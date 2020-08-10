RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 10, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Tip of the Day

Solar RVing in the shade

By Bob Difley

If you like to boondock away from the beaten track, summertime camping often means looking for a bit of shade to help keep cool. But if your power comes by way of solar panels, you’ll be in the world of trade-offs – shade means less solar power. Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Can I swap in a lithium battery?

Dear Mike,

The sales guy at the local RV shop tells me I can just drop in a lithium battery to replace my pair of old Trojan lead-acid batteries, but I’m suspicious. Is there anything else I should check to make sure this works? Can I replace two 6-volt batteries with a single 12-volt battery, and will it give me more power, as this guy suggests? —Derick

Read Mike’s answer.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Nine easy steps to holding down fuel costs

In an article in the Financial Edge newsletter from Investopedia.com, Jean Folger points out these nine effective ways to increase your gas mileage by driving more efficiently. This can be even more timely and important as projections for fuel prices appear to be on the rise, and unexpected “outside” events and forces of nature can dramatically alter the fuel price landscape overnight. Learn more.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Quick Tip

Sanitize that faucet!

Before you connect your water hose to the RV park’s water faucet be sure to sanitize the faucet first. I use a spray bottle with a 50/50 mix of water and bleach. I run some water out it then spray it real well then run some more water. Then I connect my hose.

In the photo, you can see that our neighbor had their dog tied up to a tree within reach of our faucet and pedestal (and you know what that means!). Thanks for the tip, Howard Sc8

