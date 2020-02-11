RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1273

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Today’s thought

“There is greatness in doing something you hate for the sake of someone you love.” ― Shmuley Boteach



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National White Shirt Day!

Tip of the Day

Cheap grommet can save your day – and your awning

RV principles to live by: If rain is in the offing, tilt your awning; if serious rain is in the offing, roll up your awning. Russ and Tiña De Maris relate an unfortunate experience they had during an overnight rainstorm even after tilting their awning. But here’s a quick and easy tip from long-time RVtravel.com reader Wolfe Rose, along with his video, that will save your awning.

Automatic transfer switch warning

As RVs come out of the “dark ages” and flow with the use of modern technology, it gets easier for us, including the use of an automatic transfer switch (ATS). But beware: Even with an ATS to make living with your RV generator oh-so-much easier, there are issues that you need to take care with – some that can cost you loads of money. Learn more.

Yesterday’s features article: Is your RV furnace burning your money?

Reader poll

Quick Tip

How to handle speed bumps

If you take your RV across a speed bump, you may find it pops open cabinet doors. Alleviate this issue by taking on the speed bumps “dead-on” and slow, rather than hitting them at an angle. An angled approach causes more coach rocking. [Or cockroaching, if you read it too fast like the editor just did!]

Stay up to date on RV and RV-related recalls here.

Where have you been all my life?

A useful quick tip from electricity expert and long-time RVer Mike Sokol! “I used to drag out a bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels to clean the inside of my windshield periodically, but unless I was home to think about and do the task right then, chances are I would forget about it until the next time I had to drive at night. My wife just gave me a pack of Windex Wipes for my truck, and now I can clean up the inside of my windshield any time it gets a film of streaky dust. Works great.” Buy them here.

Random RV Thought

If parking near other RVs in a boondocking situation, try very hard to position your RV so the exhaust from your generator does not blow into your neighbor’s RV. This could cause a very dangerous condition.

Website of the day

Polarsteps

Polarsteps is an app that will help you document your travels. It automatically keeps track of your travels and shows where you’ve been, how you got there, and what you did there. You can follow your family and friends’ trips too.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 12 percent have had water damage to their RV that cost more than $1,000 to fix

• 29 percent would describe the quality of American interstates as poor

• 51 percent of readers’ RVs have not been in the repair shop within the last year

Recent Poll: Do you have a really good, close friend? Tell us here.

Trivia

A popular tongue-twister, “She Sells Seashells by the Seashore,” was likely written about a female paleontologist who sold dinosaur bones in the 1800s. It’s thought that Mary Anning, a woman who ran a small fossil stand on Dorset Beach in England (an area that’s known for a plentiful amount of dinosaur bones), inspired the rhyme. Anning was responsible for finding some of the first dinosaur fossils in Britain.

What famous building in the U.S. has its own ZIP code? We told you yesterday.

Leave here with a laugh

Only in America …

• do we leave cars worth thousands of dollars in the driveway and put our useless junk in the garage

• do we buy hot dogs in packages of ten and buns in packages of eight

• do we have drive-up ATM machines with Braille lettering

