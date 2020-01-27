RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1262

Monday, January 27, 2020

Today’s thought

“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” ―Maya Angelou



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day!

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Have hot water handy all day

RVer Bill Hall conserves LP but still keeps hot water available. He found a large coffee urn (45 cups or so) at a yard sale. He keeps it on his galley counter when hitched to shore power. Bill says it’s plenty to keep the dishes clean and for the occasional cup of tea or noodles. He plugs it in first thing in the morning, keeps it topped off throughout the day, and shuts it down at night. Thanks, Bill!

Roger Marble, the Tireman, adds: “In our 21-foot Class-C we really do not have the counter space for a large coffee urn. We added a ‘Hott Rod’ water tank heater. One advantage for us is we have hot water for the shower and in both sinks. The Hott Rod and other brands are available at Amazon.” Thanks, Roger!

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Last chance to save on Overnight RV Parking membership

A one-year membership in the most comprehensive directory of free and inexpensive places for RVers to stay is going up from $24.95 a year to $29.99 on February 1. RVtravel.com readers also get bonus months. It’s hard to imagine an RVer not saving many times the price of a membership on camping fees. Learn more or sign up for a membership.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

URGENT! Warn your kids about the “Outlet Challenge”. Mike just saw this on the news, and while it’s not 100% RV related, it is indeed an electrical safety issue that could injure someone you love or even set your RV on fire.

• Sign up for Mike’s monthly RV Electricity Newsletter.

• While you’re at it, be sure to join his popular Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Travel with a cat? Here’s a pussycat’s perspective

It appears that sometime when one of our staff writer’s laptop was left unguarded, another sort of “lap top” took over the keys to editorialize about the state of affairs of traveling pets. Read this cute and informative essay by “Ithmah” — and find out what his name means.

Reader poll

What did we learn about you from our reader polls last week? Find out here.

The easiest way to seal annoying seam leaks

Fabric seams that leak are annoying (and sometimes costly), yet so simple to fix. This little bottle of Seam Sealer from Iosso Products simply sponges on to create an invisible barrier, sealing out water without altering the color or feel of the material. It’s pretty neat, and good to keep handy for your RV (or boat, or camping gear). Read more about it here.

Quick Tip

Minimize storage space for extra bedding for guests

Helen Kirkwood writes: “We travel with extra bedding to accommodate overnight guests. To minimize storage we use a fitted bottom sheet and unzipped sleeping bags that slide into twin-sized duvet covers instead of blankets. To store two standard-sized bed pillows, I keep them covered in a decorative fabric and keep them out on the sofa. When guests arrive, I remove the decorative covers and replace them with pillowcases.” Thanks, Helen!

Maine “lobstah” delivered straight to your RV! It’s true! Read about it here.

Be like Mike! Use theatrical tie line at the campsite

Mike says: if you’ve never used theatrical tie line, then let me tell you how great this stuff is for hanging all sorts of things around camp. We use this if we need to lash a tent down to ground stakes, hang lights from an awning and secure a surge protector to a pedestal. I would say you should get at least the 300 ft. spool for RVing, and I like the 500 and 1,000 ft. spools for my own gigs. But I assure you, once you use real theatrical tie line, you won’t want to use anything else. Get some HERE.

Random RV Thought

Here are a few reasons why RVing is a good way to travel: (1) There are no long lines at airport security checkpoints. (2) You do not need to pack and unpack your bags. (3) You can leave home or your destination according to your own schedule. (4) You do not have to use public restrooms.

Website of the day

Types of RVs: How to find the best one for you

Buying an RV soon? This article from Reader’s Digest will help you decide which type of RV is best for you, depending on your lifestyle and how you plan on using it.

Refrigerator bars ensure nothing moves while driving

It’s happened to most RVers – you open the fridge (even slowly) after a day of driving and a heavy jar falls on your toe – “Ouch!” Never have that happen again with these easy-to-install spring-loaded refrigerator bars. They’re also useful in cupboards and closets. Order for a good price.

#886F

Trivia

All pilots must speak “Aviation English” a 300-word language, no matter where they’re from or what language they speak.

Leave here with a laugh

A cowboy appeared before St. Peter at the Pearly Gates. “Have you ever done anything of particular merit?” asked St. Peter. “Well, I can think of one thing,” the cowboy offered. “On a trip to the Black Hills out in South Dakota, I came upon a gang of bikers who were threatening a young woman. I directed them to leave her alone, but they wouldn’t listen. So, I approached the largest and most-tattooed biker and smacked him in the face, kicked his bike over, ripped out his nose ring, and threw it on the ground. I yelled, ‘Now, back off or I’ll kick the crap out of all of you!’” St. Peter was impressed. “When did this happen?” “Couple of minutes ago.” Thanks, George!

