dinette cushions.

Overall there is a respectable amount of storage. I really like the netted storage areas opposite the dinette that could be used in a variety of ways depending on what you like to carry.

I do like the lightweight acrylic kick-out windows that let in a lot of airflow, especially because they come equipped with pull-down bug screens and pull-up privacy screens as well as fire escape hatches.

The kitchen area features a large cabinet, sink, Suburban two-burner stove, microwave oven, and small fridge.

It’s not a bad kitchen, but I would have liked to have seen a convection microwave. Also flush covers for the sink and stove, like I have seen in other campers, in order to utilize the areas as counter space when not otherwise in use would have made more sense. Yes, the sink has a cutting board cover, but as they discuss in the video, it is not the most convenient part of this camper.

One thing that is a little strange is where the refrigerator is located. And that is in the bedroom.

The couple admits it seemed weird to them, too, when they first looked at the camper. However, because this is such a small space, in practice it actually works quite well. Watch the video and you’ll agree. And hey, you’ll be just inches away from a midnight snack. The three-cubic-foot refrigerator also has a small freezer compartment.

You’ll drift off to sleep in a true queen-sized over-the-cab bed. There are lots of storage cabinets as well as a hanging closet in the sleeping area. There’s also a large cubbyhole in the bedroom area that can store larger items.

How large? Our full-grown host squeezed himself into it in the video.

Standard starting with the 2022 models are all electric jacks. No worries, there is a manual override in case anything goes wrong so you won’t be stuck.

I love that the LED-lit power awning can detect when winds are getting too heavy and will automatically retract itself in order to avoid damage. The manual back awning that provides shade over the door is another terrific feature.

More about the Lance 650 short-bed truck camper:

Interior and exterior Bluetooth speakers

Space for optional TV in bedroom

18,000 BTU furnace

Dometic rooftop air conditioner

Three fan vents—one by the entrance, one in the bedroom, and one in the bathroom

Rooftop solar panels

Truma tankless water heater

Two carbon monoxide detectors

Satellite TV connections

Outdoor shower

22 gallons fresh water

15 gallons gray water

15 gallons black water

30 amp electrical

5-gallons propane

Exterior storage area for electrical cords and hoses

Two exterior 110 outlets

Exterior cable TV connection

Gutter system to keep water off the camper

Backup camera

MSRP: $34,947 for the base model and goes up with optional equipment

