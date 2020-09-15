RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 15, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1428

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” —J.R.R. Tolkien

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Linguine Day!

On this day in history: 2000 – The Summer Olympics, officially known as the games of the XXVII Olympiad, are opened in Sydney, Australia.

Tip of the Day

Keep your powder dry — and your landing gear greased

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We learned the hard way that it’s necessary to keep the landing gear greased on our RV. We were just preparing to head out on the road after a few months hunkered down in the Northwest. We had everything tied down and packed into place, and rolled the pickup into position to hitch up. At that moment, it all ground to a halt – literally: The landing gear refused to budge. Or, rather, it refused to lift the fifth wheel high enough to get onto the saddle. Read more.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Man asks, “Should I sell my home to travel in an RV?”

Financial guru Dave Ramsey offers advice to a man who calls into his radio show to ask if it makes sense for him to sell his home and travel full-time with his wife and children in an RV. Dave is, shall we say, less than enthusiastic. He explains why.

Yesterday’s featured article: Should you box up your batteries?

Reader poll

What’s used most in your kitchen, butter or margarine?

Spread it here.

Quick Tip

Save water when washing your hands

When you are dry camping and trying to reduce water usage, bring along a foamy soap dispenser. Most stores carry at least one brand. They dispense enough liquid along with the soap that you don’t need to wet your hands beforehand. Just dispense then rub your hands together before a quick rinse under the faucet. When the product is used up, you can refill the containers yourself with a 1:5 ratio of soap to water. Thanks to Mary-Jeanine I. for a clean suggestion.

Website of the day

Indie Bound

While we do love Amazon (we can’t deny it), we do also love supporting small, locally owned bookstores while traveling. This site shows you every independent bookstore near your current location. Shop local!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 6 percent smoke marijuana, and 5 percent smoke cigarettes

• 13 percent have owned more than six RVs in their life

• 11 percent rented an RV before they bought one

Recent poll: How long have you waited in line at a dump station?

Trivia

It’s only 2013 in Ethiopia. Ethiopia does not follow the Gregorian calendar, which most of the rest of the world uses. It has 13 months, 12 of which have 30 days and the remaining one with either five or six days, depending on the leap year. The country is seven years behind the rest of the world. I hope their 2020 is better than ours…

*Think teaching English to someone would be an easy task? Think again. We told you why it would be difficult in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our ‘Big Beautiful Hound’ Jenny. She’s a Harrier Hound and we rescued her around St. Johns, AZ. The Humane Society assumed she was a pack dog used to hunt mountain lions, she is very strong. We’ve had her for 9 years. Here she is relaxing after a long walk in the desert. She loves to travel with us and has logged over 100,000 travel miles. She’s very vocal, howling and talking all the time. She loves food. She’s a gem with quite a funny personality and we love her very much!” —Mary Habil

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

A fun way to solve problems with your RV!

This amazing Digital Inspection Endoscope makes discovering problems with your RV fun! This small two-camera endoscope with a viewing monitor allows you to see into tight, small, dark spaces to locate where problems might occur. Have mice? See where they’re coming in. Have a wire that has come loose? Peek at it and see where it needs to be tightened. Have a water leak? Find the source! Read more about this amazing device here. Every RVer needs one!

Leave here with a laugh

Q. What’s the only rock group that has four guys who don’t sing?

A. Mount Rushmore!

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com