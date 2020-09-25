RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 25, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1436

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Everybody has to leave, everybody has to leave their home and come back so they can love it again for all new reasons.” ― Donald Miller

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Quesadilla Day!

On this day in history: 1890 – The United States Congress establishes Sequoia National Park.

Tip of the Day

Bad weather RV driving tips

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A big motorhome may look invincible, and being up above the road-hugging level of a four-cylinder coupe, the view is great. But don’t let the view from the rig make you cocky. Weather is no respecter of height or size. A sudden blast of sheer wind can move your motorhome right off the road or whip your trailer into a frenzy of unexpected motion. Read how to be as safe as possible here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

For a good sleep – don’t camp here!

You want a peaceful night’s rest? Then don’t camp by railroad tracks. If you’ve been RVing for long, you know that’s no joke. Many RV parks are located right along the rails – it’s cheap land. Read about RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury’s worst RV “train” experience and watch his short (but illustrative) video.

Yesterday’s featured article: Heading “out West”? Don’t miss these BLM gems!

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do you bring bicycles with you on your RV trips?

Pedal over here and respond.

Quick Tip

Get that gunk off your rig!

“A tip for getting those nasty bug guts, bird droppings, or tree sap off your rig – try dampened Bounce dryer sheets! They work great, and won’t hurt your paint; you DON’T have to immediately go rinse or wash your rig after using them.

My DH keeps a box with his rig & window washing stuff; we use them quite often. Simply take a small bucket of water with you as you walk around your rig, dipping the dryer sheets in water as you go; you don’t need to scrub very hard (you’ll know when to start a new sheet, when the “gunk” doesn’t come off as easily)!” Thanks for the tip, Erinn Mayer!

Add a romantic mood to your RV with these flameless candles

There’s nothing like a candle to add a romantic glow to your home or RV. This set of three flameless candles fits the bill perfectly. And, boy, do they look real! They’re made of genuine paraffin wax with realistic dancing LED flames that add a festive or romantic mood to any room safely, even in the presence of small children and pets. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

The most unique U.S. camping destinations

Camp while you look for diamonds? Sure! Camp in a tree house? Yup. Even if you’re not the most adventurous camper, this list is worth a peek; there’s some pretty neat stuff here.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Trivia

Do you have foods that you enjoy eating now but hated as a kid? Each human is born with about 10,000 taste buds. Those taste buds are replaced every two weeks, so if you didn’t like broccoli one week, chances are you wouldn’t like it if you tried it again two weeks later. However, as we grow older, taste buds stop being replaced. Now, every time you eat broccoli, your taste buds like it more and more.

*Speaking of human senses… How many scents can your nose detect? We told you yesterday.

Hang up the heavy stuff!

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some on Amazon here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Rascal, the “semi wonder dog.” He is 17 going on 18. We are cherishing every moment we have left with him and spoiling and pampering him. Unfortunately, he’s mostly blind and deaf but he still loves to play with his squirrel and his Frisbee. Believe it or not, he can tell time. He gets a string cheese every night at 9:00. By 8:45 he is sitting on the floor staring at us waiting for his treat.” —Greg Thompson

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

“As we waited for a bus in the frosty weather, the woman next to me mentioned that she makes a lot of mistakes when texting in the cold. I nodded knowingly. ‘It’s the early signs of typothermia.'” —Phil Noyes

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com