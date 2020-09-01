RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 1, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1418

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Real freedom lies in wildness, not in civilization.” — Charles Lindbergh

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National No Rhyme Nor Reason Day!

On this day in history: 1897 – The Tremont Street Subway in Boston opens, becoming the first underground rapid transit system in North America.

Tip of the Day

Making your RV grocery budget stretch

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Aside from fuel, one of the biggest expenses RVers cope with is that of groceries. Tight budget? Here are some food dollar-stretching tips.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Who are you?

Please introduce yourself to your fellow RVtravel.com readers. Send us 100-200 words about yourself, where you live, why you travel by RV, your favorite places — how life is going for you. Tell us about the funniest moment you ever spent on the road. But, really, it doesn’t matter what you tell us — just provide a little insight into your life, your dreams, even your challenges in these trying times. Submit your story here and please include a photo of yourself (or your RV). We’ll share as many of your stories as we can.

Museum putty keeps objects in place in your RV

There seems to be a correlation between the size of one’s RV and the effort exerted to make the interior more like home. The larger the rig, the more we tend to opt for free-standing furniture and more loose accessories. Whenever you move it’s necessary to put all the loose stuff securely away where they won’t fall and break. There is, however, a solution to this tedious chore. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Stupid RVer Trick: Mud bogging

Reader poll

How far will you travel by RV this month (September)?

Map it out, then vote here.

Quick Tip

Keep it clean! Vacuum frequently when RVing

When traveling in an RV, plan on cleaning and vacuuming more often than you would living in a house. Your RV will simply get dirtier faster because the size of your RV forces you to live in a smaller space. Dirt will accumulate faster since the traffic pattern is limited. Second, living in a house that may be surrounded by grass, trees and paved streets decreases the potential for blowing dust and dirt. Driving your RV will cause you to be in open spaces more often – such as fueling up or going through construction sites. The potential for blowing dust and dirt to enter your coach is increased with travel. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

New to RVing or know someone who is? Sign up for our Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter. Reader Robert McG says, “Wow really enjoy the crisp format and valuable information, thank you!” Sign up here.

Website of the day

RVing Guide

This website has great articles about everything RV related. They say: “Real people. Real experiences. Real helpful.”

This space-saving drying rack is a must-have

We feel silly about how excited we are over this retractable drying rack but it’s soooo handy for the RV! This wall-mounted laundry rack can hold up to 27 lbs. of clothes (and comes in two sizes) and folds flat up against the wall when you’re not using it. You’ll definitely want to learn more about this space-saving rack here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 38 percent say their favorite way to eat an egg is fried. 25 percent like their eggs scrambled

• 65 percent do not have their RV under warranty

• 25 percent do not have a will

Recent poll: How many motor vehicles do you own?

Trivia

September is…

Baby Safety Month

Blueberry Popsicle Month

Potato Month

National Piano Month

Classical Music Month

Chicken Month

*Yesterday we told you a funny fact about cow’s dreams. Read it here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our 15-month-old, Harley. One of 3 dogs that travel with us in our RV. As you can see, Harley isn’t bothered much with traveling, and will pretty much sleep anywhere in the RV, while on the road. Once we stop, well, that’s another thing!!” — Arlene Monnar

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Lightweight, waterproof, foldable backpack perfect for RVers

Ultra-light, ultra-durable, and ultra-handy for RV trips, this backpack is perfect for small-space living. Pack folds into a tiny sandwich-sized pouch, perfect for storage or for use on airplane trips. Many pockets, including two water bottle slots, make this waterproof pack great for hiking, camping or day-trips. Learn more and view all of the colors here.

Leave here with a laugh

Q: What happens if you eat yeast and shoe polish?

A: Every morning you’ll rise and shine!

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com