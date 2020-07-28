RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Issue 1393

Today’s thought

“There is nothing so American as our national parks. The scenery and the wildlife are native. The fundamental idea behind the parks is native. It is, in brief, that the country belongs to the people, that it is in process of making for the enrichment of the lives of all of us. The parks stand as the outward symbol of the great human principle.”— Franklin D. Roosevelt



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Milk Chocolate Day!

On this day in history: 1896 – The city of Miami, Florida, is incorporated.

Tip of the Day

Tips on cleaning your RV roof

What you need to know to prevent damage

Cleaning your roof is an important part of RV maintenance that you should do in the spring and at regular intervals throughout the year. Here we want to emphasize how critical it is to follow your manufacturer’s recommendations and use an appropriate cleaner for the type of roof and the type of stains you are trying to remove. Continue reading this important information from Dicor Corporation.

Make sure your RV drinking water is safe

There are two kinds of RVers: those that drink raw water right out of the tap and those that don’t. For those of us that do drink water from the tap and spend a lot of time on the road and in questionable locations, here are some measures that have kept Boondock Bob Difley and his wife free of waterborne illnesses. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Keep that RV going straight down the road

Reader poll

Do you own a lawnmower?

Today’s secret phrase: Phil’s flyswatter was defective.

Quick Tip

Neat tip for parking your RV

From David Crymes: “I went to Harbor Freight Tools and bought some cheap orange colored straps. I marked the length of my driver side slide so I would know where to place it. I then stretch them out so I have a visual where I want the tires. I put these straps right behind the driver seat for quick access. Parking is so much easier. The only time I have problems is when I get too lazy to pull them out, thinking ‘This will be easy.’ I usually end up cockeyed in the site with no reference line.” Thanks, David!

Check out this pickup truck that drives upside-down… really!

Website of the day

AAA Digest of Motor Laws

“The AAA Digest of Motor Laws is an online compendium of laws and rules related to driving and owning a motor vehicle in the United States and Canada.” Good reference source as you’re traveling around North America.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 14 percent say they try to attend all their high school reunions

• 9 percent post videos to YouTube, but rarely

• 72 percent have buried a pet in their yard

Recent poll: Has a mouse, rat or squirrel ever taken up residence in your RV?

Trivia

On statues, a horse’s legs tell how its rider died, if a military hero. For example, if the horse has both its front legs in the air, then that means the person died in battle. If the horse only has one of its front legs in the air, the person died of wounds from a battle. And, if the horse doesn’t have any legs in the air, it means the person died from natural causes.

*Is it true that up until recently, beer was considered a soft drink in Russia? We told you in yesterday’s issue.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Stewie the dog hanging out at the beach. We adopted Stewie at our local SPCA and have enjoyed his smiling face ever since.” — Matt Simpson-Weber

Leave here with a laugh

We wonder if the police officer who responded to this call could hold back a smile.

