RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 30, 2020

Issue 1395

Today’s thought

“I never travel without my diary. One should always have something sensational to read on the train.” — Oscar Wilde

On this day in history: 1962 – The Trans-Canada Highway, the longest national highway in the world, is officially opened.

Tip of the Day

Don’t feed the mosquitoes – Protecting yourself from insects

By Greg Illes

Let’s face it – the lovely forests and streams that we all enjoy when we are out-and-about are fantastic havens for all manner of obnoxious bugs. Flies, ticks and mosquitoes are not only at the top of the annoying list, but also the most likely to spread uncomfortable or even serious diseases.

Whether it’s peace or health or both, we all strive to keep those pesky bugs away from ourselves and our loved ones — but it’s not always an easy task. Get some tips here.

Can you be shocked by camping near high power lines?

Mike Sokol has the answer in this short video. You’ll be surprised at what he says. Hint: If you park your RV beneath some really high power lines it could be electrified to 10,000 volts or so. Sound scary? Watch the two-minute video to see if you should be concerned.

Yesterday’s featured article: Avoiding “mysterious” RV battery deaths

Reader poll

How good is your singing voice?

Quick Tip

Use a fan against mosquitoes

Daniel P. adds new ammunition to the war on mosquitoes. Daniel says he spotted information in a publication that suggests you ditch the DEET and just turn on a fan. Not only does the breeze make it hard for the mosquito to land and start a drilling operation, it also minimizes the concentration of carbon dioxide in your area – a “calling card” for the nasty little insects. Thanks, Daniel!

Website of the day

The best craft brewery in each state

Love beer? This is the list for you! Find the best craft brewery in all 50 states, and start collecting those cool pint glasses. Just remember, you probably have to back up the rig (not to mention drive it too) when you leave, so watch that beer intake!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent do not wear gloves while dumping their holding tank

• 14 percent listen to podcasts often

• 42 percent believe that humans will travel to Mars within the next 20 years

Trivia

Malta is the only European country to have never experienced below-freezing temperatures (anything below 32 degrees Fahrenheit). Sounds like we’ve found your next winter destination!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Meet RIGBY (male) & RORY (female). Joy beyond explanation. They are always hungry & never miss an opportunity to snatch food. We had bought a half dozen bagels & they were in a paper bag. We ran a quick errand & returned home only to find our bagels were gone as well as the bag! These fur babies shed beyond belief; if I could have attached permanently their hair to my head I could have dreadlocks to the floor. That said, we would not trade them for the world.” — Mac

Leave here with a laugh

If you see me talking to myself this week, I’m having a parent-teacher conference.

