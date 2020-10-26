RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 26, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1457

Today's thought

“Autumn burned brightly, a running flame through the mountains, a torch flung to the trees.”—Faith Baldwin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pumpkin Day!

On this day in history: 1936 – The first electric generator at Hoover Dam goes into full operation.

Tip of the Day

These two inexpensive cleaning agents work great!

By Bob Difley

Before buying those high-priced, fancy-packaged, specialized cleaning supplies, here are cleaning tips using two items you probably already have in your rig. Even if you don’t have them already, they’re readily available in any grocery store – and you may be pleasantly surprised at their versatility. What are these magic ingredients? Find out here.

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Escape 5.0 fifth wheel. As he reports, for those looking for the tow ability of a fifth wheel who already have a half-ton or even midsize pickup truck, the Escape 5.0 is a very worthy contender. Learn more.

RV Electricity – This week's J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Avoid space heater danger: What you need to know – Part 2

As promised, here’s Part 2 on space heater safety. … This time we’ll discuss the various space heater technologies available as well as potential fire hazards from flammable material placed too close to the heater or power cable. Read more.

What about RVing somewhere else? Like Africa?

A lot of people feel that Africa is so exotic and remote a destination that it’s beyond the reach of mere mortals (with mortal bank accounts). This is simply not the case. Greg Illes discovered that it’s not only easy and affordable to visit Africa, but it’s reasonably safe to do so, and – best of all – you can actually RV there as a visitor! Learn more.

Reader poll

How many pets do you own?

Need a step up?

Car or truck roof too hard to reach? Designed to fit over almost any tire, the TireStep allows you to reach three important areas of your truck or SUV: the engine compartment, the roof, and the bed. For fifth wheel owners, the TireStep may be the helper you’ve been wanting for a long time and just didn’t know it. Reaching over the truck bed using the TireStep is not a problem while hitching or unhitching your rig. Learn more here.

Quick Tip

Water pump whiz Getting water to your rig without having to move the RV is a blessing if you stay in one place for a while. Many boondockers use a water barrel – a food grade drum – they carry on their truck bed. Getting the water out of it and into the RV is a bit of a trick. Some place their barrels in custom cradles that hold them high enough to allow gravity to drain the water from the drum into the RV tank. Others set them on a bed-mounted toolbox and use a siphon action. Using an auxiliary 12-volt pump can eliminate the “high flyer” methods. Immerse an inlet hose into the barrel – possibly taping it to a metal pipe to keep it “stiff” enough to reach the bottom of the drum. An appropriately sized outlet hose fits into the RV water port. Getting electricity to your pump can be done in different ways. You may “tie-in” to the battery charge line plug in the truck bed, which normally serves to charge the RV batteries when towing. Or run a 12-volt “extension cord” to the cab and power off the cab’s lighter socket. Just make sure the pump’s current draw doesn’t exceed the rating of your socket.

Website of the day

Little Vintage Trailers

Even if you don’t want to buy a little vintage trailer (even though most of us wish we could!), this website shows off the cutest trailers for sale. Read articles about vintage trailers, buy art prints, view campgrounds and “glampgrounds” and learn how to decorate your trailer to make it just as cute.

50 States, 5,000 Ideas, the best book for travelers!

This book from the experts at National Geographic showcases the best travel experiences in every state, from the obvious to the unexpected. Sites include national parks, beaches, hotels, battlefields, dude ranches, museums and more. Each entry provides detailed travel information and fascinating facts about each state that will help fuel your wanderlust and ensure the best vacation possible. The book also includes a section on the Canadian provinces and territories. Learn more or order.

#937-1

Trivia

We think Harrison Schmitt, an astronaut from the Apollo 17 mission, might have needed to find a new career. Turns out Schmitt had a severe allergy to moon dust! And, yup, he found that out the hard way…

Readers' Pet of the Day

“This is CeCe, a Shih Tzu, and she just loves her elk antler bone. Travels in a 25′ Leisure Travel Van.” —Jerry X Shea

Leave here with a laugh

I saw a man that used different cuts of steak to create portraits of people. It was a rare medium, but well done.

