RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1264

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Tip of the Day

Thermostat not working right?



Reader Steve Willey reported: “Our digital thermostat kept the furnace on too long in cold weather and got over 80 inside. The culprit was the location of the thermostat on the panel side of the refrigerator enclosure. The refrigerator is isolated from room heat and vented to outdoors. In freezing weather cold air was surrounding the refrigerator and entering the thermostat through an overly large wiring hole behind it. Sealant and a sheet of foam behind the thermostat cured the problem.” Thanks, Steve!

RV driving on snow or ice

Winter is decidedly upon us. What would you do if you’re driving your rig when suddenly some “not too bad” weather turns cold and the white stuff begins to fall? Can you drive your RV in snow or ice? Should you? We’ve gathered several winter driving suggestions for RVers – and many of these come from the trucking industry, where nasty weather and big rigs often have to mix. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Husband’s dream RV is wife’s “gas hog” nightmare

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Keep the warm (or cool!) air inside with a vent insulator

RVs are meant to be used not just in summer and not just when it is warm and sunny. Achieving comfortable living in your RV when the outside is either too cold or too hot is a challenge. One way to prevent heat from escaping during colder periods or to prevent hot air from entering under a full desert sun is to stop the unwanted flow of heat or cold through your overhead vents. Here’s a simple solution.

Quick Tip

A tip for the jewelry-wearing ladies…

If you wear earrings and/or necklaces, you don’t want to put them all in one container as they tend to get tangled up. Go to a craft store (like Michael’s) and buy one of those flat plastic containers for storing beads. They have many compartments and a lid and are great for storing jewelry. If you use it at home as well as in the RV, when it’s time to pack up, you just grab the whole thing. Thanks for the tip, Astrid Bierworth!

Random RV Thought

No matter how well you plan, your RV’s kitchen cupboard will always be one item short when you settle into the campground to prepare a meal.

Get rid of those decal “ghosts”!

If you use a coin to remove old decals from your RV, you may have an unwelcome guest when the job’s done: Decal “ghosts” – shadowy after-images imprinted in the Filon siding. The solution? A heavy-duty oxidation remover! Pour the remover onto a rough sponge and scrub the Filon in circles. The yellow oxidation will come right up and your RV will look good as new! The remover will also remove stains, scratches and water spots. Learn more or order here.

Website of the day

WIT Club

For anyone who owns a Winnebago Industries RV. More than 16,000 members. WIT Club members receive special benefits, gather with other people with similar interests, and travel on a variety of special events called caravans and rallies.

#887F

We’ve picked out the best RVing books for you and here they are! You’ll want to have a copy of these in your RV.

Trivia

Polar Bears have black skin and, nope, they don’t have white fur. The bears have two thick layers of clear fur that appears white to the human eye.

What did early farmers use for toilet paper? Ouch… We told you in yesterday’s issue of this newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Two guys were out walking their dogs on a hot day when they pass by a pub. The first guy says, “Let’s go in there for a pint.” Second guy says, “They won’t let us in with our dogs.” First guy: “Sure they will, just follow my lead.” He goes up to the pub, and sure enough the doorman says, “I can’t let you in here with that dog.” He replies, “Oh, I’m blind and this is my seeing-eye dog.” The doorman says, “OK then, come on in.” The second guy sees this and does the same thing. He goes up to the pub and the doorman says, “You can’t come in here with a dog.” He replies, “I’m blind and this is my seeing-eye dog.” The doorman responds, “You have a chihuahua for a seeing-eye dog?” The second guy stops for a second, then exclaims, “They gave me a chihuahua?!”

