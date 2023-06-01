RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 1, 2023

Issue 2134

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Half the lies they tell about me aren’t true.” —Yogi Berra

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Say Something Nice Day! (Hey, you! Yes, you! We think you’re great! Thanks so much for being here.)

On this day in history: 1494 – A monk, John Cor, makes the first known written reference to a batch of Scotch whisky.

Tip of the Day

Is it time to re-level your RV? Here are some signs to look for

By Gail Marsh

Here’s the scenario: It’s been several weeks since you parked your rig. The campground’s been great! You’ve met interesting folks and enjoyed exploring the nearby “must-see” sights. With everything going so well you can sit back and relax, right? Well, maybe not…

When your RV has been sitting in one spot for a while, it tends to settle. Depending on soil and weather conditions you may find yourself on shaky ground – literally! You might be surprised to learn that your RV will often “tell” you when things are no longer level. It’s true! Here are some things to watch for. If you notice one or more of these phenomena, your RV might be telling you it’s time to level up.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s window leaks. Can I fix it with silicone?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s window is leaking rain water. Can I fix it with silicone? The gasket is not that old. I bought the RV two years ago, used, and I think they put it on. —Debbie, 2005 Coachmen Freelander Class C

Read Dave’s answer

RV Video Tour

The affordable 2023 Cougar Sport 2100RK 5th Wheel, great for couples

By Cheri Sicard

Join Patrick from Travels with Delaney for a tour of the 2023 Cougar Sport 2100RK, an impressive 5th wheel with a comparably low MSRP of $45,866.

Coming in at just under 26 feet, this might be a great 5th wheel for those who want to camp in state and national parks. This particular floor plan, with its queen-sized bed, will especially appeal to couples.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

Rattlesnake Safety: 10 tips to avoid them; how to survive a bite

By Cheri Sicard

Rattlesnake season is upon us once again, but the team from Trip Astute is here to help. In the video below they assembled 10 tips for rattlesnake safety and to help you avoid rattlesnakes altogether, along with what to do and how to survive should the worst ever happen and you get bit.

Click here to watch

Surfing or searching – Where to find truth about RVing

By Dave Helgeson

There is so much questionable material floating around these days, how do you tell fact from fiction? My Pastor recently posed a question in a sermon entitled “Surfing or Searching, Where to Find Truth?” … While the sermon was designed to keep us on track morally and spiritually, I couldn’t help but think how it also applied to all the questionable material on the internet regarding RVing. Read more.

Reader poll

How many miles are on your motorhome or tow vehicle?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Towels sliding off the towel bar?

“Towels sliding off towel bar? Use Velcro on the towel bar? We did that and had pulled threads in our towels afterward. Now I use a chip clip to hold them in place. Can be used for any size towel in any location.” – Thanks to Carol L. for the suggestion!

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Get yourself an *almost* free vacation to Hawaii with this! Grab a chair, a towel, some sunscreen, a book, and you’ll be all set…

Website of the day

SunsetWX

Gail Marsh mentioned this website once and we gotta say, it’s pretty cool! If you want to see how intense the sunset or sunrise will be in your location, or at what time it will occur, this is the website.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• When given the option between the two, more voters would prefer that an RV park have a swimming pool than a hot tub.

• 13 percent have serious food allergies.

• When asked if they wished their RV was five feet longer or five feet shorter, 15 percent said longer, while another 15 percent said shorter. 70 percent are lucky and said their RV’s length was just right!

Recent poll: If you could sell your RV right now for a good price, would you do it?

Recipe of the Day

Bacon and Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese

by Diane Rodriguez from Chesterton, IN

Cheesy, creamy and smoky, this not a traditional macaroni and cheese recipe. We really loved the bits of bacon throughout the mac and cheese. The jalapeno adds a mild spice, but it’s not overwhelming. When looking for a special treat for the family, make sure to add this recipe to your menu. Creamy and delicious!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

A single blink of a Formula One racer’s eyes may be closed for 65 feet in competition, which is probably why drivers do it selectively. Unlike normal humans who blink randomly, these racers, researchers say, close their eyelids during the same parts of each lap. Data from eye trackers on helmets showed that racers avoid blinking while changing speed or rounding corners; they save blinking for straight stretches.

*It’s sinking! This large U.S. city is sinking… and at a fairly quick rate! Learn more in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Oliver (Mini Dachshund) is a dog who loves camping! He has more energy than either of his owners. He enjoys long walks, hiking, chasing squirrels and lizards, digging, and is always on guard. He also loves crowds of people and knows several dog training tricks! He is a true character!” —Corrina Terry

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Keep insects and bird nests out of your RV furnace

Wasps, mud daubers, birds and rodents pose a serious threat to the furnace on your RV. They can enter through the furnace vents. Their nests can interfere with air flow and cause serious damage. Camco’s flying insect RV furnace screen fits Duo-therm and Suburban furnace vents. Camco offers several furnace screens so check which one will fit your vent. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.