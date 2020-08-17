RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 17, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1407

Today’s thought

“As the years pass, I am coming more and more to understand that it is the common, everyday blessings of our common everyday lives for which we should be particularly grateful. They are the things that fill our lives with comfort and our hearts with gladness — just the pure air to breathe and the strength to breathe it; just warmth and shelter and home folks; just plain food that gives us strength; the bright sunshine on a cool day; and a cool breeze when the day is warm.” — Laura Ingalls Wilder

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Massachusetts Day!

On this day in history: 1907 – Pike Place Market, a popular tourist destination and registered historic district in Seattle, opened.



Tip of the Day

When boondocking, do you have a backup plan if something fails in the RV?

By Dave Helgeson

Self-reliance is part of the attraction for many who RV: the ability to go where you want, when you want, taking care of your own needs along the way. Self-reliant RVers have no problem camping without hookups. Many enjoy the benefits and a bit of pride conquering the challenges that come with surviving off the grid. However, the perfect RV has yet to be created and things can and do go awry.

Regardless if you are boondocking in a distant desert, dry camping in a remote forest service campground, or spending a night in the Walmart parking lot, you need a backup plan when something in the RV fails to function. Here are some tips, just in case.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Why does my 30-amp plug overheat?

Dear Mike,

I’ve had my 30-amp plug burn up a few times in the last couple of seasons. Is it something I’m doing wrong, or something the campground is doing wrong? —Burt

Full-time RVer – Death while on the road

It’s not something we like to spend a lot of time thinking about. It’s when we finally “hang up the keys” for the last time. At this point, death is inevitable for all of us. But if you’re a full-time RVer, or spend a lot of time on the road, here’s a question: What happens if you die while away from your home base? Russ and Tiña De Maris look at both the immediate situation, and the longer-term issues in this important article. (This is a rerun and we have included the many useful comments which were received when first published.)

Reader poll

When was the last time you flew on an airplane?

Quick Tip

Help keep dust out of your RV while on dirt roads

To keep dust out of your camper while traveling on dirt or gravel roads, turn your front roof vent around to open frontwards. Leave the vent lid wide open when traveling and it will pressurize your RV and keep dust from coming in all the little nooks and crannies. I did this for many years and never lost a vent cover. Just make sure it’s open all the way. If it starts to rain, stop and close the cover. —Thanks, George Bliss!

Website of the day

WiFi Free Spot

This very helpful website gives you lists, pages and pages long, of places that offer free WiFi. Never be without Internet access again!

Speaking of WiFi, do you remember when the Internet was miles away?

Trivia

The word Pennsylvania is misspelled “Pensylvania” on the Liberty Bell, which tourists can see in Philadelphia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here’s my boys. Rocco will be 5 in June and Harley 10 in August. They are momma’s boys. They are my shadows and along with hubby, they are my camping buddies and my personal bodyguards. They make me laugh, cry and pull my hair out daily but I hate to see the day come when they are no longer here so I will cherish it all now. Time is fleeting.” — Paula Pindro, Uniontown, PA

Leave here with a laugh

Why am I the only naked person at this gender reveal party?

