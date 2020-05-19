RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Issue 1343

Today’s thought

“The best index to a person’s character is how he treats people who can’t do him any good, and how he treats people who can’t fight back.” ― Abigail Van Buren

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Devil’s Food Cake Day!

Tip of the Day

Slideouts operating erratically? Here’s probably why

If you find the slideouts in your RV start and stop on their own when you hold the switch, here’s a possible reason: In many RVs the slideouts have an auto-resetting fuse. It is called auto-resetting because it opens when the electrical current draw gets too high. Then, in a few seconds, it cools off and closes the circuit, and the slide starts moving again.

Sometimes this will happen as the RV ages and slides move less smoothly than when new. In other RVs, the slides do this almost from day one. In the latter case, the manufacturer has used too light a fuse or relay board for the application. Continue reading.

Ten ways to make your RV safer

You might have heard the phrase “Better safe than sorry.” With a few minutes of your time and a safety checklist for things in, on and under your RV, you can prevent many accidents and dangerous practices. Learn more.

Reader poll

Would you stay at a campground if required to wear a mask when outdoors?

Quick Tip

Dinette cushions sliding around?



Here are two possible solutions: Apply “lines” of silicone caulk in a pattern across the “back” of the sliding cushy. Let the caulk dry before setting back into place – the dry caulk acts as a snubber. Or attach sticky-back hook-and-loop tape to both the cushion and the surface it should “stick” to.

Random RV Thought

The term “RV withdrawal” might be applied to pulling one’s RV out of the driveway or storage area. But it might be better applied to the anxious feeling one gets when deprived of RVing for an extended period of time. Is anyone experiencing this right now?

Neat! Monocular telescope connects to phone

Website of the day

Build a DIY campfire pit

Here’s a fun idea: build your own campfire pit! Here’s an easy step-by-step process of how to get it done.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 24 percent are afraid of heights, and 22 percent are afraid of things like spiders, bees, insects and/or snakes

• 12 percent are employed full-time, but 78 percent are retired

• 21 percent were between the ages of 20-30 when they bought their first RV

Groovy Winnebago commercial from 1973

See Winnebago’s “new” lineup including the Minnie Winnie (“the first mini-motorhome good enough to wear the Flying W”). Watch the video.

Check for gas leaks often by using this!

Trivia

You can hear a blue whale’s heartbeat from up to two miles away. The animal’s heart weighs about 400 pounds – the weight of a piano.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our dog Riley is an 8-yr-old yellow lab mix that was a rescue and we adopted. Riley likes long walks and eating almost anything, especially his treats. He was caught playing hockey with his ‘friends’ and was given 5 for fighting and 2 for cross-checking.” — Andrew Kapusta Jr.

Leave here with a laugh

Q. What’s the best thing to take to the desert?

A. A thirst-aid kit!

