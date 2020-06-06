Welcome to RVtravel.com, the newsletter that cares. Please tell your friends about us!

June 6, 2020

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

I

am writing to you from my motorhome parked for the next few days in an orange grove in central California. Just to the east is one of California’s largest ranches. As you can see in the photo, its hillside is barren, covered with dried grass. I can’t see a single living thing. It’s 102 degrees now at 3 p.m., and there’s no shade up there, so that may be why.

Finally, after nearly seven months on the road, Gail and I are headed home to Seattle where we hope to cool off. We’ve been dealing with temperatures in the mid-90s (at times over 100) for a month now and the 80s and 90s the month before. It’s been warm since January, when we arrived in Arizona, where we planned to stay a few weeks and then return home. By the time we do return, we will have enjoyed about five months of “summer.” I’ve worn long pants only two days in all that time.

LITTLE DID WE KNOW when we left home that the coronavirus would arrive. The nursing home in Kirkland, only a few miles from where we live, was Ground Zero for the initial outbreak. We decided to stay away to see how things unfolded.

On Wednesday, we left Barstow and the Mojave Desert and drove state route 58 over the Tehachapi Mountains to Bakersfield in California’s great Central Valley. The night before we left, a 4.0 earthquake struck about 25 miles from us. Our RV rolled a little, and that was it.

Then, only a few hours after arriving here in Lindsay, near Fresno, at my aunt’s small ranch, the earth shook again. This time it felt like her home had been lifted off its foundation about an inch and then dropped right back. Luckily, there was no damage but the 5.5 quake, about 60 miles east from us, was unnerving.

I HAVE EXPERIENCED dozens of earthquakes, nearly all very mild. My main concern is always about how much damage they caused where they occurred. I was 100 miles from San Francisco when the devastating Loma Prieta earthquake struck in 1989. The sidewalk in front of my home buckled and I experienced some motion sickness. But most quakes in my life have been barely noticeable, so I take them in stride.

If you want to live dangerously (just kidding), book a space in an RV park near Hollister, California, where earthquakes are recorded virtually every day. In the last 365 days, 823 earthquakes have been recorded in or near the small central California community. Most are so mild you don’t even feel them.

THE PAVEMENT WAS TERRIBLE Wednesday on stretches of state route 58 between the Mojave Desert, through the mountains, and Bakersfield. The pavement had so many potholes, cracks, truck-caused grooves and uneven patch work that it occurred to me that my RV was experiencing an “earthquake” that dwarfed the one Mother Nature had provided the night before. I was worried an axle would break. I am not kidding!

Our highways are getting more banged up every year. It’s no wonder that our RVs need repairs so often; they get tossed around, shaken and jolted so badly you wonder how they stay together, especially the cheap ones held together with glue and staples. I’ve experienced terrible roads all over the country. I wonder how much worse they’ll be in 10 years. Local, state and the federal governments do not have enough money and other resources to improve them; I guess we’ll have to make do.

That’s it for this week.

Be safe, and send a little money off to a local food bank if you want a dose of “feel good” dopamine!

Oh, speaking of Bakersfield, we passed two interesting streets as we drove through town: Buck Owens Boulevard and Merle Haggard Drive. Both country music legends were from Bakersfield.

READER ASSIGNMENT

Your assignment this week: Write an essay of 400-500 words that addresses this subject: “Why I bought my first RV.” Was it for summer vacations with your young family, road trips, to live in full-time, or as temporary housing on a temporary work assignment? Or for another reason? We’ll publish as many of your articles as we can. Submit here.

Did you miss my essay last Sunday? Sales of RVs are booming. Why? What does that mean?

Stories in tomorrow's newsletter

• Camping World deals big blow to Hershey RV Show by pulling out.

• Recalls issued on Coachmen, Pursuit, Keystone RVs and others from Forest River.

• Good deals aplenty for new trucks now two years old.

• Can you help find a Vibe travel trailer stolen in Missouri City, TX, and a Jayco Flight stolen in Liberty Hill, TX?

PLUS: Campground updates • Latest fuel prices • Upcoming RV shows • Latest RV recalls • Free and bargain camping locations • Reader survey • and much more …

Last week's Tip of the Day in RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• Finding space for the traveling cat litter box.

• When should you service your transmission?

• RV Education 101: Keep your RV electric steps operating smoothly.

• How to fix small roof punctures, cracks and tears.

• Be super-careful with gas can usage.

Would you pay $800,000 to live at this luxury RV resort?

Motorcoach Country Club in Indio, California, near Palm Springs, was named the top luxury RV resort in the U.S. in USA Today’s 2019 Readers’ Choice rankings. Have you seen this place? It sits on 80 acres and has 400 RV sites, which sell from between $56,000 and $800,000, not to mention the monthly membership fee is about $550, or about $6,600 per year. Read more (and drool) here.

Boondocking in a coronavirus world. Part 1: Why?

By Dave Helgeson

I have touted the many benefits of boondocking for years. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, I have discovered even more reasons to choose boondocking over more conventional campsites like campgrounds and RV parks. Read the many reasons here.

Your RVing dreams revealed, last chapter

A few weeks ago we asked readers to tell us about their dreams of future RV travel. We’ve dealt out a few at a time, and here’s the last installment – one with a moral for all of us. Our thanks to all of you who shared. This installment is especially touching.

Run your RV air conditioner with a small generator

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• Don’t make these mistakes at National Parks

• How to minimize “thermal checking” damage to your RV’s fiberglass

• Expect the unexpected when traveling

• RVer Safety: What if you protect yourself but are then arrested?

• Lemon law attorney issues warning to the RV industry

Brain Teaser

It’s in the church, but not in the steeple; It’s in the person, but not in the people; It’s in the oyster, but not in the shell; It’s in the clapper, but not in the bell. What is it?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday News newsletter.)

Reader Poll

Will your next RV trip in the USA be to a destination east or west of the Mississippi River?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

The most popular poll in this past week's RV Daily Tips newsletter:

If you could go back in time to the day you bought your RV, would you wait and buy another RV or keep the one you bought? Learn how 2,000 of our readers responded here.

Kansas junkyard is a gold mine for trucks, RV relics

One person’s junkyard full of rusted classics is another person’s pot of potential automotive or RV gold. At least the owner of a junkyard in Great Bend, Kansas, full of cars, trucks and RVs in various states of disrepair, hopes that’s the case. Read more.

How to RV with chickens

We are not kidding! This is a serious article with excellent advice. We bring it to you with great pride believing you have never read an article on this subject in any other RV periodical. One line of advice from the article, as an example of what you will learn: “It’s easier than one might think to feed chickens a balanced diet while on the road.” Okay, that’s the teaser. Read the story here.

Let your lights shine – with less power from your batteries

Boondockers – those who by definition “camp in the boonies,” away from utility hookups – have to be careful of their precious resources. One of the biggest pains is “running out of power.” Lighting up the inside of the rig can consume a lot of juice in a short period of time. Russ and Tiña De Maris tell us how they’ve upgraded their interior lighting and cut down on battery usage in the process. Read more.

Finding space for the traveling cat litter box

Much has been written on the topic of traveling with dogs, but what about our feline friends? Most importantly, where do you find the space in your RV to store the litter box? Here’s some advice.

Remove ticks easily from people or pets!

Do not miss this video. It’s only about 10 seconds long. It’s a gut-buster!

If you want a great laugh, watch this short video of a “Grandpa” trying to decide which variety of wine he wants. We will not tell you more other than there is an unusual twist to this that will leave you howling with laughter! Bet you can’t just watch it once! Watch the video here.

Avoid smacking low bridges with this new 2021 road atlas

The new edition of the premier guide to off-limit highways for large RVs will soon be published for 2021. While it’s designed for big rig truckers, it should be a must-have for RVers who travel in unfamiliar territory with recreation vehicles over about 11 feet tall. Learn more.

This artist sees the RV and automotive future

Steven M. Johnson is a cartoonist with a fondness for the absurd, often when drawing cars, trucks and RVs. With astute detail, humor and poignancy, he’s a purveyor of futuristic ideas. It’s usually all silly, except for when it’s not. Learn more and see two of his RV concepts — fascinating!

Safety device helps prevent RV refrigerator fires

Popular articles from last week

• RV buyers: Never fall for this RV sales gimmick!

• So I’m a Peeping Tom, am I? One reader thinks so. From editor Chuck Woodbury.

• Show up at this RV park wearing a mask and you’ll be considered a criminal!

• Very important safety message for our readers.

• Six months after Texas RV murder arrests – What now?

• Brand-new RV is barely off the lot when it starts falling apart.

• Use your RV air conditioner in low-power situations.

• RVelectricity – First-Timer’s primer on Hot-Skin Voltage.

• What works when your housey is lousy with mousies?

• Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, May 30, 2020.

Resources

Our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • Budget RV Travel • RV Videos • RV Coronavirus News • plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

The RV Show USA

Listen each Wednesday evening on Facebook or YouTube for the live taping of America’s only syndicated radio program about RVing.

Directory of RV parks with storm shelters

In case you’re on the road with your RV and the weather report is showing a tornado headed your way, have this list handy.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

Stuck with a lemon RV? Contact Ron Burdge, America’s premier RV lemon law attorney.

Ask the RV Shrink RV spare tire dilemma – How to reach it? Dear RV Shrink:

My husband has a spare tire problem and it is not just his belly. We travel part of the year with our pickup camper. It is the biggest one made and extends out over the back of our truck. We had a flat tire and he couldn’t get the spare out from under the truck. … —Flat Out Worried in Flagstaff Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice. HEADS UP: Today, June 6, is free fishing day in Texas. No state license required. If you’re in Maryland then you can fish free today, then again on June 13 and July 4.

RV Education 101

Always look for water damage when buying a used RV

With Mark Polk

The first thing I look for on a used RV is water damage. Water damage is quite common on used RVs. There are several reasons for this, but the leading causes are exposure to the elements, and the seams and sealants on RVs flex and move until there is a small crack or opening that water can penetrate. Read more.

RV Electricity

Testing for a dangerous hot-skin voltage

Dear Mike,

I’ve recently bought my first RV (used). While parked at my house on an extension cord (GFCI-protected 20-amp garage circuit), I was crawling around underneath and felt the hair on my neck stand on end while close to the axle. It was noticeable, but I wrote it off as static electricity from my wife running a carpet shampooer inside the unit. A few days later I stumbled upon your hot skin article and it spooked me. Since then I’ve done the following tests: … Continue reading the letter and Mike’s potentially life-saving advice.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Are power strips dangerous? A reader questions if power strips are safe, after one melted when an electric griddle was plugged into it.

Sign up for Mike’s popular and informative RV Electricity group on Facebook.

Be like Mike Sokol, use silicone!

RV Tire Safety

Beware of tire advertising claims

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

I read this recently on an RV forum: “I am using Carlisle Radial Trail HD Trailer Tire … I think it is a good tire for my trailer. These tires have an added protection against the heat with built-in weathering and ozone protection. … Additionally, these tires have interconnected tread blocks that I find encouraging. …” Read the rest of the claim and Roger’s skeptical response.

Building an RV Park

We had visitors!

By Machelle James

With our state beginning to open up again, we have been able to see our friends again! Living up here, out of the heat, has been truly a blessing to us. We have had more visitors these past two weeks and we love it! We have all been so isolated for so long that it was good to see our old friends. Firemen and wild horses and UTVs – Oh My!

The RV Kitchen

Bacon Bubble Bread

Roles for your rolls. One package of store-bought rolls plays a dozen roles in your RV meal planning. And you don’t have to light the oven. Try different seasoning blends in the butter … Melt a different cheese over the rolls each time. The variations are endless. When any meal calls for hot rolls, pull out a package and let your creativity do the rest. Get the recipe.

The Digital RVer

Take a picture of QR codes to scan later

[We’ve] all been asked to scan a QR code at some point in time. That’s how you can get a discount coupon at a store, or get more information about a product from a print ad, or make an appointment at a hair salon, etc. There are so many uses for QR codes. All iPhones and many Android phones can now scan these codes with just the camera that came built in with the phone. … But, what if you see a QR code that you want to keep and scan later? Find out how simple it is to do here. (Includes tutorial video.)

Facebook Groups of Interest

• Colorado RV Camping Group

• Mold Avoiders On The Road to Recovery Camping And Rving

• African American Fulltime RV-ing (#AAFTRV)

PLUS OUR OWN GROUPS: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • Budget RV Travel • RV Videos • RV Coronavirus News



Readers’ Pet of the Day

Wanted to share a little bit about our little girl Lulu, who died a month ago at age 13. She has a big place in our hearts. You couldn’t help but smile when looking at her. Someone once said that she had personality coming out of her ears. One little girl yelled, “Mommy, look! This doggie has pigtails!” She loved everyone and always wanted to say hi. She had the cutest habits. Every morning at the front door I would say, “Lu are you going to stretch?” She would put out her front paws and bend down, then the rear ones. In the evening if we were having a cocktail, we would say, “Lu do you want to have a toast with us?” She would come over and take a drink out of her water bowl, which needed to have ice. We will miss her forever. — Fran Klimowski Pets featured in this past week’s RV Daily Tips:

• Monday: Gabby • Tuesday: Maya • Wednesday: Zoe • Thursday: Chico • Friday: Cameo

A poem from a reader: “To get a pet”

Janet Jackson is one of our long-time readers. She is currently incarcerated in Illinois. This poem was handwritten and mailed to us. (We love it.) Read it here.

Trivia

Neil Armstrong’s astronaut application arrived a week past the deadline. A friend slipped the tardy form in with the others.

Joke of the Week

Worth Pondering

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” —Helen Keller

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

RV Travel staff

CONTACT US at editor@RVtravel.com

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Emily Woodbury, Russ and Tiña De Maris. Contributing writers: Mike Sokol, Richard Mallery, Roger Marble, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, Bob Difley, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Social media director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

FOREVER IN OUR MEMORIES — OUR STAFF MEMBER IN HEAVEN, Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

• Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Tom and Lois Speirs • Alan Warren • Steve Barnes + others who we will add later.

