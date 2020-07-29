RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Issue 1394

Today’s thought

“Failure is the condiment that gives success its flavor.” — Truman Capote

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Lasagna Day!

On this day in history: 1958 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs into law the National Aeronautics and Space Act, which creates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Tip of the Day

Pay attention to interest rate when buying an RV

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Get the best interest rate possible when buying an RV. Interest rates affect what your monthly payment is, and the total amount you pay for the RV if you keep it for the full term of the loan. Find out what the current interest rates are, and if you have above average credit don’t settle for a higher-than-average interest rate on your RV loan. It pays dividends to do your homework on interest rates, before signing on the dotted line.

• How to Buy the Right RV and Save Thousands.

Avoiding “mysterious” RV battery deaths

A dead RV battery is always a frustration, and oftentimes a mystification. Why did it die? There are “things” that happen, and we’re all familiar with them. Even with everything in its place there are mysterious causes of battery failure. We’re not talking about UFOs landing on your RV roof and taking a jump-start for their warp drive. We’re talking parasites. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Make sure your RV drinking water is safe

Today’s secret phrase: Mel was shocked at Erma’s dress.

Reader poll

How long have you known your closest friend?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Hang up the heavy stuff!

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some on Amazon here.

Quick Tip

Travel with all RV windows closed on road trips



On road trips, make sure you travel with all RV windows closed. This will help keep fumes outside and prevent dust from entering the living area. In addition, any open rear windows may suck unwanted fumes and odors into the RV. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Website of the day

The best RV rental companies of 2020

Thinking about renting an RV? Check out this list of the best rental companies of 2020. You’ll know where to look after reading this.

#926-1

Protect your RV “pigtail”

That 7-way connector on your travel trailer or fifth wheel is a critical component. When not plugged into your tow rig, the thing is susceptible to the onslaught of dirt, rain and even bugs. Here’s a plug cover that slips right over your precious plug and keeps out the crud. One user says, “This works perfectly to keep the plug on my RV clear. I remove it when not in use and place it in my ‘RV emergency tool kit.’ This way, it’s not knocked around when driving.” Learn more or order.

Trivia

“Mountain Dew” was a slang term for Moonshine (specifically the kind that was brewed in the mountains). The sugary soda we drink today was originally marketed as a chaser for whiskey.

*Yesterday we told you an interesting fact about horse statues. Read it here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Samantha Q. Pussycat in her favorite space!” — Judy Kruppa

Leave here with a laugh

A police recruit was asked during the exam, “What would you do if you had to arrest your own mother?” He answered, “Call for backup.”

