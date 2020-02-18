RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1278

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.” ―Mother Teresa



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Crab Stuffed Flounder Day!

Tip of the Day

Camping versus RVing: What’s the difference?

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR



I think I am finally able to define the lifestyle called RVing, which some people criticize because it’s not really “camping.” What they don’t understand is that RVing and camping are not the same, although sometimes they overlap.

Only one segment of RVers are exclusively “campers” – those who “camp” for a week or two a year. These people generally camp in the summer, often on family vacations. They typically spend their days sightseeing or hiking and their evenings by the campfire. Their RVs, if they have one, are pretty basic and are often rented.

After Labor Day and before Memorial Day, the RVers you see on the road are more often “travelers” than “campers,” using their RVs for both transportation and lodging. Their rigs are larger and better equipped than the vacation campers – sort of “homes away from home.” Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Full-time RVing: Sell the house to hit the road?

One of the critical issues for those considering the full-time RV lifestyle is whether or not to sell the “landlocked” home. It’s not only a financial and physical question, it also touches deeply on the heart. In this article, Russ and Tiña De Maris weigh in on different considerations.

Yesterday’s featured article: How to blast away crud from your holding tanks

Reader poll

Adjusting the flame of an RV water heater

Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, shows you how to adjust the flame on your RV water heater so that it runs with maximum efficiency. Watch the video.

Quick Tip

Hold the door, will ya?

We got tired of the hook breaking on our front door and on the front cargo door on our fifth wheel. So we bought two magnetic door holders from Amazon. Last week the door stayed open in a 35 mph wind. Since the magnet is spring-loaded a push will release it. Thanks for the tip and photo, Cliff Thomson!

A thing that does all things!

This large silicone pad can be used in your microwave under hot bowls to pick them up, or on top of a dish as a splatter guard, on your table as a hot plate, a drying rack, or even as a jar opener. When it gets messy just toss it in the sink for a wash, or even put it in the dishwasher. About $10 on Amazon makes it a great deal. Talk about a great multi-tasking gadget for your RV (or home) kitchen.

Random RV Thought

A flashlight is like magic – a beam of light from your hand. There are plenty of neat devices in this world but, really, how cool is it that you can hold a small cylinder in your hand and with the flip of a switch or the push of a button, it will light up the night? If you were lost in a dark forest, what would you rather have, $1,000 in your wallet or a flashlight in your hand?

Website of the day

A well-stocked RV kitchen

Equipment and pantry staples for the well-stocked galley kitchen, tips and advice, and, of course, lots of recipes.

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

RV Travel contributor Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. Mike has taken his 40+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order.



And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 70 percent grill over an LP gas grill outside

• 23 percent always bring a fishing pole on their RV trips

• 28 percent would like a larger RV refrigerator

Recent poll: Full-timers who sold your home, do you miss it? Let us know here.

Trivia

There are seven towns in the U.S. that are named after Santa Claus. There is a Santa Claus, Arizona, Georgia, and Indiana, and other towns named Saint Nicholas in Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

George Washington had his own distillery for what type of alcohol? We told you in yesterday’s issue, and we also told you where you can still drink it!

Leave here with a laugh

When my wife’s sister, Patty, was very young, she was allowed to have her best friend, a boy named Rory, over to spend the night. As the children grew toward adolescence, their parents knew that someday the sleepovers would have to end. One night, when Rory and family were visiting, everyone gathered around the television to watch a beauty pageant. When Patty asked if Rory could stay over, the parents hesitated, wondering if the time had finally come to discontinue the tradition. At that moment, the pageant host announced a contestant’s measurements: 36-22-36. “Rory,” his mother asked, “what are those numbers?” The boy thought for only a moment before responding, “Ninety-four?” Rory was allowed to stay. —Thanks to Tom Hart for this joke! (The editor thinks Rory was smarter than his folks gave him credit for. 😉 )

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Our Facebook and RVillage Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • NEW Budget RV Travel • NEWER RV Videos plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping. And please join our group on RVillage (like Facebook except just for RVers).

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com