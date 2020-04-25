Welcome to RVtravel.com, where you come first. Please tell your friends about us!

April 25, 2020

Editor’s corner

Our lives will be a lot different for a long time. “Normal” as we knew it will not return May 15, or anytime this summer. Maybe in a year we’ll gain some freedoms, but until a vaccine is available, how we live will be altered in ways that none of us can now imagine.

If you want to know what we are up against with the incredibly nasty virus we’re dealing with today, read the book “The Great Influenza,” the story of the 1918 Pandemic. It’s estimated that about 500 million people worldwide were infected and that between 50 and 100 million died — three to five percent of the world’s population. More than 4,500 people died in Philadelphia alone the week of Oct. 16, 1918. Local officials allowed a big parade to go on rather than cancel it, and deaths began to soar just days later.

My great-grandmother and great-uncle died in that pandemic.

Every Mayor, Congressman, Senator, Governor and the President should read this book. It’s eerie how much of what occurred then rings true today. It provided me with a far better understanding of what we’re up against and how we should deal with it. Despite the catastrophic effect self-isolation is having on the economy, there is no other way, short of a vaccine, to stop the spread of the vicious disease. COVID-19 has already taken the lives of two people I know, including our columnist and my good friend Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor. When you lose a friend or family member, the pandemic becomes all too real!

THE THOUGHT OF NOT RETURNING SOON to my previously normal life is difficult to imagine. I feel like a prisoner in my RV. I have written many times of what a charmed life I have lived. Many of us, I believe, who were born into the middle class in North America in the mid-20th century can say the same. And now, for the first time ever, our freedom has been taken from us. I don’t know about you, but I don’t like that one bit. Part of me wants to scream “unfair!” But then I remember that I am far better off than countless millions of others. I have a job, I have food and I have a comfortable place to live. How can I feel even a tiny bit of self-pity? I have no right!

The RV industry is spouting PR happy talk about how everything will soon be back to normal. That’s a nice thought, but it’s a fairy tale. How can it return to normal when there’s a virus out there that can stop us in our tracks so easily, and that has already cost more than 26 million Americans their jobs. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates that about half of all small businesses in the United States have temporarily closed their doors. Most are mom-and-pop operations, where the owners have busted their behinds for years, created jobs, and in many cases struggled financially all the while to pursue their dreams. Talk about unfair!

Most of the readers of this newsletter are of an age that makes them prime targets for infection. Personally, it will be a long time before I sit in a crowded movie theater, restaurant or sports stadium. I’m not headed to any RV shows or rallies anytime soon, and I know I am not alone.

For now, we need to hunker down at home or in our RVs, catch up on reading, maybe take up a new hobby, and be thankful that we and our families are safe.

If you think what I have written here is just a bunch of negative mumbo-jumbo, then check back in two or three months. If I am right, then you may gain some confidence in my use of a crystal ball. If I am wrong, then I will deal with the massive amount of egg on my face and toss my crystal ball into a dumpster.

For you, for now, please be careful! Be safe! Wash your hands often. And if you have a few dollars to spare, donate some to your local food bank. Oh my goodness — millions of people, through no fault of their own, have lost their jobs and suddenly can’t pay their rent or feed themselves or their children — please help them if you can.

We are all in this together! Fight the invisible enemy with all you’ve got! Let’s come out the other side as kinder, stronger, better people.

LET’S DREAM A LITTLE. . .

Most of us are stuck at home now or self-quarantined in our RV. We’re not traveling with our RVs except to go from one place to another to wait out the coronavirus threat. We think that means there’s a whole lot of daydreaming going on about where to go when things return to normal. So we have a question for you: What RV trip is at the top of your bucket list? Is it an adventure to Alaska via the Alaska Highway? Or maybe you’d rather get your kicks on Route 66? Are there National Parks you’ve never seen but yearn to? Read more and consider sharing your dream trip with your fellow RVing readers.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

Stories in tomorrow’s newsletter

• Economic forecaster predicts RV industry will travel a “long and bumpy road” to recovery.

• Almost 231,000 bridges in the U.S. need repairs – and that’s not all!

• Person who defaced sites in Death Valley NP in January turns himself in.

PLUS: Campground updates • Latest fuel prices • Latest RV recalls • Free and bargain camping locations • Reader survey • and much more …

Brain Teaser

I am an odd number. Take away a letter and I become even. What number am I?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday News newsletter.)

Last week’s Tip of the Day in RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• Cool, clear, fresh and FREE water.

• Why filter perfectly good water?

• Is it really safe to boondock?

• RV grill connection confusion.

• RV Electricity: How much power do I have?

Keep “virus-safe” at the fuel pump

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Some states are already relaxing restrictions put in place to curb coronavirus. While life may never really be the same as it was before the pandemic, one thing is clear – Americans are hankering to get back to travel. The fallout in oil prices has made for the lowest costs at the fuel pump in decades. But how can you fuel up and keep safe from COVID-19? Find out here.

Wind storm uproots trees, crushes RVs. See video (may be disturbing!)

Oh, my goodness! This truly is every RVer’s nightmare – a thunderstorm creates powerful winds blowing at 80 miles per hour. In this case, trees were ripped out by their roots, and then toppled onto RVs, trucks, cars and park buildings. Large hail damaged roofs and RVs’ siding. It happened Monday night at Wind Creek State Park in Alexander City, on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Watch the video.

Dear friends say goodbye to Gary Bunzer

By Mark Zepp

My wife, Amber, got the text message we had been fearing on April 17 at 9:50 p.m. Our dear friend had lost his month-long battle with COVID-19. Gary Bunzer was a living legend in the RV Industry. Over his decades-long career, under the byline “The RV Doctor” he wrote thousands of articles, produced numerous videos and gave countless seminars to thousands upon thousands of people on virtually anything that had to do with RVs. Continue reading.

Here’s something Gary wrote about his dad, George, a few years ago. It also gives us good insight into Gary and part of the reason why he will be missed by so many people. At the end of his tribute to his dad is a link to a song Gary wrote about him. The words could apply to Gary, as well. (He’s not the lead singer in it, but he’s playing his guitar.) A beautiful song and tribute to his dad – and to Gary, a most kind and generous man with a gentle soul.

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• “Real ID” Act may soon complicate RVers’ lives

• Hitch Pitch: Take the pain out of RV leveling

• Tire brand confusion: Who makes which RV tires and where?

• How common is RV drivers’ road rage, and what can be done about it?

Reader Poll

How would you describe your mental health in these troubled times?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Readers tell us (What we learned about you last week)

We analyze what we learned about you and fellow RVers from our reader polls and your comments.

• What is your current relationship status?

• Are you shopping more online now than a few months ago?

• For self-quarantining couples, how well are you getting along?

Who is responsible for educating the RV park idiots?

By Rosanne Drechsel

There are so many things to love about camping and just as many opportunities to enjoy it safely. … We have camped for fifty years, the most recent five years as full-timers. … We have watched, and sometimes helped with, setup and take down procedures – trying our best to educate and share helpful information. Unfortunately, again this morning we watched an RVer perform his take down and pack up procedures using techniques that made no common sense. Read more.

Dometic’s new compressor-run refrigerator. Is it right for you?

Need a new RV refrigerator – or just tired of your old-style absorption unit? Dometic may have what you need. The new DMC4101 model tosses out LP gas-fired technology for an electric compressor cooling system. Unlike residential units touted by the RV industry, Dometic says it’s reevaluated and come up with a technology especially designed for RVs – one based on a 12-volt variable speed compressor. Learn more.

This campground is top secret. Do you know where it is?

We know of an amazing, beautiful, free campground. The campsites are underneath three-tiered waterfalls, and they’re so private you can’t see your neighbors. There are doves that bring firewood straight to your door. The bears are so friendly they offer to cook and clean and wash the dishes. And the river is overflowing with trout – you don’t even need a fishing pole! Where is it?

Want to downsize? Sell your stuff on eBay

By Chris Guld

We sold our house in 2003 and moved into an RV. First we packed the RV with whatever we needed. When that was done, everything else had to go! … I can’t say it was easy – sometimes it was gut-wrenching – but when it was done we were free. Free to go where we wanted and do what we pleased. Get more tips on how to become “free” here.

RV crime video: A look back at the great L.A. motorhome chase

Stuck in the house? Getting a little bored? How many hands of solitaire can you play? If you need a few minutes of rollicking drama involving an RV, here’s your chance. May marks the one-year anniversary of a police chase across the freeways and surface streets of Los Angeles that saw a reportedly stolen Class A motorhome in a demolition derby-like chase scene. Read more and watch the chase here.

Tip: An easy windshield de-bugger!

Here’s a tip from one of our readers, A. Fisher: Bugs making suicide runs on your windshield? Get an 8-ounce (or so) container of Rain-X washer fluid additive and just add it to your windshield wiper fluid – works great without all that work! There’s also Rain-X Bug Remover (not concentrated) that does the job. Driving down the road and collecting bugs? Don’t wait for the next fuel stop – just use the windshield wipers!

California mountaintop beacon shines again to honor COVID-19 heroes

The historic beacon atop Mount Diablo in Mount Diablo State Park once again illuminates brightly in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Through the cooperative efforts of California State Parks and Save Mount Diablo, the beacon will continue to shine from sunset until sunrise each Sunday until the crisis is over. Read more.

Take a look inside this incredible retro RV!

We’ll bet you a brand-new Airstream that you’ve never seen anything as neat as this before! Arno van der Naald (in Belgium) posted these photos of his RV on the We love Old Campers and Motorhomes Facebook page. He writes, “Here [is]an impression of my ’71 Van Hool. It used to be a city bus in Brussels, Belgium. Built it 5 years ago.” He explains to a commenter that it does indeed run and drive. So cool! [I’m ready for a butterscotch malt, too thick to slurp through the straw! —Diane]

Semi sideswipes trailer – enough to ruin your whole day

With so many folks on lockdown, the road outside has been awful quiet. But digging back into history, we found this “sad tale of woe” from a couple who, last December, were minding their own business until they got an unexpected – and most unwelcome – visit from a semi-truck towing a stock trailer. Here’s the one-minute (cringe-worthy) video.

Your views from quarantine: What’s out your window? Part 2

With Emily Woodbury

👍 A few weeks ago I asked you to send us a photo of the current view out your window or door. As I mentioned when I posted the first batch of photos last week (you can see them by clicking here), I received about 200 photos (and you’re still sending them – thank you!). Not to mention the comments in last week’s post were so encouraging, I’ve decided to bring you round two. Plus, I just wanted to share more of your wonderful photos anyway. 🙂 See part 2 here.

Popular articles from last week

• Update on Virginia RV park devastated by governor’s shut down order.

• FMCA struggles to retain members and cope with lost income.

• Video: Take a spin in a toy hauler? We don’t think this is what they meant…

• Your views from quarantine: What’s out your window?

• Full-time RVers in a bind. Here’s how you can help.

• RV Electricity – Surge protectors: basic vs. advanced.

• RV Life in a Coronavirus World: A story of a converted school bus and wild cows.

• Have a good laugh: “My Self-Isolation Quarantine Diary”

• Hilarious! Couple sings, “Baby it’s COVID outside!”

• Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, April 18, 2020.

• RV Shrink: Becoming an RV “trunk popper” during the pandemic.

Let your drill clean your RV, really!

Ask the RV Shrink RV preppers in training – all about freeze-dried food Dear RV Shrink:

I noticed in the comments of last week’s column that a reader named Tumbleweed suggested RVers stock up on freeze-dried food. Have you ever tried the stuff? Is that a good idea? Does it taste like cardboard? I’ve never heard of it before, but have been looking into it. Just thought I would get your two cents’ worth. —Future Prepper in Peoria Read the RV Shrink’s two cents’ worth. You must keep road flares in the RV for emergency

RV Education 101

Determining your RV’s pivot point

With Mark Polk

It doesn’t matter if you are driving a motorhome or towing a trailer, every vehicle has a pivot point. The pivot point is a fixed point on the vehicle at which the vehicle rotates around when making a turn. It sounds more complicated than it is. Read more.

RV Electricity

What’s all the noise about generators?

Dear Mike,

Are the so called RV-Ready generators any quieter than the contractor generators you’re always talking about? The salesman at the store says they are, but I’m a little leery of spending my hard-earned money on something that’s going to be too loud to use while boondocking. I’ve already added solar panels, but I might need to run a generator for an hour a day to charge my batteries if the sun doesn’t shine. …

Read the rest of the question and Mike’s response.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

How much power do I have? A reader wonders why the circuit breaker keeps tripping in the house from a trailer hooked up in backyard where wife, a health care provider, is staying to protect her family.

RV Tire Safety

Can a tire blowout be “contained”?

Every few months someone posts a question on one of the numerous RV Forums Roger Marble monitors, asking if it is possible to prevent the damage done to the RV when a tire fails and has a belt separation or comes apart from a sidewall Run Low Flex failure. Here’s a bunch of information on that topic, as well as on the use of a TPMS.

Building an RV Park

We’re still waiting!

By Machelle James

I have to admit, writing an article for you every two weeks is sometimes a challenge. Since everything is still frozen financially, we continue to do work that we can on our own. We have pulled out more than 20 tree roots with the help of our friends that have their RVs up here to visit when they can. Read more.

The RV Kitchen

Baked Oatmeal

Bake your breakfast. Assemble this dish a day ahead only if you wish. It’s creamier if soaked overnight. Then have that first cup of coffee while waiting for this hearty breakfast to come out of the oven. It’s very rich in fiber. As little as a scant cupful, topped with milk or yogurt, is a fill-up. Get the recipe. [This sounds delicious! Can’t wait to try it! —Diane]

The Digital RVer

Isn’t it time to start that travel blog you’ve been talking about?

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

Most RVers keep notes of some kind when they travel – maybe in a paper notebook, maybe on Facebook, maybe by sending out emails. You’ve been meaning to put them all together, maybe even make a book out of them, right? During this pandemic with orders to Stay Home, you might just have the time to do it. Find out how simple it is here.

Back in the day…

What do you know about the history of RVing? RV history expert Al Hesselbart shares some fascinating stories:

• Aviation pioneers and the early RVs

• The history of motorized RVs

• The evolution of campgrounds

• The early RV visionaries

• Sheldon Coleman, building a gear empire

Reader letters

Dear editor:

What might be the early prognosis for campers in June, July, August and September across the nation? I had plans for a trip on the Mother Road in July from Joliet, IL, to Oatman, AZ, then north to Vegas, Tahoe, N/E Washington state, Southern Idaho, Utah, and East on I-70 to Ohio. Would you think this might come to fruition? —C.A. Ramkey

Dear C.A.

You could probably do the trip, but it would be difficult to find places to stay, and many businesses, museums, parks, etc., will likely still be closed, which I think would lead to a lot of frustration. I’d highly recommend postponing the trip for a year.

Trivia

The word “whiskey” comes from Ireland and Scotland. The Gaelic word usquebaugh is an adaptation of the Latin phrase aqua vitae, which translates to “water of life.” The earliest account of making whiskey is in Scotland in 1494. By the way, Scots and Canadians spell whiskey without the e; the Irish and Americans spell it with the e.

Bumper sticker of the week

Turn signals – not just for smart people. —Thanks to Jaye Jeffress!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to diane(at)RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

This is it. The day your dogs have been waiting for. The day they realize their owners can’t leave the house and they get you 24/7. Dogs are rejoicing everywhere. Cats are contemplating suicide.

Worth Pondering

“A lie can travel half-way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” —Mark Twain (Thanks to Tom Speirs!) [Editor: And that was even before the internet!]

WHAT IS IT? (from above) A rug beater, of course. They were used from about 1880 through the 1920s for cleaning carpets and area rugs. The rugs were hauled outside, hung over a line, and pounded on with the beater until the dirt and dust were gone.

