How do I keep mice out of my RV?

What do you use to keep mice out of a camper, especially while storing it outside in the winter? —Kenneth, 2021 Keystone

There are two parts to the answer of this question: addressing entry points that mice can get in, and products that will keep them away. This has been an age-old debate with more answers and attempted solutions than just about anything else—other than maybe water leaks!

I live in Northern Iowa and we have a huge issue with mice during the winter as it gets brutally cold and they need to find sheltered protection. One year when I was working in Owner Relations at Winnebago an owner called and asked the same question. I recommended d-CON underneath, and he informed me that the mice just pick up the bait and fling it all over the coach and even bring it inside! He was storing the unit inside a large building that also had several thousand bushels of corn, so it was basically a mouse resort!

Both my grandparents lived on a farm and had issues with mice as long as I can remember. They used moth balls placed all over the house and had some success. However, the entire house smelled like moth balls all year, except for my Grandpa Judd’s house, that had a sensory battle with moth balls and King Edward cigars! He claimed the cigar smoke is what kept the mice out. My parents used moth balls in their Class A every year and never had mice. I guess they enjoyed the smell, minus the “King”! I personally did not like the smell, but it did dissipate after about a month of use. That was especially true if you happened to be in a campground with a good campfire smoke penetrating the rig—which I enjoy rather than the “King”!

Some RVers swear by dryer sheets placed throughout the rig, which smell better. But I personally worked on a rig a few years ago that had the sheets everywhere and the drawers and cabinets had evidence of droppings and chewing of toilet paper and other items. However, you will find many that swear the dryer sheets do work and I believe that it has more to do with the location, the rig, and how accessible it is for mice to get inside.

Part 1: Eliminate entry points

A mouse can crawl through a hole the size of a pencil. So you need to crawl underneath your rig and seal every opening you can find with foam sealer. You will see 1/2” drain lines coming down through a 1” hole that has a gap and maybe some sealant, but there is still a gap. Check out the video I did on inspecting the undercarriage and sealing on RV Lifestyle and Repair here.

Part 2: Deterrents

Whether you choose to use moth balls, dryer sheets, or d-CON, it is all a trial-and-error approach. One thing that has been proven is that mice do not like scents such as cinnamon, peppermint, and others. However, the challenge has been those liquid products dissipate or fade after a few days or weeks and then do not work.

One product that I have found is Mouse Free and it is a combination of a peppermint and cinnamon extract that is guaranteed for 1 year! I talked with a local “bug” applicator that indicated the secret is to combine the deterrent with a base product that will have a longer staying time such as when they use a “Teflon”-type product that lasts. Not sure what the Mouse Free product uses; however, it is more expensive and has to be applied with a paint sprayer method.

Another product that has seen some activity in the forums is Grandpa Gus’s bags that also feature a mint product and claim to last for 3 months but have no guarantee. I have not used the product; however, the reviews are good. But the challenge is that it takes several months to find out if they work. You can find it on Amazon here.

The old-school baits and traps are not deterrents and typically are not very effective, in my opinion. It is best to “rodent proof” your rig first and find a product that they do not like.

