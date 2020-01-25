Welcome to RVtravel.com, the newsletter that cares. Please tell your friends about us!

January 25, 2020

uring winter RV snowbird season, on any given night there must be at least 1,000 RVs parked in the casino parking lots of the Colorado River gambling town of Laughlin, Nevada. I didn’t see any signs that specify how long they can stay. I imagine many are spending weeks, maybe months, and they’re not paying a penny to do it.

Laughlin, as it is today, took root in the mid-’60s when small-time Las Vegas gambling entrepreneur Don Laughlin bought a lonely little bar along the Colorado River. He built it into the Riverside Hotel and Casino which two decades later sported a high-rise hotel and sprawling casino. He later added the Riverside RV Park across the street, popular with RVers who desire more than a piece of pavement to call home.

The early town, called South Pointe before Don Laughlin entered the scene, consisted of a motel and the bar, both of which catered to gold and silver miners and construction workers building Davis Dam, and fishing enthusiasts. In the 1950s, construction workers left and the town all but disappeared.

Through the years, the town expanded with one casino after another, at first along the river, then up into the desert. Today one casino and 10 hotel/casinos line the river waterfront. The 2010 population was 7,323, but has likely expanded by at least a few thousand since then. Roughly half the residents are senior citizens.

In its early years, the only way to cross the Colorado River to Arizona was via a fleet of small passenger ferry boats. Then Don Laughlin helped fund a bridge across the river to Bullhead City. It provided the spark that ignited the town’s popularity and population growth.

Today, Laughlin is the third largest casino and resort destination in Nevada after Las Vegas and Reno.

From its beginnings, the town of Laughlin has always catered to RVers by offering free stays in its parking lots. There was a movement once by Clark County to halt the practice, but the uproar from RVers — including those of RVtravel.com — forced the county to back down.

RVers looking to save money on camping can also hole up on millions of acres of government land in the area. Out there, “Showtime” comes at dusk most evenings, when the sunsets are amazing.

Why Walmart is banning RV overnight stays at more stores

We ran a survey last week, asking readers if they believed Walmart would still allow overnight stays in its store parking lots in five years. More than 5,100 of our readers responded. Fifty-seven percent said, “No,” it would not be allowed. More than 80 readers left comments. Among them was one by Jim O’Briant, the owner of the website Overnight RV Parking, the most comprehensive source of information about where to stay with an RV for free or less than $20. Read Jim’s first-hand knowledge about this topic here.

Is reusable toilet paper a good idea in your RV?

We came across an article recently about what is apparently a hot topic on Twitter and other social media sites — using reusable toilet paper. For RVers, the practice may have a little more relevance than for residents of traditional homes. What do you think? (Includes a poll.)

RVer takes pride in cheating campground reservation system

We found this on the Facebook group Florida RV Camping. It made us mad. Why do some people think they do not need to play by the rules? Read more.

Is it a boat? An RV? Or a boat-RV? One thing, it’s weird!

George Bliss spotted this very unusual RV in Parker, Arizona, last week. “It looks like an upside down boat with the top of a Bolero camper added on.” Have you seen it?

A campground in the clouds and a slice of pie. Paradise!

Emily Schneider wrote in telling us about her favorite campground, Campfire Lodgings, outside her favorite place, Asheville, NC. “Four-season camping in the Blue Ridge Mountains, minutes from the fabulously hippie city of Asheville, seems like an anomaly. Campfire Lodgings in North Asheville, North Carolina, checks all the boxes.” Read more.

Full-timers: What type of RV do you travel with?

What you didn’t know about RV tire pressure

Here’s a great post by Eric Johnson at TechnoRV about tire pressure and tire pressure monitoring systems. He explains how different factors affect tire pressure and how important it is to have a TPMS. Learn more.

Firearms laws guide updated for 2020

The 2020 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States has just been published. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm when they travel. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines, where the laws may be different. Learn more in this article.

Shoe dryer a worthy purchase for warm feet and dry shoes!

Shoe dryer a worthy purchase for warm feet and dry shoes!

We saw this product recommended on the RV Tips Facebook page. Annie C. writes: "I hate wet shoes and we found these shoe dryers. We tried them out at home and they work great! Lightweight and small for packing." These little dryers will dry and sanitize your shoes, boots and feet quickly. Perfect for the RV if you're in snowy or wet conditions.

Ask the RV Shrink Ripped off RVers considering extra security, i.e., “locked and loaded” Dear RV Shrink:

We often spend the night parked at Walmart, or other inviting lots, while traveling back and forth to Florida. … We arrived in Florida last fall only to discover my husband’s toolbox missing from one of our storage compartments. It could have happened at any of a dozen locations, from commercial, state or city campgrounds to parking areas we frequent. We didn’t realize that all of our storage door locks were generic. It turns out the majority of RV owners all have the same key to the same locks. … Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Ask the RV Doctor

How to adjust a Lippert slideout

Dear Gary,

Can you explain the adjustment sequence on how far the slides go in and out with my Lippert slideout? The manual just says to adjust the jam nuts, but not which way. —Paul B.

Read Gary’s response.

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets "cross-connected" with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don't want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer.

RV Electricity

Finding short circuits in 12-volt systems, Part 2B

In Part 3 (aka Part 2B) on the topic of short circuits, Mike explains one of the most handy pieces of test gear you can have to assist in finding short circuits in both AC and DC electrical systems, and something else this gadget is good for around the RV. Read all about it here.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

This is an upcoming J.A.M. Session, but it is too important to postpone getting the word out:

URGENT! Warn your kids about the “Outlet Challenge”. Mike just saw this on the news, and while it’s not 100% RV related, it is indeed an electrical safety issue that could injure someone you love or even set your RV on fire.

Can I connect 6- and 12-volt batteries together? Almost everything you ever wanted to know about connecting batteries.

Sign up for Mike’s popular and informative RV Electricity group on Facebook.

RV Tire Safety

Do not unnecessarily bleed off high air pressure

“I bleed off the high air pressure so I don’t exceed the ‘Max Pressure’.” This statement or a variation of it seems to be made about once a week on one or another of the various RV forums Roger Marble frequently reviews. It appears that many people incorrectly believe that exceeding the “Max Pressure” number molded on the tire sidewall is going to result in tire failure and explosion. Learn more.

Camco’s tongue jack head cover is a must-have!

RV Short Stop

Tucson Gem Showcase dazzles

The legendary Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is on now through February 20 at locations throughout Tucson, Ariz., with buyers, collectors and enthusiasts from around the world in attendance. There will be more than 45 different shows and events, each offering different materials and vendors – and with some shows including hundreds of vendors. Read more.

Tax Corner

Tax return tips especially for RVing business owners

Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA, has a few tips regarding your tax return, especially if you’re a full-time RVer with a business. Learn more.

The easiest way to seal annoying seam leaks

RV Fire Safety

RV battery safety

Batteries produce explosive gases. Keep flame, cigarettes and sparks away. Be sure your battery compartment is properly vented. Keep vent caps tight and level. Check your battery monthly. Replace swollen batteries immediately. Use extreme care when handling batteries – they can explode.

Reader letters

Dear editor:

I was wondering if you did a ranking of 5th wheel trailers. I am buying one in the next six months or so, and am somewhat confused as to who really builds quality units. Thanks! —Leonard R.

Dear Leonard:

My personal feeling is to be cautious about buying anything from Forest River or Thor without a comprehensive inspection by someone qualified to do such a thing (that does NOT include someone at the dealership). Most of their units are fine, but there are some with defects rolling off the line, too. If at all possible visit a factory where the RV you favor is made, and closely observe the process. Read more.

It’s time to clean your CPAP machine!

Museum of the Week

Chinsekikan

Chichibu, Japan

OK, this is far from the U.S., but we read about it earlier this week and couldn’t help but want to tell you about it too – it’s just too neat! Two hours north of Tokyo in Chichibu, there’s a museum dedicated to rocks that resemble faces. Its name, Chinsekikan, means “hall of curious rocks” and inside you’ll find more than 1,700 rocks that resemble human faces, some of which resemble celebrities, movie and video game characters. The owner passed away in 2010 (the museum is now run by his wife) but he spent 50 years building his collection. Click here to read more and see amazing photos of the collection – the rock that resembles Elvis is incredible!

Don’t let high water pressure blow out your pipes!

Trivia

In a series of tweets, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed new details about his plans to colonize Mars. In theory, 1,000 Starships could eventually send “maybe around 100k people per Earth-Mars orbital sync.” He envisions these ships departing Earth orbit over a 30-day period, the window of time when Earth and Mars are best aligned, every 26 months. When asked if that would equate to one million people on Mars by 2050, Musk responded, “Yes.”

Bumper sticker of the week

Apathy is the best whatever. —Thanks to Gary Gilmore!

Joke of the Week

Ever wonder:

• Why the sun lightens our hair but darkens our skin?

• Why can’t women put on mascara with their mouth closed?

• Why “abbreviated” is such a long word?

• Why Noah didn’t swat those two mosquitoes?

—Thanks, George!

Worth Pondering

“The smaller the mind the greater the conceit.” —Aesop

