RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1277

Monday, February 17, 2020

Today’s thought

“The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.” ―Confucius



Tip of the Day

Texting in traffic – Coping with a distracted driver

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Keeping your eyes out for road hazards is a full-time business for the RVer. Between potholes and exit signs, our eyes are constantly moving. Then add in the “impaired driver” factor. Weaving between center and fog lines, driving wayyy too fast or slow, they telegraph an unmistakable signal that something’s wrong. What’s often wrong these days is the “texting driver.” Here are tips from law enforcement about what to do if you encounter a texting driver. Read more.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Combination voltage and 3-light tester. Mike recommends a new product that functions both as a 3-light tester and a plug-in digital voltage tester.

You won’t “wine” about this!

Well, it’s official. We have a new RV accessory that we’re obsessed with. How cute are these?! This motorhome wine stopper (and this trailer one) belongs in every wine drinker’s RV! It would also make a cute gift.

How to blast away crud from your holding tanks

Ever thought of having your gray and black holding tanks power flushed? “Why?” To get out all the nasty crud that accumulates over time! All that crud can cause a lot of problems including faulty sensor readings, not to mention producing foul odors that enter your RV! In this video, see what happens when RVer David Bott’s tanks are flushed out with a whopping force of 4,000 PSI of water pressure. Watch the video.

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Do you use your RV mostly to camp, travel or live? Find out here.

A thing that does all things!

This large silicone pad can be used in your microwave under hot bowls to pick them up, or on top of a dish as a splatter guard, on your table as a hot plate, a drying rack, or even as a jar opener. When it gets messy just toss it in the sink for a wash, or even put it in the dishwasher. About $10 on Amazon makes it a great deal. Talk about a great multi-tasking gadget for your RV (or home) kitchen.

Quick Tip

To YouTube we go…

One of the best tips I have given other RVers when they have a small or simple problem (and some big ones too) is to look on YouTube for a solution. There are thousands of how-to DIY videos on maintenance, fixing and solving RV problems. Even those who first think their problem is beyond their capability, after searching their problem on YouTube and seeing how someone solved it or something very much like it, they give it a try and fix it. Fixing your own problems will save you time, money and give you the confidence to move on and give the next one a try. If you don’t try then you will never know if you can do it. Good luck on your next RV project and wish me luck on mine. Thanks for the tip, Dick Kashdin!

Random RV Thought

An RV seems bigger when you are inside it than when you are outside it.

Website of the day

Visit the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S.

If you’re into spooks, stay at one of the seven most haunted campgrounds in the whole country. Brave enough to do so? Let us know how it goes … if you live to tell the tale.

Universal lid fits all your pots and pans!

This incredibly handy universal pot and pan lid will fit [almost] every pot and pan in your RV kitchen! Works with fry pans, pots, saucepans, skillets, stockpots, woks, cast iron pans and more! Eliminate kitchen cabinet clutter with this multipurpose, compact lid. Don’t you wish you had known about this sooner? Learn more or order.

Trivia

George Washington made whiskey! Our first president had his own whiskey distillery, Mount Vernon, in Virginia. At the time, it was one of the largest whiskey distilleries in America, producing 11,000 gallons of the stuff! You can read more about it here (and plan your visit to the distillery, which is still brewin’!).

Leave here with a laugh

A little snail was standing at the corner waiting to cross the street. He heard two turtles coming down the street from the opposite direction. They both ran their stop sign and crashed at the intersection. The police responded and when the officer arrived he saw all the turtle parts strewn about the road and knew there were no survivors. Looking around he saw the little snail standing at the corner. He walked over and looking down he asked the snail if he saw the accident happen. The little snail looked up at the officer and said, ”Oh officer, it happened so fast!”

Thanks to reader Ron Speidel for the joke!

