RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1283

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Today’s thought

“Just because your voice reaches halfway around the world doesn’t mean you are wiser than when it reached only to the end of the bar.” —Edward R. Murrow



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Clam Chowder Day!

Tip of the Day

Does your RV bathroom need an assist device?

By Jim Twamley

Many RVers need a little assistance in the bathroom, like conveniently placed grab bars which are available at hardware stores.

These are the bars you see in handicap bathrooms. Most hardware stores will stock grab bars in white or the silver brushed metal color and they can special order brass and beige. These come in handy when you’re trying to keep your balance or steady yourself while entering or exiting the shower. They are also handy when placed by the toilet. Read more.

RV Mods: An access door for your cat or dog

A lot of RVers travel with cats. These furry little bed warmers can be welcome traveling companions, but they also come with their own set of issues. For one, where does one install the cat biffy? Here are some suggestions from Russ and Tiña De Maris, long-time cat-owning RVers.

Yesterday’s featured article: RVer wants to boondock but is nervous about isolation

Reader poll

Have any of these things happened to you? Tell us here.

Quick Tip

The best wallboard anchors

“At some point, we all are going to have to secure something on the inside of our campers. I have found these self-drilling drywall anchors to be the absolute best in the RV wallboard.” Thanks for the tip, Jim Brand!

Random RV Thought

To help keep your RV fridge cold on hot days when traveling without having it turned on, place two or three frozen ice packs inside before departing. When you arrive and turn your refrigerator back on, place the ice packs back in the freezer compartment to freeze for your next journey.

Replace old outlet cover plate with Guidelight LED night lights

No more stumbling around your darkened RV headed to the bathroom in the dead of night. The SnapPower Guidelight is a plug-and-play replacement for standard plug-in night lights and hardwired lights. It installs within seconds and requires only a screwdriver to take off and replace the cover plate – no wires or batteries. Read more.

Website of the day

The best places to travel in the U.S. in March

Do you have spring fever yet? You surely will after looking at this list of the best places to visit in March. If you don’t know where your wheels are taking you next month, now is the time to start planning.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 28 percent have inspected their RV for roof leaks within the last month

• 60 percent use a built-in generator

• 23 percent live less than 50 miles from their birthplace

RECENT POLL: For every 100 nights in your RV, how often do you have a wood campfire? Tell us here.

Look out! (Road) gators ahead! We’ve all seen them and often had to dodge them. Those big old, ugly chunks of tire tread lurking out there on the interstates and highways of the country. They can potentially cause accidents or serious damage to passing vehicles. So what’s the best way to deal with an unexpected road gator? Find out here.

Trivia

Sea cucumbers are more interesting than you think. When they feel threatened, they shoot their internal organs out of their body in self-defense. It’s not fatal, though, as the organs will eventually grow back.

What alcoholic beverage makes a good shoe polisher?

A) Champagne

B) Beer

C) Gin

The answer is in yesterday’s newsletter!

Leave here with a laugh

Here’s a funny video of RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury. We’re assuming he made this while he was out on the road … alone … with, um, er, nobody really to talk to…. Click the image to play.

