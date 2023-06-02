Thursday, June 1, 2023

Using an RV Winegard Air 360+ and Gateway Router

By Dustin Simpson
The Winegard Air 360+

If you have the Winegard Air 360+, this article is for you! The Winegard Air 360+ is omnidirectional, which means no more aiming or cranking to find the best signal for over-the-air channels.

You also have the option of adding the Gateway upgrade, which gives your RV WiFi and 4G LTE capabilities.

Welcome to this week’s “What’s In The Shop?” The video below was created to show you how to use your Winegard Gateway Router or ConnecT 2.0 in three easy steps!

Winegard ConnecT 2.0

This video was made assuming you’ve already shopped for your device, had it installed and did the initial setup. This will show you how to use the device.

Addition benefits:

  • Free Wifi from nearby locals from up to 1.5 miles away.
    Example: Campgrounds, Starbucks, McDonald’s, etc.
  • Gives you the ability to have up to 40 devices connected.
  • Weak phone cell signal? This gives you the ability to call out and text over the internet in bad cellular signal areas.
  • Boosts Wifi signal at campgrounds
  • If you go somewhere where there is no internet, turn on your gateway router and make Wifi and enjoy the internet everywhere you go.
  • Pay-as-you-go, no contract. Month-to-month plans.

