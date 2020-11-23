RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 23, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1477

Today's thought

“Men are from Earth, women are from Earth. Deal with it.” ―George Carlin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eat A Cranberry Day!

On this day in history: 1889 – The first jukebox goes into operation at the Palais Royale Saloon in San Francisco.

Tip of the Day

Dirty RV windshield? Here’s a quick cleaning tip

By Nanci Dixon

My husband had just washed and waxed our motorhome, which gave me a sparkling clean windshield to watch the desert sunrise through, when it sprinkled. Juuuuuust enough to bring the dust in the air down to splotch everything, including the nice, clean, sparkly view. Sigh.

Here is a tip to quickly get the view right again, no ladder needed. Continue reading.

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2020 Black Series Classic12 Travel Trailer. As he reports, “The amount of usable interior space considering the diminutive exterior size is impressive.” Learn more.

RV Electricity – This week's J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Generator bonding basics

Dear Readers,

I’ve had several emails this week about bonding inverter generators, so now is a good time to rerun this J.A.M. Session from 2019 about how it works. I have a lot of experience with this since I invented the generator Neutral/Ground Bonding Plug nearly 10 years ago, and it looks like it will finally be accepted in the next National Electrical Code® (NEC) cycle. Pretty cool, eh? So here it is with links to other articles I’ve written about the basic principles.

How much solar power do you need?

The winter, snowbird season is almost upon us, and a parade of RVers is now underway south (those who are able to travel), many to boondock for months on end on public lands of the Desert Southwest. If that’s you, then you probably already have enough solar panels to power your RV. But if you still need to get equipped, these “Rules of Thumb” from the folks at AM Solar will give you an idea of what you may need. Read more.

Reader poll

Which device do you use the most when reading news on the Internet?

Helpful resources

Quick Tip

Scheduled roof maintenance pays dividends

Having a schedule of physically inspecting your RV roof every six months is a good idea. Left unrepaired, roof tears or bad sealant around roof openings can let water get through, right down to that chintzy particle board or other roof substrate. Left long enough, water can infiltrate the sidewalls. Mold, mildew and huge repair expenses are the only outcome. Get up there and clean the roof with mild soap and water. Some RVers apply a protectant, too. Check all the seals, around vents, antennas and end-caps.

Website of the day

Trendsmap

This neat map shows you trending keywords and hashtags in each state and around the world. See what people are talking about in Texas, Egypt, Brazil and/or China! Spend a few minutes poking around here, it’s neat.

#944

Trivia

Did you know you can play songs on your phone’s dial pad (if you’re using a cell phone, the volume has to be turned on in order for this to work)? Check out this website and play some tunes! You’ll impress everyone you know! (We just spent wayyyyy too long doing this….)

Thinking about going full-time? Roadmap to Full-Time RVing will teach you everything you need to know about living in your RV! All from the comforts of your home, er, RV! This course covers nine chapters and 72 lessons. It’s fun, easy-to-follow and, of course, informative. Learn more.

Readers' Pets of the Day

“Two of the greatest adoptees in our RV world. Josh (unknown breed) is a little 3-4 yr. old scamp. He’s rambunctious as well as very loving. Honey (Mini Pekingese) is a little princess, or so she thinks! She’s been traveling with us going on 10 years, while Josh joined us about a year ago. They both travel well and make wonderful companions.” —Bob & Carol Love

Leave here with a laugh

