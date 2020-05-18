RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 18, 2020

Issue 1342

Today’s thought

“Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy.” ― Anne Frank



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National No Dirty Dishes Day!

Tip of the Day

Get your feet wet: Rent an RV

RVing can be a lot like checking out the swimming pool. Some folks are brazen enough to launch themselves out into the water like a cannon ball, others gingerly stick their toes in the water and make a gradual immersion. If you want to try out the RV lifestyle without major financial risk, consider renting a rig and trying it out. Here are some tips on what NOT to do.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Taming the air conditioner energy hog. A reader asks Mike if there is a big a difference between 30-amp and 50-amp power, and why air conditioners are such energy hogs.

Want cold food & drinks? Keep your RV refrigerator happy!

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, wrote this article while serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

RVers are fortunate to enjoy a wonderful lifestyle – and the equipment that makes it possible. This includes the RV absorption refrigerator, which is completely different from the machines we have at “home.” Here are some things you can do to help keep the RV refrigerator running at peak efficiency for many years. Learn more.

Reader poll

How many miles have you driven or towed your RV in the last 30 days?

Are you an RV water whiz? You need these gadgets!

If you’ll be camping in a park with “city water,” that is, water from a faucet, there are some good accessories to keep in your RV storage compartment. These can make your visit easier – even safer – for your rig. They’re inexpensive and you’ll bless yourself for having them when you need them. Continue reading.

Readers tell us

Remove ticks easily from people or pets!

This highly rated Tick Twister Remover Set will remove ticks, large and small, without squeezing them, reducing the risk of infection. It does not leave the mouthparts of the tick in the skin. It’s the safest and easiest way to remove ticks and in just a few seconds, and it helps prevent Lyme Disease. Keep one of these in your RV. Learn more or order.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Quick Tip

Your RV’s holding tank is alive!

Enzyme-based, bacteria-infused blends prove to be the most effective type of tank additive. These blends digest the odor-causing molecules at the source inside the waste tanks, eliminating odors rather than masking them.

Some treatments may consist of harmful chemicals like formaldehyde. Avoid these if possible. Many state parks, campgrounds, and dump stations ban RV holding tank evacuation because of this.

To a certain extent, RV holding tanks are living, thriving environments. Antibacterial soaps, detergents or DIY treatments can destroy the “good bugs” that are beneficial in helping the elimination of odors.

Avoid black tank blockages by using copious amounts of fresh water during each flushing of solid waste. Be sure to cover the bottom of each holding tank with fresh water after each evacuation. Do not store the RV for lengthy periods with contents still in the tank.

Dirty contacts? DeoxIT!

Here’s a comment from our electrical specialist, Mike Sokol: “I’ve used DeoxIT for decades on my pro-sound gear. We use it on speaker connectors, power connectors such as cam-lok and twist-lock plugs (just like RV power), volume controls, gold-plated circuit boards (like in RV refrigerator control boards), etc. There are several different versions of DeoxIT depending on if you want built-in lubricant for potentiometers, or gold contact refurbishing or simply oxidation removal.” Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

This is a good habit to get into: When you plop down in your seat in the RV (driver or passenger), the first thing you should do before you start the ignition to drive away is to stand back up and go check that the fridge and all cupboard doors are closed. If something is open, you’ll have a big mess on your hands.

Website of the day

Ways to make money from the road

Here’s a list from our friends at Wholesale Warranties that features different ways couples have found to make money while on the road in their RV. The RV-related businesses these people run are pretty neat, too.

#911F

Have a screen with a tear or rip? This screen-repair tape is amazing!

Trivia

The pleats in a chef’s hat, technically called a toque, represent a chef’s level of experience. The more pleats, the more the chef had mastered. At one time there were 100 pleats, which meant that the chef knew how to cook an egg 100 ways. Chef’s hats today don’t have 100 pleats, but they do still signify a chef’s level of experience.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Molly. She likes to blow the horn in our class B RV whenever she sees other dogs..or people…or squirrels.” — Wendy Dixon. Columbia, Maryland

Leave here with a laugh

