September 26, 2020

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

The latest statistics, for RV sales in August, were released Friday. And once again they reveal that recreational vehicle sales continue to boom. What’s most interesting is the number of towables being sold compared to motorhomes — it’s getting close to a 10 to one ratio!

Sales of towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 35,561 units for the month, an increase of 20.8 percent from last August’s 29,448 units. Motorhomes finished the month with 3,928 units, down 7.1 percent compared to August 2019. We’ll have a breakdown of sales with charts in tomorrow’s newsletter.

Sales of travel trailers dominated. Most were cheap (and we mean “cheap” – as in stapled and glued together), lightweight models that can be pulled by an SUV or family car. Many, if not most, of the sales were the $20,000 and less models (think Three Little Pigs straw house). In the industry these are referred to as “stick-and-tin” models. Like Rodney Dangerfield, they “don’t get no respect,” at least for quality construction. They do get respect for how easily they sell, and dealers get to hawk highly profitable extended warranties or long-term financing (Camping World is the Champ) on the often gullible, impulsive buyers.

PEOPLE ARE BUYING RVs for many reasons. For some it’s because it’s the safest way to travel. For others, it’s for family vacations. But they also buy them to travel with as they work remotely wherever they are. And they’re buying them because it’s finally time to retire, and, pandemic be damned, it won’t keep them from fulfilling their dream!

So many children are being home-schooled now that it doesn’t matter if they’re sitting at their computer in a suburban neighborhood or in a gorgeous state park (with internet access, of course). So why not buy an RV and hit the road? The kids can learn as much or more traveling than they would in a classroom.

I was on a conference call the other day with two dozen industry leaders, including many RV dealers. One central Oregon dealer said that 700 homes in his area were destroyed in recent wildfires and that many of the victims were buying RVs. I wonder how many of them will say “the heck with rebuilding” and simply remain RV dwellers; when the next wildfire speeds their way, they can beeline outta Dodge in a few hours.

SO WHAT DOES ALL THIS MEAN?

To me it means more people every month fighting for a place to stay. The RV industry is predicting sizzling sales through 2021. Some say the boom will continue for another five years. New RV parks are being built, yes, but it’s a pittance compared to demand. And many that are being built are “resorts” with fees of $100 a night or more. That’s where the money is if you want to build a campground.

Read Suzanne Anthony’s article this issue about the horrible crowded scene she came upon at the “idyllic” boondocking area she expected. And be sure to check out our weekly “Crowded Campgrounds” blog where readers talk about their experiences.

So what can we do about crowding? That’s fodder for a whole lot more discussion, with, I suspect, no easy answers.

P.S. I’m finishing up a week camping in a beautiful Cascade forest near Seattle. The rain has been relentless. I feel like I’m in a rainforest. But all is good. Here’s why.

If you're a member of Facebook, join the helpful discussion at the group RV Advice.

MEET YOUR FELLOW READERS

In our search to know our readers better, we’ve asked that they tell us about themselves. We know that thousands of them have followed us for a decade or more. We’ve met a few hundred of them through the years, which has been very nice. But who else, we wonder, reads what we write week after week? So, please, tell us about yourself! Here’s our latest installment of Meet our Readers.

Keep informed

• Current Wildfire Report.

• National Hurricane Center.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

This might be one way to get people to wear a mask!

FEATURED STORY

Boondocking gone wrong: One woman’s experience

RVer Suzanne Anthony had recently learned about an “idyllic” boondocking spot near Cloudcroft, New Mexico, in the Lincoln National Forest. She was looking for a place to escape the brutal heat of central Texas. She found the coordinates of the location, and headed off. What she found was horrifying, nothing like what she expected. Read more.

If you don’t like the view out your window … move

By Dave Helgeson, veteran boondocker

What’s the view out your window? Is it a reflection of your lifestyle and where you truly want to be in your RV – or is it a compromise made out of convenience and lack of perceived options? Yes, 2020 has been a tough year for everyone, including RVers. However, there is no reason to despair as there are options you may not be considering! Here are some strategies to improve the view out your window.

Casino RV camping, September 26, 2020

The great fall migration of RVers has started and casino camping is a valuable resource for the journey. Just like birds, RVers flock to warmer climates so they can winter without snow, cold, or a shovel in hand. A lot of campgrounds are full and getting a site means planning well in advance. … In this week’s column, we are sharing some of our reader’s submissions that may help others with their own fall migration plans. Read more.

Deep-clean your black tank to prevent nasty outhouse smell

By Nanci Dixon

When the winds of time blow in the wrong direction and the bathroom vent just doesn’t seem to siphon all the scent away, it is time for the deep clean. Sigh. We have a flush system that works pretty well. Dump, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat. I will admit that I do close the tank, fill with water, count to 200 and dump again – against every warning plastered in our water bay. Continue reading.

RV History

This British newsreel from 1965 shows what it was like to live in a “Home on Wheels” back in those times. Some of the residents of these “mobile” homes planted themselves pretty securely in one location, even maintaining lawns and gardens. In this video, you may conclude that while RVing has changed in the last half century, some things remain very familiar. This is fun!

Brain Teaser

Who is your mother’s only sister’s son’s brother’s aunt’s daughter’s sister’s father?

(Shhh. Don’t give it away. Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday News newsletter.)

Reader Poll

Have you ever done any damage to your RV while backing up?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

Not what you think!

Wow! Beautiful RV, right? Well, no, it’s not an RV at all. So what is it? A boat? Nope. If you want to know, you’ll need to visit here and we’ll explain.

A plea to take care of our forests and extinguish campfires

Remember what Smokey Bear always says: “Only you can prevent forest fires!”? It pertains to wildfires, too, particularly when caused by campfires. Here is a warning from the U.S. Forest Service about an increase in abandoned campfires, and some tips for campfire safety. Learn more, and please keep our forests and surrounding areas safe from wildfires.

Wheelchair-bound family finds joy in RVing

By Nanci Dixon

I met fellow RVers Mark Swanson and his son, Shane, at the campground earlier this week. Both Dad and Shane are wheelchair-bound, but that is not stopping them from being avid RVers. Shane was born with spina bifida and has no use of his legs. Mark grew up camping and wanted to share that with his son. Read more about this amazing and inspirational young man and his RVing family here. (Shane has how many gold medals?!)

Instant Pot Cookin’: Super-Yummy Meatballs

These super-yummy meatballs are easy and quick to make in the Instant Pot™. I have been keeping the Instant Pot on the RV countertop and the curry jar close. I love curry and this is the third recipe in a row I have done with curry in it. … I will probably lay off curry for a while now. Read more and get the recipe here.

Boondockers Welcome — Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Great alternative to crowded RV parks.

Young architect builds RV with essential amenities for $1,400

A 23-year-old recently graduated architecture student from Tamil Nadu, India, has hit the news. Dismayed at how much poor people were spending on housing, he’s come up with a potential solution. Arun Prabhu has built what’s possibly India’s first home-brew motorhome. This is pretty cool!

Campground crowding. Discussion for September 26, 2020

More people than ever are taking up RVing. These newbies have determined that RVing is the safest way to travel in our pandemic times. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. Maybe we can make some sense of this and find ways to work around the problem. Here are a few observations from our readers.

3-in-1 NOAA radio, flashlight and charger must-have for RVers

This emergency hand-crank radio is a necessity for RVers. Keep it somewhere safe, you never know when it will come in handy. The 3-in-1 radio is also a bright LED flashlight and a smartphone charger. The radio can be charged via solar charging, hand cranking or a USB plug. You’ll want to buy one here.

New device keeps your fresh water tank clean. So simple, yet effective!

By Tony Barthel

Using bleach to sanitize a fresh water tank in an RV is something that has become customary for many. But it’s not as easy to sanitize a fresh water tank when you’re worrying about getting bleach all over you or your RV. Here’s where the RV Inline Sanitizer comes in handy. Read more.

Come into the light…

Our favorite electricity guy, Mike Sokol, uses this Caterpillar pocket light for just about everything. He writes, “I bought one of these CAT CY1000 Pocket COB Lights a few months ago and liked it so much that I also picked up one for my dad. I’ve dropped it a bunch of times, and it still keeps working, like any of the other tough-as-nails CAT products.” It easily clips on to your belt, shirt pocket, or anything magnetic, so you can work hands-free. Learn more or order.

A new blog: RV Warranties Should I buy an extended warranty for my RV? By Tony Barthel

RV parks all booked up? Stay at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free.

RV Electricity

Hybrid inverter-powered air conditioner

Dear Readers,

All the pieces of my battery-powered air conditioner experiment are coming together nicely. Here’s the first lab data I gathered last week for proof of concept. To be clear about how I create demonstrations, many times I’m integrating multiple pieces of gear together in strange ways that have never been tried before, which means I’m the first guy to try that combination. Read more on Mike’s experiment and what it might mean for RVers in the future.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Solar-powered air conditioner update

Dear Mike,

How is your solar panel air conditioner experiment coming along? Lots of us want to know if it’s possible and how much it will cost. —Andy

Read Mike’s update.

Sign up for Mike’s popular and informative RVelectricity group on Facebook.

RV Tire Safety

What does RV “weight creep” have to do with tire safety?

By Roger Marble

I have covered the importance of knowing your actual RV weight, as that has a direct impact on your tire loading, which then affects your tire life. … Roger explains where to get your RV weighed, and how every little knick-knack you add inside may have an overall negative effect on your tires. Learn more.

Building an RV Park

Vendors and more vendors! Plus paperwork progress

By Machelle James

When you shop in a store, it probably doesn’t occur to you who the parent company is for that product. As in, “Hey, who makes and owns these delicious Twinkies”? I never thought of it myself until today. I think I know what we are going to sell in our camp store, but that can change based on our guests’ needs and requests. … Read more about Machelle and AJ’s ongoing (never-ending) paperwork, and offer suggestions for items to carry in their store here.

The RV Kitchen

Punch Bowl Butterfinger Trifle

Sweet and sinful dessert. Any bowl will do but you get bonus points if you have a large, clear plastic bowl to show off the layers in this scrumptious dessert. Once it’s mixed up, this is a sinfully delicious goo. Nobody can guess what’s really in it. Get the recipe.

Fall has arrived and your RV needs some cheer!

The Digital RVer

Hey, you ought to write a book

How many people have told you that you ought to write a book? After all, you have a ton of travel stories to tell, you’ve led an interesting life, and you have lots of expertise in some areas. You could probably write two or three books, right? But, don’t you need a publisher first? There are several reasons you may want to publish a book. Read about them here, and how to do it.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Leroy having a snooze in the driver’s seat.” —Ron Hough

Pets featured in this past week’s RV Daily Tips:

• Monday: Two anonymous pups who have “tied the knot” • Tuesday: Hooch • Wednesday: Bailey • Thursday: Stella • Friday: Rascal

Trivia

Historians estimate that about 300 of the original 2,000 miles of the Oregon Trail remain untouched. The rest has been lost to time or development. In many places, roads and highways were built directly over the popular route. However, many of the pioneers’ wagon ruts remain intact. In most places you can walk or hike along them (but be respectful). Here’s a good guide to traveling today’s Oregon Trail.

Joke of the Week

2020 calendar so far:

Leave with a song from the past

A Kentucky cow named Gladys with big udders

Who would ever record a song about a cow with udders so large they had “27 spigots”? Stan Freberg would. Here’s his “Pass the Udder Udder” from 1952.

