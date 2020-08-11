RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 11, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

“Own only what you can always carry with you: know languages, know countries, know people. Let your memory be your travel bag.” — Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

RV fueling etiquette at the truck stop

By Jim Twamley

We RVers often use truck stops for refueling because they are designed for large rigs and it seems that RVs are getting larger every year. Did you know that there is a proper way to use a truck stop refueling station?

When you are finished filling up your tanks and washing your windows, you should pull your rig forward enough to allow the truck or RV behind you to pull in and begin refueling.

Once you pull forward, then you can go into the truck stop store pick up a soda and pay the cashier for the hundreds of dollars worth of fuel you just pumped.

This simple courtesy will go a long way in helping with RVer/trucker relations.

The mystery of the melting RV cover

Here’s a situation that you have likely never encountered: a brand-new RV cover, in this case a high-quality one from ADCO to cover a 37-foot travel trailer, that began to melt in an arc-shaped pattern across the cover for no apparent reason. What caused it? Find out here.

Nine easy steps to holding down fuel costs

Don’t run from bears…

Editor’s note: We recently found this on the National Park Service Facebook page about what to do if you see a bear. We thought we’d share!

Do not run from bears or push your slower friends down in attempts of saving yourself.⁣⁣

⁣⁣If you come upon a stationary bear, move away slowly and sideways; this allows you to keep an eye on the bear and avoid tripping. Moving sideways is also non-threatening to bears. Do NOT run, but if the bear follows, stop and hold your ground. Like dogs, they will chase ﬂeeing animals. Do NOT climb a tree. Both grizzlies and black bears can climb trees.⁣⁣ Do NOT push down a slower friend (even if you think the friendship has run its course).

⁣⁣Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone. ⁣⁣Identify yourself by making noise so the bear knows you are a human and not prey. The bear may come closer or stand on its hind legs to get a better look or smell. A standing bear is usually curious, not threatening.⁣⁣

Don’t swelter in your RV anymore!

At RVtravel.com we don’t see too many products that we go nuts over, but the SoftStartRV is a game changer. Here’s what it can do:

• Run two air conditioners on a 30-amp hookup.

• Run one air conditioner using only a small portable generator.

• Run one air conditioner on 20-amp household current.

• Run an air conditioner or two using your onboard inverter system. Read more.

Mice in the RV? Try mint oil. Read about it here.

All For Good

One of the largest sources for volunteer positions, simply type in your nearest town or city and see hundreds of opportunities appear.

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent say more than one pet sleeps in bed with them at night.

• 10 percent play either board or card games all the time.

• 33 percent say their favorite way to eat a potato is baked. Their least favorite form of eating potatoes is potato chips.

Every day in the United States about 84.8 million people, 37 percent of the population, consume fast food.

The U.S. has all five of Earth's what?

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here are Lacey & Zoey, two well-traveled pets we rescued from an animal shelter several years ago. Lacey is part Pomeranian and part Chihuahua, while Zoey is a full Pom. These guys love RVing about as much as we do, so much so that they hop in the motorhome frequently when it’s parked in our driveway at home. Every time I go out to do some work or just take things to the RV they hop in, ready to go. We’ve taken them cross-country and into Canada.” — Tad & Sharyn Fogel, Brevard, NC

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

Leave here with a laugh

Spilling a beer is the adult equivalent of losing a balloon.

