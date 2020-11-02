RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 2, 2020

A field guide to birds and other wildlife is essential if you’re serious about understanding what you’re observing. You cannot go wrong with an Audubon guide.

Many national park visitor centers sell or even offer free field identification guides tailored to observing creatures big and small you see in the park and local area. If you’re lucky a ranger may even offer a lecture and slideshow about wildlife in the park. Don’t miss these!

And don’t think that all wildlife is only found by looking up or in the distance – there’s plenty to see by looking down, too. If you’re in the Northwest, you’ll be amazed at the beauty of the often multi-colored banana slug.

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Glacier Ice House A164TH. This is one unique RV! If you want to take your RV ice fishing, now you can. Learn more.

Tony's reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2021 IBEX 20BHS travel trailer

• Lance 975 truck camper

For previous RV reviews, click here.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Appliance power usage update

Dear Mike,

My wife has one of those electric hot-water kettles which really heats the water up fast. But when I run it from my Honda 2000 generator the gas engine cranks up to full speed just to boil water. And even if we’re on 30-amp shore power and try to run the electric kettle and the microwave at the same time, the circuit breaker for the kitchen outlet pops off. How do I know how much power my water kettle is drawing? Could there be something wrong with it? —Mustang Sammy

Read Mike’s response.

Desperate RVer with lemon RV gets rescued by TV consumer reporter

This video from a Boston TV station illustrates everything we talk about here on RVtravel.com — too many defective RVs rolling out of factories and the runaround their owners often get when trying to get them fixed. Watch this woman’s story about her lemon RV and the battle she had trying to get it fixed. Read more and watch the video.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Full-time RVing insurance shopping? It pays to be frank

A full-timer will require personal liability insurance similar to what you had in your sticks and bricks house. Someone can slip on your top step and sue you as a result. This alone could wipe you out without adequate liability protection. Because of the additional cost, you might not tell your RV insurance company that you are living full-time in your RV. Please do not do this. The liability issues alone could cause you to lose your rig and other assets. It’s just not a good idea to falsify an insurance document. Some full-timers rates are actually lower! — From So, You Want To Be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]. Available on Amazon.com.

Website of the day

Bon Appetit’s City Guides

Heading to a new city? What better way to learn about it and experience the local culture than through the food? These city guides will guide you right to the best restaurants, bars and cafes.

A fun way to solve problems with your RV!

#937-1

Trivia

Today’s trivia is just plain ol’ adorable. Porcupines have more than 30,000 sharp quills on their bodies, which is why it makes sense that a group of porcupines is called a prickle.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Miley. She is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. She loves camping and bug hunting.”—John Mitchell

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

David Warriner posted this on Facebook and we just had to share with you.

Click to enlarge.

